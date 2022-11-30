Latest News
China used botched Afghanistan withdrawal to ‘erode’ confidence in US, Pentagon report
China used the US’s disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan to “erode” trust in the US, the Pentagon’s annual report to Congress on military and security developments pertaining to China stated.
The report released on Tuesday noted: “In 2021, the People’s Republic of China (PRC) employed multiple diplomatic tools in an attempt to erode US and partner influence, such as highlighting the US withdrawal from Afghanistan and criticizing US-backed security partnerships.”
“PRC officials and state media outlets also repeatedly condemned the US withdrawal from Afghanistan and cited the withdrawal as evidence that the US is an unreliable partner and declining power,” the report read.
However, US critics have spoken out on numerous occasions about the chaotic withdrawal. “The way it was done was such a disaster and such a disgrace to our veterans that served in Afghanistan, they deserve answers to the many questions we have,” Rep. Michael McCaul, the top Republican on the House Homeland Security Committee, said recently.
“Why wasn’t there a plan to evacuate? How did it go so wrong?” he asked.
Pakistani FM meets with deputy prime minister, reiterates need to avoid ‘mistakes of the past’
Visiting Pakistani Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar said in a meeting with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) deputy prime minister Abdul Salam Hanafi on Thursday that opportunities should be used and that the two countries should “not be involved in the mistakes of the past”.
According to a statement issued by Hanafi’s office on Tuesday night, Khar met with the deputy prime minister and with Shahabuddin Delawar, the minister of mines and petroleum, as well as a number of other IEA officials.
Hanafi pointed out at the meeting that “Afghanistan and Pakistan have long-standing historical, religious and cultural relations and we want to further expand relations between the two countries.”
He said Afghanistan is the bridge between Central and South Asia and “we are ready to cooperate for the implementation of big projects such as TAPI, TAP, CASA-1000 and the Peshawar-Kabul-Tirmaz railway line”.
He also said: “We are trying to mechanize the coal trade, and for this purpose, a competent inter-ministerial joint committee has been established. Also, the National Committee of Ports has been assigned to provide facilities in the field of trade and transit.”
Hanafi encouraged Pakistani investors to invest in Afghanistan in mining, energy and agriculture sectors and added that the Islamic Emirate wants Pakistan’s cooperation in the fields of visa facilitation for Afghans and the release of Afghan prisoners.
Meanwhile, Khar said: “We don’t know of countries that have a lot in common like Afghanistan and Pakistan,” adding that after 40 years, many opportunities have been provided in Afghanistan – opportunities beneficial to both countries.
Emphasizing that Pakistan respects the territorial integrity of Afghanistan, Khar stated “we should not be involved in the mistakes of the past. We must create a good environment for expanding business relations and people-to-people contact and turn challenges into opportunities.”
Mohammad Sadiq, Pakistan’s special representative for Afghanistan, also said: “We respect the territorial integrity of Afghanistan and since security has been ensured in Afghanistan, we should work and invest more for the welfare and comfort of the citizens of the two countries and focus on solving the problems.”
24.3 million Afghans get life saving assistance in 9 months: UN agency
The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Aid for Afghanistan (OCHA) said recently 24.3 million people in Afghanistan in need of food and non-food items received help during the first nine months of this year.
In a tweet on Monday, OCHA said: “Between Jan and Sept 2022, humanitarians reached 24.3 million people with life-saving assistance.”
On the other hand, the citizens of the country say they do not have access to proper food and shelter despite it now being winter.
They also lodged complaints about the distribution of assistance.
However, members of the public have said that for poverty alleviation, work should be provided for the people, and aid organizations can fill the economic gap by implementing projects.
“The fundamental issue is that in addition to aid, work should be done on all the former government’s incomplete and fundamental projects,” said a resident of Nangarhar.
Based on statistics of the UN, the poverty rate in Afghanistan has reached 97%, and this year, Afghanistan still has many vulnerabilities due to natural disasters.
Sanctions undermine supply of vital aid to Afghanistan: ICRC
Sanctions imposed on the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) have undermined the supply of vital humanitarian aid to the country, Martin Schuepp, director of operations of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), said.
“For the moment we are continuing to operate. I think one of the important challenges is indeed the sanctions that have been imposed. For example, the banking sector, and that makes our operations more difficult for us,” Schuepp told Xinhua.
Following the withdrawal of the US-led forces, Afghanistan’s assets worth more than $9 billion were frozen by the United States as part of its sanctions on the new rulers of the country.
“It is key that all sanctions have humanitarian exemptions, which allows humanitarian organizations such as the ICRC to operate and to be able to reach people in need,” Schuepp said.
The ICRC official made the remarks amid increasing poverty and high rate of unemployment in Afghanistan.
Schuepp also said that poverty had led to an increase in the cases of pneumonia and malnutrition among children.
“So, overall, we continue to operate throughout the country. We continue to implement our activities, and actually to increase our activities in the country,” the official said.
“Also, one of our main programs is supporting hospitals … around the country to make sure that all Afghans in need receive care.”
