India sends 3 tons of humanitarian aid to flood-affected families in Afghanistan

FIFA has announced the full list of match officials for the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026, confirming what will be the largest refereeing team in the tournament’s history.

A total of 52 referees, 88 assistant referees and 30 video match officials have been selected from across all six confederations and 50 member associations, following a rigorous evaluation process that spanned more than three years.

The selection was based on FIFA’s “quality first” principle, with officials assessed on their consistency and performances in domestic leagues, international competitions and previous FIFA tournaments.

Pierluigi Collina said the chosen officials represent the highest standard in global football officiating. He noted that candidates were closely monitored over several years, taking part in seminars and major tournaments while undergoing regular performance reviews.

“This will be the biggest World Cup in history,” Collina said, referring to the expanded 48-team format and 104 matches set to be played across three host countries. He added that the officiating team has grown significantly compared to the 2022 tournament in Qatar, reflecting the increased scale of the competition.

Collina also highlighted the continued inclusion of women referees, with six female match officials selected, building on progress made during the previous World Cup.

Officials will undergo final preparations at a training camp in Miami starting on May 31, where they will receive support from fitness coaches, medical staff and match analysts to ensure they are in peak physical and mental condition ahead of the tournament.

Massimo Busacca said preparations began immediately after the conclusion of the 2022 World Cup, with a structured programme of workshops, monitoring and technical development designed to maintain the highest standards.

During the tournament, referees will continue daily training sessions, supported by detailed match analysis and on-field simulations involving local players.

Technology is also set to play a central role, with FIFA confirming the use of goal-line technology, an enhanced version of semi-automated offside systems and connected ball technology.

In a first for the World Cup, fans will also be able to view matches from the referee’s perspective using newly introduced body cameras, enhanced by artificial intelligence to improve video quality.

Following the Miami training camp, video match officials will relocate to Dallas, home of the International Broadcast Centre, while referees and assistant referees will remain in Miami for the duration of the tournament.

FIFA said additional measures aimed at increasing match tempo and reducing time-wasting—approved earlier this year by the International Football Association Board—will also be implemented.

With preparations now entering the final phase, FIFA says it is confident that “Team One” will be ready to meet the demands of what is expected to be a historic and groundbreaking World Cup.

Click here for full list of appointed match officials for the FIFA World Cup 2026.