Latest News
Pakistani FM meets with deputy prime minister, reiterates need to avoid ‘mistakes of the past’
Visiting Pakistani Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar said in a meeting with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) deputy prime minister Abdul Salam Hanafi on Thursday that opportunities should be used and that the two countries should “not be involved in the mistakes of the past”.
According to a statement issued by Hanafi’s office on Tuesday night, Khar met with the deputy prime minister and with Shahabuddin Delawar, the minister of mines and petroleum, as well as a number of other IEA officials.
Hanafi pointed out at the meeting that “Afghanistan and Pakistan have long-standing historical, religious and cultural relations and we want to further expand relations between the two countries.”
He said Afghanistan is the bridge between Central and South Asia and “we are ready to cooperate for the implementation of big projects such as TAPI, TAP, CASA-1000 and the Peshawar-Kabul-Tirmaz railway line”.
He also said: “We are trying to mechanize the coal trade, and for this purpose, a competent inter-ministerial joint committee has been established. Also, the National Committee of Ports has been assigned to provide facilities in the field of trade and transit.”
Hanafi encouraged Pakistani investors to invest in Afghanistan in mining, energy and agriculture sectors and added that the Islamic Emirate wants Pakistan’s cooperation in the fields of visa facilitation for Afghans and the release of Afghan prisoners.
Meanwhile, Khar said: “We don’t know of countries that have a lot in common like Afghanistan and Pakistan,” adding that after 40 years, many opportunities have been provided in Afghanistan – opportunities beneficial to both countries.
Emphasizing that Pakistan respects the territorial integrity of Afghanistan, Khar stated “we should not be involved in the mistakes of the past. We must create a good environment for expanding business relations and people-to-people contact and turn challenges into opportunities.”
Mohammad Sadiq, Pakistan’s special representative for Afghanistan, also said: “We respect the territorial integrity of Afghanistan and since security has been ensured in Afghanistan, we should work and invest more for the welfare and comfort of the citizens of the two countries and focus on solving the problems.”
Latest News
24.3 million Afghans get life saving assistance in 9 months: UN agency
The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Aid for Afghanistan (OCHA) said recently 24.3 million people in Afghanistan in need of food and non-food items received help during the first nine months of this year.
In a tweet on Monday, OCHA said: “Between Jan and Sept 2022, humanitarians reached 24.3 million people with life-saving assistance.”
On the other hand, the citizens of the country say they do not have access to proper food and shelter despite it now being winter.
They also lodged complaints about the distribution of assistance.
However, members of the public have said that for poverty alleviation, work should be provided for the people, and aid organizations can fill the economic gap by implementing projects.
“The fundamental issue is that in addition to aid, work should be done on all the former government’s incomplete and fundamental projects,” said a resident of Nangarhar.
Based on statistics of the UN, the poverty rate in Afghanistan has reached 97%, and this year, Afghanistan still has many vulnerabilities due to natural disasters.
Latest News
Sanctions undermine supply of vital aid to Afghanistan: ICRC
Sanctions imposed on the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) have undermined the supply of vital humanitarian aid to the country, Martin Schuepp, director of operations of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), said.
“For the moment we are continuing to operate. I think one of the important challenges is indeed the sanctions that have been imposed. For example, the banking sector, and that makes our operations more difficult for us,” Schuepp told Xinhua.
Following the withdrawal of the US-led forces, Afghanistan’s assets worth more than $9 billion were frozen by the United States as part of its sanctions on the new rulers of the country.
“It is key that all sanctions have humanitarian exemptions, which allows humanitarian organizations such as the ICRC to operate and to be able to reach people in need,” Schuepp said.
The ICRC official made the remarks amid increasing poverty and high rate of unemployment in Afghanistan.
Schuepp also said that poverty had led to an increase in the cases of pneumonia and malnutrition among children.
“So, overall, we continue to operate throughout the country. We continue to implement our activities, and actually to increase our activities in the country,” the official said.
“Also, one of our main programs is supporting hospitals … around the country to make sure that all Afghans in need receive care.”
Latest News
Pakistani delegation meets IEA officials, mutual interests discussed
A meeting was held between visiting Pakistani delegation led by Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hinna Rabbani Khar and Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) officials on Tuesday, where various issues were discussed including the matter of Afghans in Pakistani prisons.
The meeting took place at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and was chaired by the IEA’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Amir Khan Muttaqi.
Also part of the Pakistani delegation was the Special Representative for Afghanistan Mohammad Sadiq Khan, Pakistan’s Chargé d’Affaires in Kabul Obaidur Rehman Nizamani and other Pakistani officials.
Muttaqi welcomed the visiting delegation and said good relations between the two countries were beneficial to the people of both countries and the region.
Muttaqi also raised the issue of Afghan prisoners in Pakistan, as well as the need to facilitate travel to and from the country, and the need to improve trade and transit relations, read a ministry statement.
Muttaqi expressed his willingness to restart TAPI, TAP, the railway line and other big projects. He further expressed the Islamic Emirate’s position on political relations, economic growth and security.
The Ministry said that the Pakistani delegation promised to cooperate with regards to the treatment of refugees in the country and that they would try to resolve other problems in terms of travel routes and visas.
The Pakistani delegation also stated it would work to strengthen and develop trade and transit ties with Afghanistan.
“Since Afghanistan and Pakistan are two neighboring Muslim countries and have cultural commonalities, the governments of both countries should cooperate with each other and protect mutual public interests,” Khar said during the meeting.
3.6 billion people face inadequate access to water: WMO
Pakistani FM meets with deputy prime minister, reiterates need to avoid ‘mistakes of the past’
Biden cheers US World Cup win over Iran: ‘They did it, God love ‘em’
Pakistan suicide blast targeting police kills 3, wounds 28
China likely to have 1,500 nuclear warheads by 2035: Pentagon
Afghanistan-India air corridor reopens
Jawzjan to get a dedicated carpet weaving facility
Afghanistan registers trade surplus with Pakistan: SIGAR
Last Sikh in Nangarhar says he’s not leaving Afghanistan
ICC approves Naib as replacement for injured Zazai in Afghanistan squad
Tahawol: 10th Herat Security Dialogue in Tajikistan discussed
Saar: Pakistani delegation’s visit to Kabul discussed
Tahawol: IEA’s assurance of upholding human rights discussed
Saar: World’s policy towards IEA discussed
Tahawol: EU’s concern on Afghanistan situation discussed
Trending
-
Business5 days ago
Afghan assets moved to Swiss bank generate $36 million: Ahadi
-
World4 days ago
Death toll from Indonesian earthquake rises to 310
-
Business4 days ago
MoIC ships large consignment of Afghan products to Europe
-
Sport5 days ago
Ibrahim Zadran slams century as Afghanistan beat Sri Lanka by 60 runs in 1st ODI
-
COVID-195 days ago
Beijing life on hold for lockdowns, COVID testing
-
Sport4 days ago
Qatar eliminated from World Cup after Netherlands and Ecuador draw
-
Business3 days ago
Air corridor agreement signed between Afghanistan and India: MoIC
-
Health4 days ago
10-day measles vaccination campaign rolled out across Afghanistan