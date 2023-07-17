Climate Change
South Korea’s death toll from destructive rainstorm grows to 40
Heavy downpours lashed South Korea for a ninth day on Monday as rescue workers struggled to search for survivors in landslides, buckled homes and swamped vehicles in the most destructive storm to hit the country this year.
At least 40 people have died, 34 others are injured and more than 10,000 people have had to evacuate from their homes since July 9, when heavy rain started pounding the country, Associated Press reported.
The severest damage has been concentrated in South Korea’s central and southern regions.
In the central city of Cheongju, hundreds of rescue workers, including divers, continued to search for survivors in a muddy tunnel where about 15 vehicles, including a bus, got trapped in a flash flood that may have filled up the passageway within minutes Saturday evening.
The devastation prompted the country’s president, Yoon Suk Yeol, to warn that the climate crisis had made extreme weather a fact of life.
“This kind of extreme weather event will become commonplace … we must accept climate change is happening, and deal with it,” Yoon said as he prepared to visit flood-hit North Gyeongsang province.
Yoon said the idea that extreme weather linked to climate change is an anomaly and can’t be helped “needs to be completely overhauled”, while calling for “extraordinary determination” to improve the country’s preparedness and response measures.
Climate Change
Extreme flooding overwhelms New York roadways and kills 1 person
Heavy rain spawned extreme flooding in New York’s Hudson Valley that killed at least one person, swamped roadways and forced road closures on Sunday night, as much of the rest of the northeast US braced for potentially punishing rains.
As the storm moved east, the National Weather Service extended flash flood warnings into Connecticut, including the cities of Stamford and Greenwich, before creeping into Massachusetts. Forecasters said some areas could get as much as 12 centimeters of rain.
In New York’s Hudson Valley, rescue teams were attempting to retrieve the body of a woman in her 30s who drowned after being swept away while trying to evacuate her home. Two other people escaped.
The force of the flash flooding dislodged boulders, which rammed the woman’s house and damaged part of its wall.
The extent of the destruction from the slow moving storm, which pounded the area with up to 20 centimeters of rain, won’t be known until after sunrise, when residents and officials can begin surveying the damage. But officials said the storm had already wrought tens of millions of dollars in damage.
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul confirmed to WCBS radio that several people were missing and one home was washed away.
The rains have hit some parts of New York harder than others, but officials said communities to the east of the state should brace for torrential rains and possible flash flooding.
Officials urged residents in the line of the storm to stay off the roads, Associated Press reported.
“The amount of water is extraordinary and it’s still a very dangerous situation,” Hochul said.
“We’ll get through this,” she said, but added “it’s going to be a rough night.”
The governor declared a state of emergency Sunday for Orange County, about 96 kilometers north of New York City. She later extended the state of emergency to Ontario County in western New York, southeast of Rochester.
“We are in close communication with local officials and state agencies are participating in search and rescue efforts,” she said.
The state deployed five swift-water rescue teams and a high-axle vehicle to help with rescues in flooded areas.
Some videos posted on social media showed the extent of flooding, with streams of brown-colored torrents rushing right next to homes, and roadways washed away by fast-moving cascading flows.
West Point, home to the U.S. Military Academy, was severely flooded. Officials worry some historic buildings might have water damage.
The National Weather Service issued flash flood warnings across parts of southeastern New York, describing it as “life threatening,” as well as warnings in northeastern New Jersey.
By Monday, “a considerable flood threat with a high risk of excessive rainfall is expected across much of New England,” NWS said in a tweet. Intense rain may be especially strong in Vermont, where Gov. Phil Scott declared a state of emergency Sunday, and northeastern New York.
Showers and thunderstorms in New York City could lead to flash flooding, the National Weather Service New York tweeted.
The city’s emergency notification system tweeted that the heavy rain could cause “life-threatening flooding to basements” and instructed residents Sunday to “prepare now to move to higher ground if needed.”
State Route 9W was flooded, and the Palisades Interstate Parkway became so drenched that parts of it were closed, the New York State Police said in a statement. The police asked the public to avoid the parkway, Associated Press reported.
