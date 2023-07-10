Climate Change
Extreme flooding overwhelms New York roadways and kills 1 person
Heavy rain spawned extreme flooding in New York’s Hudson Valley that killed at least one person, swamped roadways and forced road closures on Sunday night, as much of the rest of the northeast US braced for potentially punishing rains.
As the storm moved east, the National Weather Service extended flash flood warnings into Connecticut, including the cities of Stamford and Greenwich, before creeping into Massachusetts. Forecasters said some areas could get as much as 12 centimeters of rain.
In New York’s Hudson Valley, rescue teams were attempting to retrieve the body of a woman in her 30s who drowned after being swept away while trying to evacuate her home. Two other people escaped.
The force of the flash flooding dislodged boulders, which rammed the woman’s house and damaged part of its wall.
The extent of the destruction from the slow moving storm, which pounded the area with up to 20 centimeters of rain, won’t be known until after sunrise, when residents and officials can begin surveying the damage. But officials said the storm had already wrought tens of millions of dollars in damage.
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul confirmed to WCBS radio that several people were missing and one home was washed away.
The rains have hit some parts of New York harder than others, but officials said communities to the east of the state should brace for torrential rains and possible flash flooding.
Officials urged residents in the line of the storm to stay off the roads, Associated Press reported.
“The amount of water is extraordinary and it’s still a very dangerous situation,” Hochul said.
“We’ll get through this,” she said, but added “it’s going to be a rough night.”
The governor declared a state of emergency Sunday for Orange County, about 96 kilometers north of New York City. She later extended the state of emergency to Ontario County in western New York, southeast of Rochester.
“We are in close communication with local officials and state agencies are participating in search and rescue efforts,” she said.
The state deployed five swift-water rescue teams and a high-axle vehicle to help with rescues in flooded areas.
Some videos posted on social media showed the extent of flooding, with streams of brown-colored torrents rushing right next to homes, and roadways washed away by fast-moving cascading flows.
West Point, home to the U.S. Military Academy, was severely flooded. Officials worry some historic buildings might have water damage.
The National Weather Service issued flash flood warnings across parts of southeastern New York, describing it as “life threatening,” as well as warnings in northeastern New Jersey.
By Monday, “a considerable flood threat with a high risk of excessive rainfall is expected across much of New England,” NWS said in a tweet. Intense rain may be especially strong in Vermont, where Gov. Phil Scott declared a state of emergency Sunday, and northeastern New York.
Showers and thunderstorms in New York City could lead to flash flooding, the National Weather Service New York tweeted.
The city’s emergency notification system tweeted that the heavy rain could cause “life-threatening flooding to basements” and instructed residents Sunday to “prepare now to move to higher ground if needed.”
State Route 9W was flooded, and the Palisades Interstate Parkway became so drenched that parts of it were closed, the New York State Police said in a statement. The police asked the public to avoid the parkway, Associated Press reported.
Climate Change
Climate-hit Pakistan to cooperate with Switzerland on ways to manage risks
Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Saturday his country looked forward to cooperating with Switzerland on managing the effects of climate change and receiving an advanced weather warning system from the European country.
Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis and the head of Pakistan’s disaster management authority, Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik, signed a Memorandum of Understanding at the Nathia Gali resort, located about 85 kilometers from Islamabad, to cooperate on ways to manage natural disaster risks, AP reported.
The two countries announced they will “pool resources” to help strengthen Pakistan’s response to such disasters.The Swiss foreign minister, who was on a three-day visit to Pakistan, said the MoU signing was a “vital step” in helping Pakistan overcome the catastrophic effects of climate change. The situation in Pakistan was a “stark reminder” of the urgent need for international cooperation against climate change beyond borders, he added.
The South Asian nation has been grappling with the effects of climate-induced rains and floods.
Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, present at the event, said that despite his country’s less than one percent contribution to carbon emissions, it was bearing the brunt of global climate disasters.
Pakistan is among the top 10 countries highly vulnerable to climate change. Last summer’s flash floods killed over 1,700 people and left millions homeless, besides incurring $30 billion in losses to the national economy.
The current monsoon rains which began in June have claimed the lives of 55 people including eight children.
Climate Change
World registers hottest day ever recorded on July 3
Monday, July 3, was the hottest day ever recorded globally, according to data from the U.S. National Centers for Environmental Prediction.
