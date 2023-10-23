Acting minister of interior meets with UN’s special envoy for Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: October 23, 2023)

Acting Minister of Interior Sirajuddin Haqqani met with the UN Secretary General’s special coordinator for Afghanistan, Feridun Sinirlioğlu, and his delegation in Kabul on Monday, the ministry said in a statement.

According to the ministry, Sinirlioğlu said during meetings with officials from different countries, he has come to the conclusion that no country is a “war seeker” or supporter of war in Afghanistan.

Discussions did include the removal of restrictions on the education of female students and the non-emergence of threats from the territory of Afghanistan.

He mentioned the implementation of basic projects in the field of law enforcement, reliable security, development of agricultural affairs and reconstruction in the country as clear examples of the achievements of the Islamic Emirate.

“UNAMA is ready and willing to fully cooperate with the international community in strengthening Afghanistan’s relations, reconstruction, and the fight against narcotics,” said Sinirlioğlu.

Haqqani emphasized the need for problems to be resolved through dialogue. “It is the responsibility of the United Nations; necessary steps should be taken with Afghans in this regard. The international community and organizations should emphasize understanding and diplomatic relations instead of unilateral decisions. Problems and obstacles should be resolved through dialogue,” Haqqani said.

Haqqani also called Afghans responsible members of the international community and emphasized that they should not be ignored.

“The conflicts between Afghans have ended. The phase of trust building continues, the level of trust in each other has increased and as an organized and united country, reconstruction works are going on in every field. The current system was created as a result of the sacrifices of all Afghans,” Haqqani added.

And with the cooperation of all, things will go forward, he further added.

He also called the ongoing fight against drugs in the country a success and said the government has been successful so far, but since drugs are a big threat to all nations, the fight should be done by all.

“Farmers should be assisted in alternative livelihoods and proper and real cooperation should be established in other areas as well,” said Haqqani.