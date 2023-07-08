Efforts underway to set up fund to support private sector

(Last Updated On: July 8, 2023)

The Ministry of Industry and Commerce says that work has begun on the creation of a fund to support the private sector.

The spokesman of the ministry says that money will be poured into the fund mostly by investors and it will be used to facilitate the business sector.

“The purpose of creating a fund to support the private sector is to solve some existing problems, such as problems at customs, on the roads to ports, and in the field of infrastructure development in consultation with the private sector,” said Abdul Salam Jawad Akhundzada, the spokesman of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Meanwhile, the Chamber of Commerce and Investment says that the money will be used in the development of ports and facilities and the routine activities of businessmen, but according to the members of the Chamber, businessmen will pay more than spend.

According to economic experts, if the fund is properly managed, it can solve some key problems of traders and investors in the country.