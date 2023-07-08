Business
Efforts underway to set up fund to support private sector
The Ministry of Industry and Commerce says that work has begun on the creation of a fund to support the private sector.
The spokesman of the ministry says that money will be poured into the fund mostly by investors and it will be used to facilitate the business sector.
“The purpose of creating a fund to support the private sector is to solve some existing problems, such as problems at customs, on the roads to ports, and in the field of infrastructure development in consultation with the private sector,” said Abdul Salam Jawad Akhundzada, the spokesman of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.
Meanwhile, the Chamber of Commerce and Investment says that the money will be used in the development of ports and facilities and the routine activities of businessmen, but according to the members of the Chamber, businessmen will pay more than spend.
According to economic experts, if the fund is properly managed, it can solve some key problems of traders and investors in the country.
Business
Chinese mining firm to invest $350 million in Afghanistan
Fan China Afghan Mining Processing and Trading Company (FAMPTC) will invest $350 million over the next few months in various sectors including power generation, construction of a cement factory and in health in Afghanistan, the company announced on Thursday.
FAMPTC officials announced their plans in a meeting with Mawlawi Abdul Kabir, political deputy and acting prime minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA).
The company’s officials said that they had professional and specialized people to work on the projects and operational plans in place which will soon be implemented in Afghanistan, according to a statement released by the prime minister’s office.
The acting prime minister called on foreign and local investors to take the opportunity to invest in Afghanistan as conditions are more favorable than ever.
He said that the IEA assures investors that they and their assets will be safe.
Fan China Afghan Mining Processing and Trading Company (FAMPTC), is a joint venture between China’s Xinjiang Central Asia Petroleum and Gas Co (CAPEIC) and Afghanistan’s Watan Group, according to state news agency Bakhtar.
In January, IEA signed a contract with CAPEIC to extract oil from the Amu Darya basin and develop an oil reserve in the country’s northern Sar-e Pul province.
Business
Agriculture ministry tests viability of farming avocados in Nangarhar
Nangarhar officials said a pilot project has been launched in the province to determine whether avocados can be grown in the region.
Officials said they have planted avocado trees along the province’s canal and hope the climate is suitable. If the program works, they hope to start harvesting avocados in two to three years.
This is the first time avocados are being grown in the country.
An avocado is a bright green pear-shaped fruit with a large pit and dark leathery skin. Known as a superfood, avocados are packed with vitamins and minerals and are high in ‘good fat’.
Business
Afghanistan returns low-grade hydraulic fuel to Iran
Afghanistan National Standards Authority (ANSA) of the Islamic Emirate says that for the first time it has sent back low-grade hydraulic fuel to Iran.
ANSA officials said they have taken practical steps to prevent the importation of low-quality fuel and called on traders to make sure they don’t violate standards by importing low-grade products.
This week, four tankers carrying hydraulic fuel were turned back to Iran.
The IEA authority continues to monitor the contents of fuel tankers entering the country and if found to be below standard, the tankers are immediately returned.
First Qashqari oil well extraction starts in Afghanistan’s Sar-e-Pul
Efforts underway to set up fund to support private sector
Kandahar reports rise in melon yield
Twitter threatens to sue Meta over new Threads platform
Dutch government collapses over immigration policy
Four Colombian children found alive in jungle weeks after plane crash
Russia has received hundreds of Iranian drones to attack Ukraine: White House
Herat company produces 300 solar panels a day
First Russian LPG consignment reaches Pakistan via Afghanistan
Pakistan, Turkmenistan sign accord to implement TAPI project
Tahawol: UN holding meeting with IEA officials’ participation discussed
Saar: Calls for handing over Afghanistan’s consular in Britain to IEA
Tahawol: UNAMA’s effort to pull Afghanistan out of global isolation
Saar: Pakistan and Tajikistan concerned over security in Afghanistan
Tahawol: Muttaqi’s visit with Chinese ambassador to Kabul discussed
Trending
-
Regional4 days ago
Iran becomes full member of Shanghai Cooperation Organization
-
Climate Change3 days ago
World registers hottest day ever recorded on July 3
-
Business4 days ago
Azizi: Afghanistan needs ‘industrial revolution’ to be self-sufficient
-
World4 days ago
Four killed, two injured in Philadelphia shooting
-
Latest News4 days ago
Switzerland gives $1.7 million in humanitarian aid to Afghanistan
-
Climate Change4 days ago
Temperatures seen surging as El Nino weather pattern returns
-
Latest News4 days ago
Pakistan PM calls on international community to ‘meaningfully engage’ with IEA
-
Business3 days ago
Kandahar grapes being exported to Pakistan daily