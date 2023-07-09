Climate Change
Climate-hit Pakistan to cooperate with Switzerland on ways to manage risks
Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Saturday his country looked forward to cooperating with Switzerland on managing the effects of climate change and receiving an advanced weather warning system from the European country.
Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis and the head of Pakistan’s disaster management authority, Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik, signed a Memorandum of Understanding at the Nathia Gali resort, located about 85 kilometers from Islamabad, to cooperate on ways to manage natural disaster risks, AP reported.
The two countries announced they will “pool resources” to help strengthen Pakistan’s response to such disasters.The Swiss foreign minister, who was on a three-day visit to Pakistan, said the MoU signing was a “vital step” in helping Pakistan overcome the catastrophic effects of climate change. The situation in Pakistan was a “stark reminder” of the urgent need for international cooperation against climate change beyond borders, he added.
The South Asian nation has been grappling with the effects of climate-induced rains and floods.
Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, present at the event, said that despite his country’s less than one percent contribution to carbon emissions, it was bearing the brunt of global climate disasters.
Pakistan is among the top 10 countries highly vulnerable to climate change. Last summer’s flash floods killed over 1,700 people and left millions homeless, besides incurring $30 billion in losses to the national economy.
The current monsoon rains which began in June have claimed the lives of 55 people including eight children.
Climate Change
World registers hottest day ever recorded on July 3
Monday, July 3, was the hottest day ever recorded globally, according to data from the U.S. National Centers for Environmental Prediction.
The average global temperature reached 17.01 degrees Celsius (62.62 Fahrenheit), surpassing the August 2016 record of 16.92C (62.46F) as heat waves sizzled around the world.
The southern U.S. has been suffering under an intense heat dome in recent weeks. In China, an enduring heatwave continued, with temperatures above 35C (95F). North Africa has seen temperatures near 50C (122F).
And even Antarctica, currently in its winter, registered anomalously high temperatures. Ukraine’s Vernadsky Research Base in the white continent’s Argentine Islands recently broke its July temperature record with 8.7C (47.6F).
“This is not a milestone we should be celebrating,” said climate scientist Friederike Otto of the Grantham Institute for Climate Change and the Environment at Britain’s Imperial College London.
“It’s a death sentence for people and ecosystems.”
Scientists said climate change, combined with an emerging El Nino pattern, were to blame.
“Unfortunately, it promises to only be the first in a series of new records set this year as increasing emissions of [carbon dioxide] and greenhouse gasses coupled with a growing El Nino event push temperatures to new highs,” said Zeke Hausfather, a research scientist at Berkeley Earth, in a statement.
Climate Change
Temperatures seen surging as El Nino weather pattern returns
Temperatures are expected to soar further across large parts of the world after the El Nino weather pattern emerged in the tropical Pacific for the first time in seven years, the World Meteorological Organization said on Tuesday.
El Nino, a warming of water surface temperatures in the eastern and central Pacific Ocean, is linked to extreme weather conditions from tropical cyclones to heavy rainfall to severe droughts.
The statement from the global body confirmed a report last month from the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Climate Prediction Center that the phenomenon had returned.
The world’s hottest year on record, 2016, coincided with a strong El Nino – though experts say climate change has fuelled extreme temperatures even in years without the phenomenon.
But that record could soon be broken, according to WMO.
The organization said in May that there was a strong likelihood that at least one of the next five years, and the five-year period as a whole, would be the warmest on record due to El Nino and anthropogenic global warming.
“To tell you whether it be this year or next year is difficult,” Wilfran Moufouma Okia, Head of Regional Climate Prediction Service at WMO, told reporters in Geneva on Tuesday.
“What we know is that throughout the next five years, we are likely to have one of the warmest years on record.”
During El Nino, winds blowing west along the equator slow down, and warm water is pushed east, creating warmer surface ocean temperatures.
The phenomenon occurs on average every two to seven years, and can last nine to 12 months, according to the WMO.
It is typically associated with increased rainfall in parts of southern South America, the southern United States, the Horn of Africa and Central Asia.
In the past, it has caused severe droughts in Australia, Indonesia, parts of southern Asia, Central America and northern South America.
Climate Change
India, Pakistan brace for fast approaching cyclone
Authorities in India’s western state of Gujarat evacuated more than 75,000 people from vulnerable coastal communities with cyclone Biparjoy expected to whirl in from the Arabian Sea and make landfall by Thursday evening.
