Afghans will never accept Durand Line fencing, says Borders Minister

Noorullah Noori, Afghanistan’s Minister of Borders, Ethnic Affairs and Tribes, says the barbed-wire fencing along the disputed Durand Line is viewed by Afghans as a wire placed on the chest of the nation, stressing that Afghans will never accept a foreign barrier imposed on their land.

Noori made the remarks during a meeting with a number of political analysts, tribal elders and university professors at his office, where he emphasized that Afghanistan does not recognize an official border with Pakistan and that this position has been clearly communicated on multiple occasions.

Speaking at the gathering, the minister said the current governing system has emerged from among the people and that public cooperation and support have played a key role in reaching this stage.

He added that the system belongs to all Afghans and that all citizens of the country are treated equally. According to him, since the Islamic Emirate came to power, thousands of tribal and local disputes across the country have been resolved, and serious measures have been taken to safeguard the country’s borders.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Ali Jan Ahmad, Deputy Minister for Jirgas and Tribal Coordination at the ministry, said one of the most important factors behind the success of any society and political system is intellectual and ideological unity among the people.



He noted that such unity exists among the Afghan nation.

During the meeting, political analysts and tribal elders also emphasized the importance of unity and solidarity with the current system, stating that the people of Afghanistan will stand alongside the country’s security and defense forces to protect the nation and its territorial integrity.