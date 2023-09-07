Connect with us

Clashes leave 16 dead along Afghanistan-Pakistan border

3 hours ago

September 7, 2023

Pakistan claims a “large group of terrorists” stormed security outposts close to the Afghanistan border in northern Pakistan on Wednesday, prompting fierce clashes.

Four Pakistani soldiers were killed and 12 assailants died in the clashes at two separate outposts in the Kalash border valley, according to Pakistani officials.

The clashes took place when “a large group of terrorists equipped with the latest weapons, attacked two Pakistani military posts,” the military said.

Officials did not give any details about the insurgents, but suggested they have links to neighboring Afghanistan, Associated Press reported. The statement said Pakistan expects the Islamic Emirate government in Afghanistan “to fulfill its obligations and deny the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for perpetuating acts of terrorism against Pakistan.”

According to a statement issued by the Pakistani military, soldiers repulsed the attack, noting the assailants were “equipped with [the] latest weapons.” It suggested that the militants had come across the border from Afghanistan.

The banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, or TTP, claimed responsibility for the raid earlier. The group said its fighters had inflicted heavy casualties on Pakistani soldiers and seized their weapons while overrunning the posts.

Pakistani officials say TTP and other insurgent groups have fled and taken shelter in Afghanistan.

However, the IEA denies the charges, saying no one can use Afghan soil to threaten other countries, including Pakistan.

Xi, Putin missing G20 summit not unusual, India’s foreign minister says

1 day ago

September 6, 2023

September 6, 2023

China’s President Xi Jinping and Russia’s Vladimir Putin skipping this week’s G20 summit in New Delhi is not unusual and has nothing to do with India, Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar told the ANI news agency.

Sherpas of the G20 countries are negotiating to build a consensus and arrive at a declaration at the Sept. 9-10 summit in New Delhi, Jaishankar said in the interview, which was aired on Wednesday.

“No, no. I do not think it has anything to do with India,” he told ANI, in which Reuters has a minority stake, when asked if Putin and Xi are skipping the summit because they are miffed with India.

“I think whatever decision they make, I mean they would know best. But I would not at all see it the way you would suggest,” he said.

Asked if their absence would affect building a consensus and producing a declaration at the end of the summit, Jaishankar said: “We are negotiating right now…the clock did not start ticking yesterday.”

But expectations from G20 are “very high” and New Delhi faces the challenge of dealing with a “very difficult world” reeling under the impact of the pandemic, conflict, climate change, debt and politics, he said.

G20 groups the 20 major economies of the world and its leaders aim to try and find solutions to some of the world’s pressing problems although a deep geopolitical divide over the war in Ukraine that threatens any progress.

But the absence of Putin and Xi as well as divisions over the war mean it would be difficult to arrive at a consensus Leaders Declaration at the summit, analysts and officials have said.U.S. President Joe Biden will focus on reforming the World Bank and urging other multilateral development banks to boost lending for climate change and infrastructure projects during the summit, the White House said on Tuesday.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has said he hopes to discuss digital issues and food security. India has said discussions are underway on a global framework to regulate crypto assets, Reuters reported.

Indonesia warns ASEAN on ‘destructive’ rivalry as Jakarta summit opens

2 days ago

September 5, 2023

September 5, 2023

Indonesia warned on Tuesday against Southeast Asia’s bloc getting dragged into big-power rivalry as leaders gathered for a summit seeking to dispel worry about rifts over peace efforts in Myanmar and to reaffirm the relevance of their disparate group.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo, opening a summit of the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), called on the group to devise a “long-term tactical strategy that is relevant and meets people’s expectations”, Reuters reported.

“ASEAN has agreed to not be a proxy to any powers. Don’t turn our ship into an arena for rivalry that is destructive,” Jokowi, as the president is known, said.

“We, as leaders, have to ensure this ship keeps moving and sailing and we must become its captain to achieve peace, stability, and prosperity together.”

Founded at the height of the Cold War in the 1960s to oppose the spread of communism, the politically diverse grouping prioritizes unity and non-interference in members’ internal affairs.

But critics say that has limited its scope for action when it comes to handling issues like fellow member Myanmar, where violence rages two years after the military seized power in a 2021 coup.

ASEAN has banned the junta leaders from its high-level meetings but differences have emerged with Indonesia attempting to engage all sides to push an ASEAN peace plan and Thailand trying to engage Myanmar’s military leaders.

On Tuesday, ASEAN leaders came to a consensus on not allowing Myanmar to chair the bloc in 2026 as originally scheduled, according to one source in Jakarta and another in the region.

Instead, the Philippines will host in 2026, a year earlier than planned, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said during the meeting, an official copy of his remarks showed.

Malaysia had called on Monday for “strong” measures against the generals, saying they had created “obstacles” to the ASEAN peace plan.

Former Indonesian foreign minister Marty Natalegawa said the bloc must adapt to challenges or risk oblivion, Reuters reported.

“Obituaries on ASEAN actually have been written many times over, but somehow all those times, ASEAN has been able to reinvent itself and reassert its relevance. I feel today we are at one of those junctures,” he told an ASEAN business forum on Sunday.

China and its sharpening rivalry with the United States also loom over the meeting.

Some ASEAN members have focused on developing close diplomatic, business and military ties with Beijing while others are more wary.

The summit comes days after China released a “10-dash line” map, illustrating its claim to an extensive portion of the South China Sea that will likely add urgency to negotiations on a long-delayed code of conduct in the strategic waterway.

ASEAN member states Malaysia, Vietnam and the Philippines, which have overlapping claims in the South China Sea, have rejected China’s map.

Later this week, ASEAN leaders will hold an East Asia summit, a wider forum that includes China, India, Japan, Russia and the United States.

Adding to unease about ASEAN’s relevance, U.S. President Joe Biden is not attending the talks. Vice President Kamala Harris will attend instead. Chinese Premier Li Qiang will also attend.

Market traders strike in Pakistan over power bills and inflation

4 days ago

September 3, 2023

September 3, 2023

Public markets across Pakistan stayed closed on Saturday due to a strike by retail associations over rising electricity prices and brisk inflation, as the country embarks on a tricky path to economic recovery.

A $3 billion loan programme, approved by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in July, averted a sovereign debt default in Pakistan but reforms linked to the bailout have fuelled annual inflation running at 27.4%, Reuters reported.

“Today, traders are observing a shutter down strike across Pakistan against the over charging electricity tariff and unjustified taxes,” Ashraf Bhatti, president of the All Pakistan Traders Association, told Reuters.

Major markets in Lahore and Karachi, Pakistan’s two largest cities, remained shut on Saturday though grocery shops in populated neighbourhoods and medical stores stayed open.

In the southwestern city of Quetta, the capital of Balochistan province, public markets were shuttered all day for the protest, which was called by Jamaat-e-Islami, an Islamist opposition party and joined by traders’ groups.

“It is the matter of the entire country as the common man is being badly affected,” said Abdul Rehim Kakar, leader of a traders’ association of Balochistan.

Worsening economic conditions, along with rising political tension ahead of a national election scheduled for November – but which is likely to be delayed, have triggered sporadic protests in recent weeks.

