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Afghans will never accept Durand Line fencing, says Borders Minister
Noorullah Noori, Afghanistan’s Minister of Borders, Ethnic Affairs and Tribes, says the barbed-wire fencing along the disputed Durand Line is viewed by Afghans as a wire placed on the chest of the nation, stressing that Afghans will never accept a foreign barrier imposed on their land.
Noori made the remarks during a meeting with a number of political analysts, tribal elders and university professors at his office, where he emphasized that Afghanistan does not recognize an official border with Pakistan and that this position has been clearly communicated on multiple occasions.
Speaking at the gathering, the minister said the current governing system has emerged from among the people and that public cooperation and support have played a key role in reaching this stage.
He added that the system belongs to all Afghans and that all citizens of the country are treated equally. According to him, since the Islamic Emirate came to power, thousands of tribal and local disputes across the country have been resolved, and serious measures have been taken to safeguard the country’s borders.
Meanwhile, Mohammad Ali Jan Ahmad, Deputy Minister for Jirgas and Tribal Coordination at the ministry, said one of the most important factors behind the success of any society and political system is intellectual and ideological unity among the people.
He noted that such unity exists among the Afghan nation.
During the meeting, political analysts and tribal elders also emphasized the importance of unity and solidarity with the current system, stating that the people of Afghanistan will stand alongside the country’s security and defense forces to protect the nation and its territorial integrity.
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CSTO claims security risks from Afghanistan remain high
The alert was issued at the 43rd meeting of the Afghanistan working group under the CSTO Council of Foreign Ministers.
The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) has warned that security threats originating from Afghanistan remain high, following a review of the situation by officials and regional representatives in Moscow.
The alert was issued at the 43rd meeting of the Afghanistan working group under the CSTO Council of Foreign Ministers, held Wednesday at the organization’s secretariat.
Delegations from CSTO member states joined representatives from the U.N. Office of Counter-Terrorism, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, CIS anti-terror bodies, and the International Committee of the Red Cross. Participants exchanged assessments of Afghanistan’s military, political, and humanitarian situation and discussed its implications for regional stability.
In a statement, the CSTO emphasized the importance of continuing humanitarian and economic support for the Afghan population.
Officials also called for sustained monitoring of developments in the country and efforts to promote peaceful processes, aiming to reduce the risk of regional spillover.
The Moscow meeting highlights continuing concern among Central Asian and Russian-led security institutions over potential threats from Afghanistan. The CSTO has repeatedly cautioned that extremist groups could exploit various issues including porous borders, and regional tensions.
Neighboring countries remain wary of cross-border militancy, trafficking, and armed group movements. Regional security organizations have increasingly coordinated assessments, as Afghanistan—while outside formal security frameworks—continues to influence the region.
International organizations also highlight Afghanistan’s fragile humanitarian and economic situation. Millions remain reliant on aid, and reduced funding alongside the return of large numbers of Afghans from neighboring countries has intensified existing pressures.
Afghanistan has long been considered a primary external security concern for CSTO members, particularly Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan.
The latest warning underscores that, while no immediate crisis has emerged, Afghanistan remains central to overlapping security and humanitarian challenges.
International Sports
IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans edge Delhi Capitals in last-ball thriller
The result adds important points for Gujarat as the competition intensifies, while Delhi will look to bounce back after falling just short in one of the closest matches of the season so far.
The Indian Premier League (IPL) delivered another dramatic contest on Wednesday, April 8, as Gujarat Titans narrowly defeated Delhi Capitals in a high-scoring encounter in Delhi.
In a match that went down to the final ball, Gujarat held their nerve to secure a thrilling one-run victory. The game featured standout batting performances, including a commanding innings from Delhi’s top order, while Gujarat’s bowlers, led by Rashid Khan, produced crucial breakthroughs at key moments to seal the win.
The result adds important points for Gujarat as the competition intensifies, while Delhi will look to bounce back after falling just short in one of the closest matches of the season so far.
Attention now turns to Thursday’s clash between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants.
Kolkata will be aiming to build momentum with a strong all-round performance, while Lucknow will look to capitalise on their balanced squad and secure a key win in the early stages of the tournament. With both teams boasting explosive batting line-ups and quality bowling attacks, fans can expect another competitive and entertaining contest.
Broadcast Information
Cricket fans in Afghanistan can watch all the action live, as Ariana Radio and Television Network (ATN) holds exclusive rights to broadcast the IPL matches.
Games are being aired nationwide on Ariana Television, bringing the excitement of the tournament directly to viewers at home.
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US explores third-country resettlement for stranded Afghan allies in Qatar
U.S. lawmakers have also urged action. Jeanne Shaheen said Washington has a responsibility toward these individuals, warning that they could face serious risks if forced to return home.
More than 1,100 Afghans who previously worked with U.S. forces remain stranded in Qatar, as Washington seeks alternative countries to resettle them following delays in relocation programmes.
The group is currently housed at Camp As Sayliyah, a former U.S. military facility in Qatar, where they have been awaiting visa processing and relocation decisions for months.
A report by The Wall Street Journal said U.S. officials are now in discussions with several countries in sub-Saharan Africa and Southeast Asia to take in the Afghanistan nationals. The efforts come after a March 31 deadline to close the facility passed without a clear resolution.
The camp reportedly costs more than $10 million per month to operate, and Qatari authorities have urged the United States to move forward with resettlement plans and shut down the site.
Conditions at the facility have become increasingly difficult, with morale among residents declining as uncertainty over their future grows. Many of those staying at the camp say they fear returning to Afghanistan due to potential reprisals.
Advocacy groups have raised concerns about the prolonged delays. Shawn VanDiver, head of Afghan Evac, said many of the individuals feel stuck in limbo after deadlines passed without clear communication, describing the situation as deeply frustrating for those affected.
U.S. lawmakers have also urged action. Jeanne Shaheen said Washington has a responsibility toward these individuals, warning that they could face serious risks if forced to return home.
Meanwhile, the US State Department has pointed to earlier policy decisions as contributing to the current situation, citing challenges stemming from the withdrawal from Afghanistan.
The situation highlights ongoing difficulties in resettling Afghan allies years after the end of the U.S. military presence, as thousands remain in temporary locations awaiting permanent relocation.
Afghans will never accept Durand Line fencing, says Borders Minister
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CSTO claims security risks from Afghanistan remain high
IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans edge Delhi Capitals in last-ball thriller
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