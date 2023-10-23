Latest News
China’s ambassador hands over $50,000 for Herat earthquake victims
The Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China in Kabul, Zhao Sheng, called on the Deputy Foreign Minister for political affairs, Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai in Kabul on Monday and handed over $50,000 in funds raised for this month’s earthquake victims.
Zhao once again conveyed the condolences of the people of China to the deputy foreign minister over the recent earthquake in Herat province, the ministry said.
Zhoa also promised to dispatch more relief to the earthquake victims.
Calling the relation of the two countries constructive and positive, Stanekzai thanked Beijing for its sympathy and assistance to the victims of the earthquake.
A string of deadly earthquakes shook Herat earlier this month, leaving at least 2,000 people dead and thousands more homeless. Twenty villages were completely destroyed, leaving the survivors with no shelter.
International organizations have appealed for more aid, ahead of winter, in order to avoid an even bigger catastrophe.
Latest News
UNFPA says 7,500 pregnant women affected by Herat earthquakes
The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) estimates that 7,500 pregnant women were affected by the recent string of earthquakes in Herat province.
The UNFPA wrote on X, that the loss of loved ones has a very bad effect on pregnant women.
This United Nations agency said that it has sent psychotherapeutic counselors to the region to give advice in order to help them spiritually in reducing the grief caused by the death of their loved ones.
On the other hand, the earthquake has severely damaged health centers and facilities.
According to reports, at least 40 health centers or clinics have been destroyed or damaged as a result of these earthquakes.
According to the report of the World Health Organization (WHO), for this reason, there has been a disruption in health services for nearly 5.8 million people.
Earlier, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said that their aid organizations have planned to provide assistance to 114,000 earthquake victims, and $93.6 million are needed to implement this program.
OCHA said the number of people affected by the Herat earthquakes is more than 154,000 and the number of houses destroyed in the earthquakes is 21,500.
The Ministry of Public Health, however, says that there is no doubt that the earthquake has had a bad effect on the mental health of women.
The office of the Norwegian Mission for Migrants in Afghanistan also says that 4,000 people in Herat need emergency assistance, and the situation of more than 100,000 people needs to be improved.
According to a United Nations report, the series of earthquakes and aftershocks that shook Herat province left more than 1,480 people dead, and 90% of the victims of this incident are women and children.
Latest News
Acting minister of interior meets with UN’s special envoy for Afghanistan
Acting Minister of Interior Sirajuddin Haqqani met with the UN Secretary General’s special coordinator for Afghanistan, Feridun Sinirlioğlu, and his delegation in Kabul on Monday, the ministry said in a statement.
According to the ministry, Sinirlioğlu said during meetings with officials from different countries, he has come to the conclusion that no country is a “war seeker” or supporter of war in Afghanistan.
Discussions did include the removal of restrictions on the education of female students and the non-emergence of threats from the territory of Afghanistan.
He mentioned the implementation of basic projects in the field of law enforcement, reliable security, development of agricultural affairs and reconstruction in the country as clear examples of the achievements of the Islamic Emirate.
“UNAMA is ready and willing to fully cooperate with the international community in strengthening Afghanistan’s relations, reconstruction, and the fight against narcotics,” said Sinirlioğlu.
Haqqani emphasized the need for problems to be resolved through dialogue. “It is the responsibility of the United Nations; necessary steps should be taken with Afghans in this regard. The international community and organizations should emphasize understanding and diplomatic relations instead of unilateral decisions. Problems and obstacles should be resolved through dialogue,” Haqqani said.
Haqqani also called Afghans responsible members of the international community and emphasized that they should not be ignored.
“The conflicts between Afghans have ended. The phase of trust building continues, the level of trust in each other has increased and as an organized and united country, reconstruction works are going on in every field. The current system was created as a result of the sacrifices of all Afghans,” Haqqani added.
And with the cooperation of all, things will go forward, he further added.
He also called the ongoing fight against drugs in the country a success and said the government has been successful so far, but since drugs are a big threat to all nations, the fight should be done by all.
“Farmers should be assisted in alternative livelihoods and proper and real cooperation should be established in other areas as well,” said Haqqani.
Latest News
High school in Faryab province burns down
Local sources in Faryab province say a school in Gurziwan district of this province caught fire.
According to the sources, the school, Jar Qala High School, caught fire around 4:00 am on Sunday night.
Shamsullah Mohammadi, the head of information and culture of Faryab Province, confirmed the blaze.
Images posted on social media show the school burning.
Sources added that people were unable to control the fire.
The cause of this fire has not yet been determined.
The local authorities in Faryab have not said anything yet.
