Climate Change
Heatwaves: world reels from wildfires, floods as US, China discuss climate crisis
Asia, Europe and the United States baked under extreme heat on Monday as global temperatures soared toward alarming highs and U.S. leaders sought to reignite climate diplomacy with China.
The United States was scorched by record-setting heat in the West and South, lashed with flood-triggering rain in the Northeast, and choked by wildfire smoke in the Midwest, Reuters reported.
A heat dome parked over the western United States pushed the temperature in California’s Death Valley desert to 53 Celsius on Sunday, among the highest temperatures recorded on Earth in the past 90 years.
Phoenix hit 45.5C on Monday, matching a historic record of 18 straight days over 43.3C with the forecast showing the record likely to extend for at least another week.
The U.S. heatwave coincided with extreme temperatures elsewhere throughout the Northern Hemisphere.
A remote town in China’s arid northwest, Sanbao, registered a national record of 52.2C. Wildfires in Europe raged ahead of a second heat wave in two weeks that was set to send temperatures as high as 48C, while authorities in Italy and France issued heat-related health warnings.
Even in Phoenix, accustomed to hot weather, the prolonged bout of extreme heat is testing people and worrying officials. The international charitable organization Salvation Army has opened 11 cooling centers and sent out a mobile unit to deliver relief to homeless people who have difficulty reaching the sites.
“Extreme heat is Arizona’s natural disaster. So for the Salvation Army, this is a disaster response,” said Scott Johnson, a spokesperson for the organization in the U.S. Southwest.
The heat killed 425 people in the Phoenix-area’s Maricopa County last year, so the Salvation Army mobile unit distributes urgently needed cold water, hats, sunscreen and hygiene kits to those in need.
“It feels like you’re inside of a dryer, the dryer at the laundromat. And it’s suffocating,” said Cristina Hill, an unhoused woman who benefited from the outreach on Monday and said she suffered a heat stroke last year. “I cry all the time. I yell at the heat.”
Another unhoused woman, Maritza Villegas, said she has gotten shaky and jittery from the heat, which provoked dry heaves.
“This means a whole lot – the world – because without water I’d be in the hospital right now,” Villegas said of the assistance.
Scientists have long warned that climate change, caused by CO2 emissions from burning fossil fuels, will make heat waves more frequent, severe and deadly. They say governments need to take drastic actions to reduce omissions to prevent climate catastrophe.
The European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Service says 2022 and 2021 were the continent’s hottest summers on record.
The extreme global temperatures underscored the urgency in talks that resumed between China and the United States on climate change, especially as scientists say the target of keeping global warming within 1.5 degrees Celsius of pre-industrial levels is moving beyond reach.
U.S. climate envoy John Kerry met Chinese counterpart Xie Zhenhua in Beijing, urging joint action to cut methane emissions and coal-fired power.
“In the next three days, we hope we can begin taking some big steps that will send a signal to the world about the serious purpose of China and the United States to address a common risk, threat, challenge to all of humanity created by humans themselves,” Kerry said.
“It is toxic for both Chinese and for Americans and for people in every country on the planet.”
Prolonged high temperatures in China are threatening power grids and crops and raising concerns about a repeat of last year’s drought, the most severe in 60 years.
Typhoon Talim was gaining strength and due to make land at night along China’s southern coast, forcing the cancellation of flights and trains in the regions of Guangdong and Hainan.
In South Korea, torrential rains left 40 people dead as river levees collapsed causing flash floods. They followed the heaviest recorded rain in the capital Seoul last year.
An unrelenting heatwave continued in Europe as well, Reuters reported.
Italy’s health ministry on Monday issued red weather alerts – signaling a possible health threat for anyone exposed to the heat – for 20 of the country’s 27 main cities on Tuesday, with the number expected to rise to 23 on Wednesday.
