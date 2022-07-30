IEA will soon let girls attend school, says Pakistani cleric after Kabul visit

(Last Updated On: July 30, 2022)

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) will soon let Afghan girls of above sixth grade go to school, an influential Pakistani religious scholar said after visiting Kabul.

“In our meeting with the Afghan Taliban (IEA), we stressed that you must open girls’ schools and colleges so they can get education. I gave them my example and told them that I am Mullah as well but my niece is presently serving as a general in the Pakistan Army,” Maulana Tayyab said as quoted by Pakistan’ Geo News.

The cleriز said he told IEA leaders that a female in Pakistan has translated the Holy Quran into the Pashto language, who is his wife. Also, he said his wife had written a book in the Pashto language for helping others to understand the Holy Quran.

“Had she not attended school and not gotten education, how could she have served the Holy Quran and our religion,” Maulana Tayyab said.

He said he advised them to allow all girls to go to their schools and colleges. The IEA government could make separate arrangements so they can get education in a better environment, he added.

“They appreciated this and assured us that they would soon open girls’ schools and colleges where they can get education according to the Sharia law,” the religious leader said.

The IEA backtracked in March on their pledge to open high schools for girls, saying they would remain closed until a plan was drawn up in accordance with Islamic law for them to reopen.