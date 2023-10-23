High school in Faryab province burns down

(Last Updated On: October 23, 2023)

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) estimates that 7,500 pregnant women were affected by the recent string of earthquakes in Herat province.

The UNFPA wrote on X, that the loss of loved ones has a very bad effect on pregnant women.

This United Nations agency said that it has sent psychotherapeutic counselors to the region to give advice in order to help them spiritually in reducing the grief caused by the death of their loved ones.

On the other hand, the earthquake has severely damaged health centers and facilities.

According to reports, at least 40 health centers or clinics have been destroyed or damaged as a result of these earthquakes.

According to the report of the World Health Organization (WHO), for this reason, there has been a disruption in health services for nearly 5.8 million people.

Earlier, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said that their aid organizations have planned to provide assistance to 114,000 earthquake victims, and $93.6 million are needed to implement this program.

OCHA said the number of people affected by the Herat earthquakes is more than 154,000 and the number of houses destroyed in the earthquakes is 21,500.

The Ministry of Public Health, however, says that there is no doubt that the earthquake has had a bad effect on the mental health of women.

The office of the Norwegian Mission for Migrants in Afghanistan also says that 4,000 people in Herat need emergency assistance, and the situation of more than 100,000 people needs to be improved.

According to a United Nations report, the series of earthquakes and aftershocks that shook Herat province left more than 1,480 people dead, and 90% of the victims of this incident are women and children.