Climate Change
Climate-hit Pakistan to cooperate with Switzerland on ways to manage risks
Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Saturday his country looked forward to cooperating with Switzerland on managing the effects of climate change and receiving an advanced weather warning system from the European country.
Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis and the head of Pakistan’s disaster management authority, Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik, signed a Memorandum of Understanding at the Nathia Gali resort, located about 85 kilometers from Islamabad, to cooperate on ways to manage natural disaster risks, AP reported.
The two countries announced they will “pool resources” to help strengthen Pakistan’s response to such disasters.The Swiss foreign minister, who was on a three-day visit to Pakistan, said the MoU signing was a “vital step” in helping Pakistan overcome the catastrophic effects of climate change. The situation in Pakistan was a “stark reminder” of the urgent need for international cooperation against climate change beyond borders, he added.
The South Asian nation has been grappling with the effects of climate-induced rains and floods.
Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, present at the event, said that despite his country’s less than one percent contribution to carbon emissions, it was bearing the brunt of global climate disasters.
Pakistan is among the top 10 countries highly vulnerable to climate change. Last summer’s flash floods killed over 1,700 people and left millions homeless, besides incurring $30 billion in losses to the national economy.
The current monsoon rains which began in June have claimed the lives of 55 people including eight children.
Climate Change
World registers hottest day ever recorded on July 3
Monday, July 3, was the hottest day ever recorded globally, according to data from the U.S. National Centers for Environmental Prediction.
The average global temperature reached 17.01 degrees Celsius (62.62 Fahrenheit), surpassing the August 2016 record of 16.92C (62.46F) as heat waves sizzled around the world.
The southern U.S. has been suffering under an intense heat dome in recent weeks. In China, an enduring heatwave continued, with temperatures above 35C (95F). North Africa has seen temperatures near 50C (122F).
And even Antarctica, currently in its winter, registered anomalously high temperatures. Ukraine’s Vernadsky Research Base in the white continent’s Argentine Islands recently broke its July temperature record with 8.7C (47.6F).
“This is not a milestone we should be celebrating,” said climate scientist Friederike Otto of the Grantham Institute for Climate Change and the Environment at Britain’s Imperial College London.
“It’s a death sentence for people and ecosystems.”
Scientists said climate change, combined with an emerging El Nino pattern, were to blame.
“Unfortunately, it promises to only be the first in a series of new records set this year as increasing emissions of [carbon dioxide] and greenhouse gasses coupled with a growing El Nino event push temperatures to new highs,” said Zeke Hausfather, a research scientist at Berkeley Earth, in a statement.
‘Heat storm’ stretches into southern Europe, health alerts issued
Haqqani says IEA’s resolution to succeed is ‘unparalleled’
South Korea’s death toll from destructive rainstorm grows to 40
Bangladesh win T20 series against Afghanistan for first time
Top UK lawmaker says Britain should reopen embassy in Kabul and work with IEA
Herat company produces 300 solar panels a day
Xi, Blinken agree to stabilize US-China relations in Beijing talks
Magnitude 6.4 earthquake strikes the Gulf of California
Rashid Khan recalled by Afghanistan for Bangladesh ODI series
China fast becoming a lucrative market for Afghan carpets
Tahawol: Higher Education minister’s visit with Pakistan ambassador discussed
Saar: Muttaqi to attend Moscow format on Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Outcome of Russia and Ukraine war unknown
Saar: Pakistan urges IEA not to let its soul be used against it
Tahawol: Concerns over delay on Afghan girls’ education discussed
Trending
-
Business5 days ago
Afghanistan and Iran sign MoU for railway cooperation
-
World4 days ago
NATO allies offer Ukraine security assurances as Biden hits out at Putin
-
Science & Technology4 days ago
What are solid-fuel missiles, and why is North Korea developing them?
-
Health4 days ago
UNICEF treats over 270,000 Afghan children for acute malnutrition
-
Regional4 days ago
India considers banning non-Basmati rice exports over inflation fears
-
Sport4 days ago
Messi mania engulfs Miami ahead of Argentine soccer superstar’s arrival
-
Latest News5 days ago
Critical shortfall of funds threatens humanitarian assistance in Afghanistan
-
Sport3 days ago
Afghanistan A beat Oman A by 72 runs in Emerging Teams Asia Cup