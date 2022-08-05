Latest News
Eight people killed, 18 wounded in Kabul blast
At least eight people were killed when an explosion went off in Afghan capital Kabul on Friday, police said.
Eighteen others were wounded in the blast which happened in Sar-e-Karez area, PD 6, west of Kabul, city’s police spokesman Khalid Zadran said.
He said that the explosives were attached to a handcart.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the bombing.
Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), condemned the attack and called it a “cowardly act.”
The attack comes two days after security forces carried out operation in Kart-e-Sakhi area of the city, killing four Daesh members and arresting another.
Two police were killed and four others were injured in the operation, officials said.
Latest News
Blinken and Qatari FM discuss Afghanistan on sidelines of ASEAN summit
The foreign ministers of Qatar and the United States met Thursday on the sidelines of the meeting of foreign ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in Cambodia and discussed the situation in Afghanistan.
In this meeting, Doha-Washington bilateral cooperation, developments in Afghanistan, the latest developments related to the Iran nuclear agreement negotiations, as well as some common regional and international issues were discussed.
The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Qatar’s Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani discussed the joint relations between Doha and Washington and the developments in Afghanistan.
“It’s a great pleasure, as always, to be with my friend, the foreign minister of Qatar, who we have spent a lot of time together in various parts of the world and on the phone, and I think this is evidence of the very close partnership between Qatar and the United States on a broad range of both regional and global issues. We had an opportunity to just spend some time talking about a number of them, to include Afghanistan, to include Iran, to include some other regional issues, and of course to talk a little bit about the work that we’re doing here in Cambodia,” said Blinken.
The latest developments related to the Iran nuclear agreement negotiations, as well as some regional and international common issues, were other issues that have been discussed between the two Qatari and US counterparts.
“I think the world events requires consultation between both of us, especially what’s going on in our region. I think our discussion today is very important for the security for – for the security of our region. And we really appreciate the relationship and the partnership and the commitment that the U.S. has toward our region,” said Al-Thani.
What the US officials had previously announced was that Qatar has the role of protecting US interests in Afghanistan, and including the American Embassy, the embassies of most Western countries that were in Kabul after the fall of the former regime in Afghanistan moved their activities to Doha, the capital of Qatar.
This meeting took place after the claim that the leader of al-Qaeda was killed in an attack by the US drone in Kabul. Although it is not yet clear which country this plane took off from, but Qatar, which is the guardian of US interests in Afghanistan, has not reacted to this attack so far.
Latest News
Recognition of IEA is in US’s own interest: acting defense minister
Recognition of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) is in the United State’s own interest because the US has no other regime to deal with, Acting Defense Minister Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob Mujahid said this weekend.
“There are many countries that are more against America than us, but they recognize them officially,” Mujahid said in an interview with American broadcaster NPR. “There are more countries in the world that pose more danger than Afghanistan to America, but still America recognized them officially. I think that recognition is a positive step toward a bigger change.”
Yaqoob said he had heard that US officials consider recognition politically impossible because the American people would be against it. “If that is true, I ask from the nation of America to put pressure on the government,” he said. And if they don’t, then “the claim of friendship with the Afghan people is more fake than honest.”
On the form of government, Yaqoob said that there is no decision made about it.
“I think for a while it will go on as an acting government, and depending on Afghanistan’s condition, we will take the next step.”
On the issue of secondary and high schools which remain closed for girls, Mujahid said that it is “a serious issue for us.”
“Hopefully there will be more about it,” he said.
Mujahid also said that establishing constitutional law is a “necessity.”
Latest News
IEA was ‘unaware’ of al-Zawahiri having been in Kabul
Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) leaders on Thursday issued a statement on the killing of al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri and said they had no information about his “arrival and stay” in Kabul.
US President Joe Biden said Monday they killed al-Zawahiri with a missile fired from a drone while he stood on a balcony at his Kabul hideout in the suburb of Sherpur on Sunday.
According to a statement, the IEA said it had “no knowledge of al-Zawahiri’s arrival and residence in Kabul.”
The leadership of the IEA has ordered the intelligence agencies to conduct serious and comprehensive investigations into various aspects of the mentioned incident, the statement read.
“There is no danger from Afghanistan to any country, including America, the Islamic Emirate wants the implementation of the Doha Agreement and the violation of this agreement must end,” the statement read.
“The fact that America invaded our territory and violated all international principles, we strongly condemn the action once again. If such action is repeated, the responsibility of any consequences will be on the United States of America.”
This comes after Reuters reported earlier Thursday that a senior U.S. official, speaking on condition of anonymity, indicated that Washington would continue targeting al-Qaeda in Afghanistan to ensure the country would not again become a refuge for “terrorists plotting against the United States.”
“We will remain vigilant and take action as needed, just like we did this week,” warned the official, who said that U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration still would engage with the Taliban (IEA) “when it can help advance American interests.”
Reuters also reported that an IEA source said meetings between high-level IEA members were being held.
The official, who said there had been lengthy leadership discussions for two days, declined to be identified. He did not confirm that al-Zawahiri was in the house that the missile struck.
Al-Zawahiri, an Egyptian doctor, was closely involved in the September 11, 2001, attacks on the United States and was one of the world’s most wanted men.
Another IEA official confirmed the high-level meetings but said he did not know what was being discussed and he did not believe al-Zawahiri was in the house, Reuters reported.
In response to the US airstrike in Kabul, China has meanwhile said that the fight against terrorism should not harm the sovereignty of other countries.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China stated that in the fight against terrorism, no double standards should be used.
At the same time, Pakistan, in response to the reports that Pakistan helped the US in this air attack, said that Islamabad had no role in it and that this issue should be discussed between the US and Afghanistan.
