Regional
India considers banning non-Basmati rice exports over inflation fears
India, the world’s biggest rice exporter, is considering banning exports of most varieties of rice in a move that could send the already steep global prices higher.
Citing sources familiar with the matter, Bloomberg reported that the Indian government is discussing a plan to ban exports of all non-Basmati rice.
Sources said this was because of rising domestic prices and authorities want to avoid the risk of more inflation.
Regional
Saudi Arabia sends Pakistan $2 billion in financial support
Saudi Arabia has sent $2 billion to Pakistan’s central bank, the South Asian nation’s finance minister said on Tuesday, another boost for its ailing economy after an IMF bailout.
“I thank Saudi Arabia on behalf of the prime minister and army chief,” Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said in a recorded video statement.
Saudi Arabia pledged the money and then waited for the aid package from the International Monetary Fund to go ahead before depositing it with the State Bank of Pakistan, Reuters reported.
The financial support will help to shore up the central bank’s depleted foreign exchange reserves, which had dipped to cover barely a month of controlled imports.
Islamabad secured a last-gasp $3 billion IMF bailout on the last day of June.
Regional
Torrential rain, floods kill 22 across northern India
Torrential rain across northern India has killed at least 22 people, as well as causing landslides and flash floods in the region, authorities and local media said on Monday.
Schools in New Delhi were closed after heavy rains lashed the national capital over the weekend, and authorities in the Himalayan states of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand asked people not to venture out of their homes unless necessary.
At least 22 people died in floods and landslides in the northern states of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab on Sunday, the Times of India newspaper reported.
In the northern state of Himachal Pradesh, flash floods over the weekend brought down a bridge and swept away several hutments. Authorities used helicopters to rescue people stranded on roads and bridges because of the rain, footage from Reuters partner ANI showed.
Streets across the northern states, including in Punjab, Delhi and Uttarakhand were flooded. In some areas, rescue personnel used rubber rafts to rescue people stranded inside their homes, local media said.
“Please stay inside your homes because more heavy rain is expected in the next 24 hours,” Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said in an appeal on social media late on Sunday, Reuters reported.
Many districts in Himachal Pradesh received a month’s rainfall in a day at the weekend, said a senior weather department official.
Delhi, Punjab, and Himachal Pradesh have received 112%, 100% and 70% more rainfall than average so far in the current monsoon season that started on June 1, according to the department.
Regional
Uzbek leader holds early election to extend rule
Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev holds an early election on Sunday to extend his rule for another seven years, just months after changing the constitution to lift term limits that would have required him to step aside in 2026.
Mirziyoyev, 65, has brought Uzbekistan out of near-isolation since taking power in 2016 after the death of autocrat Islam Karimov, who had ruled since the Soviet era and kept the country closed to much of the world, Reuters reported.
Foreign trade has been opened, foreign exchange controls have been lifted, and the political system has been liberalized somewhat. However there are still no strong opposition parties or politicians in the country, which has never held an election viewed as competitive by international monitors.
Mirziyoyev lifted a two-term limit to his presidency by holding a referendum in April on constitutional amendments that reset his term count and extended future presidential terms to seven years from five.
Like other states in Central Asia, Uzbekistan is trying to minimize collateral damage from Western sanctions imposed against its traditional trading partner Russia over the war in Ukraine.
The Russian rouble’s weakness means Tashkent is expected to see reduced foreign exchange inflows from millions of Uzbeks who work in Russia.
Once an energy exporter, Uzbekistan now consumes more oil and gas than it produces, and has been buying Russian hydrocarbons, benefitting as Moscow redirects exports away from the West.
Politically, Tashkent has maintained neutrality, calling for peace in Ukraine and pledging to abide by Western sanctions while maintaining normal ties with Moscow, Reuters reported.
Officially running against Mirziyoyev are three candidates representing the Ecological Party, People’s Democratic Party and the Social-Democratic party of Adolat (Justice).
