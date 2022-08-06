Connect with us

Latest News

China’s special envoy for Afghanistan visits India

Published

20 seconds ago

 on
(Last Updated On: August 6, 2022)

China’s special envoy for Afghanistan, Yue Xiaoyong, visited New Delhi this week and held talks with a senior Indian official on matters related to Afghanistan.

This was the first visit to India by Yue, who was named the special envoy on Afghan affairs a year ago, and follows trips by him to Pakistan and Turkey for discussions on the situation in Afghanistan.

Yue met with JP Singh, who handles Pakistan-Afghanistan-Iran division in the Indian foreign ministry and has been involved in recent contacts with senior officials of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA).

Yue said in a tweet that the meeting had focused on ways to ensure peace and stability in Afghanistan.

“Good to visit India first time ever meeting w/ Mr. (JP) Singh, Joint Secre’y of Indian FM and exchanged views on Afghanistan. Both agreed to encourage engagement, enhance dialogue and give positive energy for Afghan peace and stability,” he said.

This is also the first time that senior officials of the two sides have discussed Afghanistan since the takeover of the country by IEA almost a year ago.

Yue travelled to India shortly after a visit to Turkey for talks on the situation in Afghanistan and on strengthening cooperation to ensure peace, stability and development. Yue also visited Pakistan last month and held talks with Pakistani officials including on the extension of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to Afghanistan.

Related Topics:
Advertisement

Latest News

Eight people killed, 18 wounded in Kabul blast

Published

11 hours ago

on

August 5, 2022

By

(Last Updated On: August 6, 2022)

At least eight people were killed when an explosion went off in Afghan capital Kabul on Friday, police said.

Eighteen others were wounded in the blast which happened in Sar-e-Karez area, PD 6, west of Kabul, city’s police spokesman Khalid Zadran said.

He said that the explosives were attached to a handcart.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the bombing.

Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), condemned the attack and called it a “cowardly act.”

The attack comes two days after security forces carried out operation in Kart-e-Sakhi area of the city, killing four Daesh members and arresting another.

Two police were killed and four others were injured in the operation, officials said.

Continue Reading

Latest News

Blinken and Qatari FM discuss Afghanistan on sidelines of ASEAN summit

Published

15 hours ago

on

August 5, 2022

By

(Last Updated On: August 5, 2022)

The foreign ministers of Qatar and the United States met Thursday on the sidelines of the meeting of foreign ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in Cambodia and discussed the situation in Afghanistan.

In this meeting, Doha-Washington bilateral cooperation, developments in Afghanistan, the latest developments related to the Iran nuclear agreement negotiations, as well as some common regional and international issues were discussed.

The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Qatar’s Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani discussed the joint relations between Doha and Washington and the developments in Afghanistan.

“It’s a great pleasure, as always, to be with my friend, the foreign minister of Qatar, who we have spent a lot of time together in various parts of the world and on the phone, and I think this is evidence of the very close partnership between Qatar and the United States on a broad range of both regional and global issues.  We had an opportunity to just spend some time talking about a number of them, to include Afghanistan, to include Iran, to include some other regional issues, and of course to talk a little bit about the work that we’re doing here in Cambodia,” said Blinken.

The latest developments related to the Iran nuclear agreement negotiations, as well as some regional and international common issues, were other issues that have been discussed between the two Qatari and US counterparts.

“I think the world events requires consultation between both of us, especially what’s going on in our region.  I think our discussion today is very important for the security for – for the security of our region.  And we really appreciate the relationship and the partnership and the commitment that the U.S. has toward our region,” said Al-Thani.

What the US officials had previously announced was that Qatar has the role of protecting US interests in Afghanistan, and including the American Embassy, ​​the embassies of most Western countries that were in Kabul after the fall of the former regime in Afghanistan moved their activities to Doha, the capital of Qatar.

This meeting took place after the claim that the leader of al-Qaeda was killed in an attack by the US drone in Kabul. Although it is not yet clear which country this plane took off from, but Qatar, which is the guardian of US interests in Afghanistan, has not reacted to this attack so far.

Continue Reading

Latest News

Recognition of IEA is in US’s own interest: acting defense minister

Published

15 hours ago

on

August 5, 2022

By

(Last Updated On: August 5, 2022)

Recognition of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) is in the United State’s own interest because the US has no other regime to deal with, Acting Defense Minister Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob Mujahid said this weekend.

“There are many countries that are more against America than us, but they recognize them officially,” Mujahid said in an interview with American broadcaster NPR. “There are more countries in the world that pose more danger than Afghanistan to America, but still America recognized them officially. I think that recognition is a positive step toward a bigger change.”

Yaqoob said he had heard that US officials consider recognition politically impossible because the American people would be against it. “If that is true, I ask from the nation of America to put pressure on the government,” he said. And if they don’t, then “the claim of friendship with the Afghan people is more fake than honest.”

On the form of government, Yaqoob said that there is no decision made about it.

“I think for a while it will go on as an acting government, and depending on Afghanistan’s condition, we will take the next step.”

On the issue of secondary and high schools which remain closed for girls, Mujahid said that it is “a serious issue for us.”

“Hopefully there will be more about it,” he said.

Mujahid also said that establishing constitutional law is a “necessity.”

Continue Reading

Trending

Copyright © 2022 Ariana News. All rights reserved!