The average global temperature reached 17.01 degrees Celsius (62.62 Fahrenheit), surpassing the August 2016 record of 16.92C (62.46F) as heat waves sizzled around the world.
The southern U.S. has been suffering under an intense heat dome in recent weeks. In China, an enduring heatwave continued, with temperatures above 35C (95F). North Africa has seen temperatures near 50C (122F).
And even Antarctica, currently in its winter, registered anomalously high temperatures. Ukraine’s Vernadsky Research Base in the white continent’s Argentine Islands recently broke its July temperature record with 8.7C (47.6F).
“This is not a milestone we should be celebrating,” said climate scientist Friederike Otto of the Grantham Institute for Climate Change and the Environment at Britain’s Imperial College London.
“It’s a death sentence for people and ecosystems.”
Scientists said climate change, combined with an emerging El Nino pattern, were to blame.
“Unfortunately, it promises to only be the first in a series of new records set this year as increasing emissions of [carbon dioxide] and greenhouse gasses coupled with a growing El Nino event push temperatures to new highs,” said Zeke Hausfather, a research scientist at Berkeley Earth, in a statement.
Climate Change
Temperatures seen surging as El Nino weather pattern returns
Temperatures are expected to soar further across large parts of the world after the El Nino weather pattern emerged in the tropical Pacific for the first time in seven years, the World Meteorological Organization said on Tuesday.
El Nino, a warming of water surface temperatures in the eastern and central Pacific Ocean, is linked to extreme weather conditions from tropical cyclones to heavy rainfall to severe droughts.
The statement from the global body confirmed a report last month from the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Climate Prediction Center that the phenomenon had returned.
The world’s hottest year on record, 2016, coincided with a strong El Nino – though experts say climate change has fuelled extreme temperatures even in years without the phenomenon.
But that record could soon be broken, according to WMO.
The organization said in May that there was a strong likelihood that at least one of the next five years, and the five-year period as a whole, would be the warmest on record due to El Nino and anthropogenic global warming.
“To tell you whether it be this year or next year is difficult,” Wilfran Moufouma Okia, Head of Regional Climate Prediction Service at WMO, told reporters in Geneva on Tuesday.
“What we know is that throughout the next five years, we are likely to have one of the warmest years on record.”
During El Nino, winds blowing west along the equator slow down, and warm water is pushed east, creating warmer surface ocean temperatures.
The phenomenon occurs on average every two to seven years, and can last nine to 12 months, according to the WMO.
It is typically associated with increased rainfall in parts of southern South America, the southern United States, the Horn of Africa and Central Asia.
In the past, it has caused severe droughts in Australia, Indonesia, parts of southern Asia, Central America and northern South America.
Extreme flooding overwhelms New York roadways and kills 1 person
Torrential rain, floods kill 22 across northern India
China opens new cargo route to Afghanistan
Prince Harry should be ashamed and brought to justice: Shaheen
Peruvian authorities rescue 23 Afghans from migrant traffickers
Herat company produces 300 solar panels a day
First Russian LPG consignment reaches Pakistan via Afghanistan
Afghanistan cricket team in Bangladesh for one-off Test
Xi, Blinken agree to stabilize US-China relations in Beijing talks
China has been spying from Cuba for some time, U.S. official says
Tahawol: Islamic Emirate’s foreign policy reviewed
Saar: Negative propaganda against Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Karzai’s call for lifting restrictions on Afghan girls’ education discussed
Saar: Pakistan envoy’s remarks over IEA’s recognition discussed
Tahawol: UN holding meeting with IEA officials’ participation discussed
Trending
-
Business5 days ago
Kandahar grapes being exported to Pakistan daily
-
Sport5 days ago
ATN secures rights to produce, broadcast new T20 league
-
Business5 days ago
Afghanistan returns low-grade hydraulic fuel to Iran
-
Latest News4 days ago
Iran’s foreign minister says inclusive government needed in Afghanistan
-
Regional3 days ago
Iran’s Revolutionary Guards seize commercial ship in Gulf
-
Business3 days ago
Chinese mining firm to invest $350 million in Afghanistan
-
Sport4 days ago
West Indies ease to consolation win over Oman in WC qualifiers
-
Business4 days ago
Agriculture ministry tests viability of farming avocados in Nangarhar