Business
Chinese mining firm to invest $350 million in Afghanistan
Fan China Afghan Mining Processing and Trading Company (FAMPTC) will invest $350 million over the next few months in various sectors including power generation, construction of a cement factory and in health in Afghanistan, the company announced on Thursday.
FAMPTC officials announced their plans in a meeting with Mawlawi Abdul Kabir, political deputy and acting prime minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA).
The company’s officials said that they had professional and specialized people to work on the projects and operational plans in place which will soon be implemented in Afghanistan, according to a statement released by the prime minister’s office.
The acting prime minister called on foreign and local investors to take the opportunity to invest in Afghanistan as conditions are more favorable than ever.
He said that the IEA assures investors that they and their assets will be safe.
Fan China Afghan Mining Processing and Trading Company (FAMPTC), is a joint venture between China’s Xinjiang Central Asia Petroleum and Gas Co (CAPEIC) and Afghanistan’s Watan Group, according to state news agency Bakhtar.
In January, IEA signed a contract with CAPEIC to extract oil from the Amu Darya basin and develop an oil reserve in the country’s northern Sar-e Pul province.
Business
Agriculture ministry tests viability of farming avocados in Nangarhar
Nangarhar officials said a pilot project has been launched in the province to determine whether avocados can be grown in the region.
Officials said they have planted avocado trees along the province’s canal and hope the climate is suitable. If the program works, they hope to start harvesting avocados in two to three years.
This is the first time avocados are being grown in the country.
An avocado is a bright green pear-shaped fruit with a large pit and dark leathery skin. Known as a superfood, avocados are packed with vitamins and minerals and are high in ‘good fat’.
Business
Afghanistan returns low-grade hydraulic fuel to Iran
Afghanistan National Standards Authority (ANSA) of the Islamic Emirate says that for the first time it has sent back low-grade hydraulic fuel to Iran.
ANSA officials said they have taken practical steps to prevent the importation of low-quality fuel and called on traders to make sure they don’t violate standards by importing low-grade products.
This week, four tankers carrying hydraulic fuel were turned back to Iran.
The IEA authority continues to monitor the contents of fuel tankers entering the country and if found to be below standard, the tankers are immediately returned.
Business
Kandahar grapes being exported to Pakistan daily
Local officials in Kandahar province said on Wednesday that the export of grapes from the province has started, with up to 400 tons currently being exported to Pakistan a day.
Officials said the grapes are being transported overland in refrigerated trucks, through Spin Boldak. However, traders have asked for more facilities at the customs point in order to prevent the grapes from spoiling.
Local farmers have meanwhile said the grapes are of a high quality.
“We are trying hard to export grapes. First we cut with a saw, then we cut with scissors, then we move the grapes in a net and load it into the containers and turn on the cooler to cool the grapes and prevent them from spoiling,” said Qadratullah, a grape farmer in Kandahar.
According to the local officials, about 20 refrigerated trucks are loaded with grapes every day and drive through to Pakistan.
A number of traders in Kandahar say that trucks loaded with grapes are inspected, which is contrary to an agreement, and the inspection process is time-consuming and can spoil the grapes, so they want facilities to be provided at Spin Boldak Customs to prevent this.
On the other hand, officials in the Fresh Fruit Export Commission say that the problem in Spin Boldak is not big and they are trying to solve it.
According to statistics, 250,000 tons of fresh fruits were exported from Kandahar last year.
Officials say that this year, due to the increase in fruit yields, the amount of exports will also increase.
