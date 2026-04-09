Latest News
India sends 3 tons of humanitarian aid to flood-affected families in Afghanistan
India has delivered three tons of humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan to support families impacted by recent flooding, the Afghanistan National Disaster Management Authority (ANDMA) said on Thursday.
Officials confirmed the aid shipment was received the same day and includes essential relief items such as 300 medical kits, 50 kitchen sets, 495 blankets, and 165 tarpaulins.
ANDMA expressed appreciation for India’s continued humanitarian support, noting that the assistance will help address urgent needs in flood-affected areas.
The authority added that a formal assessment is underway and that the aid will be distributed in a transparent and equitable manner to the most affected and vulnerable families.
Flooding has repeatedly affected several regions of Afghanistan, leaving communities in need of immediate relief and longer-term recovery support.
International Sports
FIFA appoints record number of match officials for 2026 World Cup
A total of 52 referees, 88 assistant referees and 30 video match officials have been selected from across all six confederations and 50 member associations.
FIFA has announced the full list of match officials for the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026, confirming what will be the largest refereeing team in the tournament’s history.
A total of 52 referees, 88 assistant referees and 30 video match officials have been selected from across all six confederations and 50 member associations, following a rigorous evaluation process that spanned more than three years.
The selection was based on FIFA’s “quality first” principle, with officials assessed on their consistency and performances in domestic leagues, international competitions and previous FIFA tournaments.
Pierluigi Collina said the chosen officials represent the highest standard in global football officiating. He noted that candidates were closely monitored over several years, taking part in seminars and major tournaments while undergoing regular performance reviews.
“This will be the biggest World Cup in history,” Collina said, referring to the expanded 48-team format and 104 matches set to be played across three host countries. He added that the officiating team has grown significantly compared to the 2022 tournament in Qatar, reflecting the increased scale of the competition.
Collina also highlighted the continued inclusion of women referees, with six female match officials selected, building on progress made during the previous World Cup.
Officials will undergo final preparations at a training camp in Miami starting on May 31, where they will receive support from fitness coaches, medical staff and match analysts to ensure they are in peak physical and mental condition ahead of the tournament.
Massimo Busacca said preparations began immediately after the conclusion of the 2022 World Cup, with a structured programme of workshops, monitoring and technical development designed to maintain the highest standards.
During the tournament, referees will continue daily training sessions, supported by detailed match analysis and on-field simulations involving local players.
Technology is also set to play a central role, with FIFA confirming the use of goal-line technology, an enhanced version of semi-automated offside systems and connected ball technology.
In a first for the World Cup, fans will also be able to view matches from the referee’s perspective using newly introduced body cameras, enhanced by artificial intelligence to improve video quality.
Following the Miami training camp, video match officials will relocate to Dallas, home of the International Broadcast Centre, while referees and assistant referees will remain in Miami for the duration of the tournament.
FIFA said additional measures aimed at increasing match tempo and reducing time-wasting—approved earlier this year by the International Football Association Board—will also be implemented.
With preparations now entering the final phase, FIFA says it is confident that “Team One” will be ready to meet the demands of what is expected to be a historic and groundbreaking World Cup.
Click here for full list of appointed match officials for the FIFA World Cup 2026.
Latest News
Afghans will never accept Durand Line fencing, says Borders Minister
Noorullah Noori, Afghanistan’s Minister of Borders, Ethnic Affairs and Tribes, says the barbed-wire fencing along the disputed Durand Line is viewed by Afghans as a wire placed on the chest of the nation, stressing that Afghans will never accept a foreign barrier imposed on their land.
Noori made the remarks during a meeting with a number of political analysts, tribal elders and university professors at his office, where he emphasized that Afghanistan does not recognize an official border with Pakistan and that this position has been clearly communicated on multiple occasions.
Speaking at the gathering, the minister said the current governing system has emerged from among the people and that public cooperation and support have played a key role in reaching this stage.
He added that the system belongs to all Afghans and that all citizens of the country are treated equally. According to him, since the Islamic Emirate came to power, thousands of tribal and local disputes across the country have been resolved, and serious measures have been taken to safeguard the country’s borders.
Meanwhile, Mohammad Ali Jan Ahmad, Deputy Minister for Jirgas and Tribal Coordination at the ministry, said one of the most important factors behind the success of any society and political system is intellectual and ideological unity among the people.
He noted that such unity exists among the Afghan nation.
During the meeting, political analysts and tribal elders also emphasized the importance of unity and solidarity with the current system, stating that the people of Afghanistan will stand alongside the country’s security and defense forces to protect the nation and its territorial integrity.
Latest News
CSTO claims security risks from Afghanistan remain high
The alert was issued at the 43rd meeting of the Afghanistan working group under the CSTO Council of Foreign Ministers.
The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) has warned that security threats originating from Afghanistan remain high, following a review of the situation by officials and regional representatives in Moscow.
The alert was issued at the 43rd meeting of the Afghanistan working group under the CSTO Council of Foreign Ministers, held Wednesday at the organization’s secretariat.
Delegations from CSTO member states joined representatives from the U.N. Office of Counter-Terrorism, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, CIS anti-terror bodies, and the International Committee of the Red Cross. Participants exchanged assessments of Afghanistan’s military, political, and humanitarian situation and discussed its implications for regional stability.
In a statement, the CSTO emphasized the importance of continuing humanitarian and economic support for the Afghan population.
Officials also called for sustained monitoring of developments in the country and efforts to promote peaceful processes, aiming to reduce the risk of regional spillover.
The Moscow meeting highlights continuing concern among Central Asian and Russian-led security institutions over potential threats from Afghanistan. The CSTO has repeatedly cautioned that extremist groups could exploit various issues including porous borders, and regional tensions.
Neighboring countries remain wary of cross-border militancy, trafficking, and armed group movements. Regional security organizations have increasingly coordinated assessments, as Afghanistan—while outside formal security frameworks—continues to influence the region.
International organizations also highlight Afghanistan’s fragile humanitarian and economic situation. Millions remain reliant on aid, and reduced funding alongside the return of large numbers of Afghans from neighboring countries has intensified existing pressures.
Afghanistan has long been considered a primary external security concern for CSTO members, particularly Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan.
The latest warning underscores that, while no immediate crisis has emerged, Afghanistan remains central to overlapping security and humanitarian challenges.
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