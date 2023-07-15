Regional
China’s top diplomat urges stable ties with India as military tensions simmer
China’s top diplomat Wang Yi told the Indian foreign minister that bilateral ties need to be stabilized, as the two Asian neighbors searched for ways to ease simmering military tensions along their vast border.
On the sidelines of ASEAN meetings in the Indonesian capital of Jakarta, Wang told Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar that mutual support between the two nations is needed instead of suspicion, according to a readout from the Chinese foreign ministry, Reuters reported.
India and China share a 3,800-km frontier, much of it poorly marked, and fought a brief but bloody war over it in 1962.
Since the 1990s, ties have improved after a series of border agreements, and China is now India’s second-largest trading partner.
A setback in 2020, however, when 20 Indian soldiers and four Chinese soldiers were killed in hand-to-hand fighting during a border clash, spurred both militaries to fortify positions and deploy large numbers of troops and equipment.
Several rounds of military and diplomatic talks have helped to ease tensions between the two armies, but New Delhi has described the situation on the border as fragile and dangerous.
China and India need to work in the same direction to find a solution to border issues acceptable to both sides, Wang told Jaishankar during their meeting on Friday.
“The two sides should support each other and accomplish things together, rather than wear each other down or suspect each other,” Wang said.
India and China should not let specific issues define their overall relationship, he said.
The two sides agreed to hold the next round of military commander-level talks on border issues at an early date, the Chinese foreign ministry said.
Since 2020, New Delhi has also ramped up scrutiny of Chinese businesses, banning more than 300 Chinese apps, including TikTok. It has also intensified scrutiny of investments by Chinese firms.
On India’s recent restrictions against Chinese companies, Wang urged a fair, transparent and non-discriminatory business environment for Chinese companies.
Regional
India considers banning non-Basmati rice exports over inflation fears
India, the world’s biggest rice exporter, is considering banning exports of most varieties of rice in a move that could send the already steep global prices higher.
Citing sources familiar with the matter, Bloomberg reported that the Indian government is discussing a plan to ban exports of all non-Basmati rice.
Sources said this was because of rising domestic prices and authorities want to avoid the risk of more inflation.
Regional
Saudi Arabia sends Pakistan $2 billion in financial support
Saudi Arabia has sent $2 billion to Pakistan’s central bank, the South Asian nation’s finance minister said on Tuesday, another boost for its ailing economy after an IMF bailout.
“I thank Saudi Arabia on behalf of the prime minister and army chief,” Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said in a recorded video statement.
Saudi Arabia pledged the money and then waited for the aid package from the International Monetary Fund to go ahead before depositing it with the State Bank of Pakistan, Reuters reported.
The financial support will help to shore up the central bank’s depleted foreign exchange reserves, which had dipped to cover barely a month of controlled imports.
Islamabad secured a last-gasp $3 billion IMF bailout on the last day of June.
Regional
Torrential rain, floods kill 22 across northern India
Torrential rain across northern India has killed at least 22 people, as well as causing landslides and flash floods in the region, authorities and local media said on Monday.
Schools in New Delhi were closed after heavy rains lashed the national capital over the weekend, and authorities in the Himalayan states of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand asked people not to venture out of their homes unless necessary.
At least 22 people died in floods and landslides in the northern states of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab on Sunday, the Times of India newspaper reported.
In the northern state of Himachal Pradesh, flash floods over the weekend brought down a bridge and swept away several hutments. Authorities used helicopters to rescue people stranded on roads and bridges because of the rain, footage from Reuters partner ANI showed.
Streets across the northern states, including in Punjab, Delhi and Uttarakhand were flooded. In some areas, rescue personnel used rubber rafts to rescue people stranded inside their homes, local media said.
“Please stay inside your homes because more heavy rain is expected in the next 24 hours,” Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said in an appeal on social media late on Sunday, Reuters reported.
Many districts in Himachal Pradesh received a month’s rainfall in a day at the weekend, said a senior weather department official.
Delhi, Punjab, and Himachal Pradesh have received 112%, 100% and 70% more rainfall than average so far in the current monsoon season that started on June 1, according to the department.