Early on Thursday, the storm, classified as a very severe cyclone, was centered 180 km off Jakhau port in Gujarat and 270 km off Karachi in Pakistan, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
The storm appeared to have lost some of its intensity, and is expected to have a maximum sustained wind speed of 115-125 kmph gusting up to 140 kmph, down from the 150 kmph that the IMD had estimated on Wednesday.
There was no change in its path, however, and the cyclone was still expected to make landfall near India’s Jakhau port, between Mandvi in Gujarat and Karachi, the IMD said.
In the coastal town of Mandvi, a Reuters witness said while winds were high, the sky was blue and the sun was out on Thursday morning with shops starting to open and people coming out on the streets.
“On Thursday morning, wind speed as high as 90 kmph were reported on Gujarat coast,” said a senior IMD official.
“The speed will rise gradually in the next few hours to 120 kmph, gusting to 135 kmph in the afternoon. We are expecting landfall in the evening when wind speeds would be even higher.”
Auditorium halls in schools and other government buildings were converted into relief camps to provide shelter to displaced people in both India and Pakistan.
Ships and boats have been moved from some areas of Pakistan’s coast while hospitals in the region were put on high alert as part of preparations for the cyclone.
Pakistan Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman said Karachi, a port city of 20 million people, was not under immediate threat, but emergency measures were being taken to deal with winds and rain that were expected to batter the economic hub.
“There will be voluntary evacuations carrying on in the city of Karachi, which is, sort of, not directly in the eye of the storm like the coastal areas … but it is certainly going to feel the brunt of high intensity, high velocity winds, as well as rainfall,” Rehman said, as residents in Karachi stocked up on essential food and grains.
Temporary thatched houses in coastal Gujarat could be completely flattened while standing crops, plantations and roads were expected to face major damage, the IMD said in a statement, adding that railways could also face disruption.
Indian authorities suspended fishing until Friday, closed down schools and banned people from using beaches.
Many offshore oil installations and major ports, which line the coasts of Gujarat, have suspended operations.
“We have evacuated more than 75,000 persons from the eight coastal districts in Gujarat that are expected to be impacted by the cyclone,” said Kamal Dayani, a senior official overseeing rescue operations.
IEA’s central bank director meets with Chinese ambassador
Hedayatullah Badri, Director General of Da Afghanistan Bank (central bank), met on Thursday with Wang Yu, ambassador of China in Kabul.
According to a statement issued by the bank, numerous issues were discussed including matters around banking transactions, trading, and trade.
“During this meeting, the importance of bilateral economic cooperation was mentioned and the economic cooperation between both countries was emphasized,” the statement read.
“Da Afghanistan Bank, as the central bank of the country, is committed to have better banking relations with all countries of the world, especially financial and banking institutions, and to develop these relations in the light of international laws and regulations,” the bank said.
Climate-hit Pakistan to cooperate with Switzerland on ways to manage risks
Uzbek leader holds early election to extend rule
Hundreds defy Paris protest ban a week after riots
Pakistan cautiously lauds IEA’s moves to counter terrorism
Gurbaz, Zadran tons power Afghanistan to 142-run win over Bangladesh
Four Colombian children found alive in jungle weeks after plane crash
Russia has received hundreds of Iranian drones to attack Ukraine: White House
Herat company produces 300 solar panels a day
First Russian LPG consignment reaches Pakistan via Afghanistan
Afghanistan cricket team in Bangladesh for one-off Test
Tahawol: Karzai’s call for lifting restrictions on Afghan girls’ education discussed
Saar: Pakistan envoy’s remarks over IEA’s recognition discussed
Tahawol: UN holding meeting with IEA officials’ participation discussed
Saar: Calls for handing over Afghanistan’s consular in Britain to IEA
Tahawol: UNAMA’s effort to pull Afghanistan out of global isolation
Trending
-
Climate Change4 days ago
World registers hottest day ever recorded on July 3
-
Regional5 days ago
Iran becomes full member of Shanghai Cooperation Organization
-
Business5 days ago
Azizi: Afghanistan needs ‘industrial revolution’ to be self-sufficient
-
Latest News5 days ago
Pakistan PM calls on international community to ‘meaningfully engage’ with IEA
-
Business4 days ago
Kandahar grapes being exported to Pakistan daily
-
Sport4 days ago
ATN secures rights to produce, broadcast new T20 league
-
Latest News4 days ago
UNAMA a bridge between IEA and the world as ‘isolation not an option’: Potzel
-
Business4 days ago
Afghanistan returns low-grade hydraulic fuel to Iran