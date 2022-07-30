Kabul cricket stadium blast widely condemned

(Last Updated On: July 30, 2022)

Friday evening’s explosion among the spectators of the Shpageeza Cricket League 2022 in Kabul has been widely condemned locally and internationally.

Condemning the explosion, the United Nations called for an end to attacks on civilians and called for the perpetrators of such attacks to be identified and prosecuted.

“I strongly condemn this afternoon’s atrocious attack at Kabul International Cricket Stadium, attacking population and sport facilities is strictly prohibited, i call for a thorough and transparent investigation, perpetuators must be brought to justice,” the UN Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Humanitarian Coordinator for Afghanistan, Ramiz Alakbarov, tweeted.

US Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas West said that violence serves no purpose and is not the answer for the people of Afghanistan.

Condemning the blast, the General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) called for the perpetrators of the attack against to be brought to justice.

Mansoor Ahmad Khan, Pakistan’s ambassador in Kabul, also condemned the attack and expressed solidarity with Afghans.

Former President Hamid Karzai also strongly condemned the bombing.

According to Kabul’s Emergency Hospital, 13 people were injured in the explosion for which no one has claimed responsibility yet.

Meanwhile, some on social media have claimed a higher number of casualties including deaths. Kabul police however rejected the figures.

Khalid Zadran, a spokesman for Kabul police, in series of tweets urged diplomats, and all other international entities not to be part of “miscreants’ propaganda campaign.”

“I humbly suggest only following the information the Afghan security forces share about any such security incident. They are the only source of authentic and correct information about the security incidents because they gather them directly from the ground,” Zadran tweeted.