France’s public health agency said the current stretch of hot weather would probably hospitalize or kill “many” people, as heat waves have done almost every summer since 2015. The World Meteorological Organization said the extreme heat and rainfall was expected to extend into August.
“In many parts of the world, today is predicted to be the hottest day on record,” tweeted Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organisation.
“The #ClimateCrisis is not a warning. It’s happening. I urge world leaders to ACT now.”
As many as 61,000 people may have died in Europe during heat waves last summer, with a repetition feared this season.
“My worry is really health – the health of vulnerable people who live just below the rooftops of houses which are not prepared for such high temperatures,” said Robert Vautard, a climate scientist and director of France’s Pierre-Simon Laplace Institute. “That could create a lot of deaths.”
Climate Change
South Korea’s death toll from destructive rainstorm grows to 40
Heavy downpours lashed South Korea for a ninth day on Monday as rescue workers struggled to search for survivors in landslides, buckled homes and swamped vehicles in the most destructive storm to hit the country this year.
At least 40 people have died, 34 others are injured and more than 10,000 people have had to evacuate from their homes since July 9, when heavy rain started pounding the country, Associated Press reported.
The severest damage has been concentrated in South Korea’s central and southern regions.
In the central city of Cheongju, hundreds of rescue workers, including divers, continued to search for survivors in a muddy tunnel where about 15 vehicles, including a bus, got trapped in a flash flood that may have filled up the passageway within minutes Saturday evening.
The devastation prompted the country’s president, Yoon Suk Yeol, to warn that the climate crisis had made extreme weather a fact of life.
“This kind of extreme weather event will become commonplace … we must accept climate change is happening, and deal with it,” Yoon said as he prepared to visit flood-hit North Gyeongsang province.
Yoon said the idea that extreme weather linked to climate change is an anomaly and can’t be helped “needs to be completely overhauled”, while calling for “extraordinary determination” to improve the country’s preparedness and response measures.
Climate Change
Extreme flooding overwhelms New York roadways and kills 1 person
Heavy rain spawned extreme flooding in New York’s Hudson Valley that killed at least one person, swamped roadways and forced road closures on Sunday night, as much of the rest of the northeast US braced for potentially punishing rains.
As the storm moved east, the National Weather Service extended flash flood warnings into Connecticut, including the cities of Stamford and Greenwich, before creeping into Massachusetts. Forecasters said some areas could get as much as 12 centimeters of rain.
In New York’s Hudson Valley, rescue teams were attempting to retrieve the body of a woman in her 30s who drowned after being swept away while trying to evacuate her home. Two other people escaped.
The force of the flash flooding dislodged boulders, which rammed the woman’s house and damaged part of its wall.
The extent of the destruction from the slow moving storm, which pounded the area with up to 20 centimeters of rain, won’t be known until after sunrise, when residents and officials can begin surveying the damage. But officials said the storm had already wrought tens of millions of dollars in damage.
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul confirmed to WCBS radio that several people were missing and one home was washed away.
The rains have hit some parts of New York harder than others, but officials said communities to the east of the state should brace for torrential rains and possible flash flooding.
Officials urged residents in the line of the storm to stay off the roads, Associated Press reported.
“The amount of water is extraordinary and it’s still a very dangerous situation,” Hochul said.
“We’ll get through this,” she said, but added “it’s going to be a rough night.”
The governor declared a state of emergency Sunday for Orange County, about 96 kilometers north of New York City. She later extended the state of emergency to Ontario County in western New York, southeast of Rochester.
“We are in close communication with local officials and state agencies are participating in search and rescue efforts,” she said.
The state deployed five swift-water rescue teams and a high-axle vehicle to help with rescues in flooded areas.
Some videos posted on social media showed the extent of flooding, with streams of brown-colored torrents rushing right next to homes, and roadways washed away by fast-moving cascading flows.
West Point, home to the U.S. Military Academy, was severely flooded. Officials worry some historic buildings might have water damage.
The National Weather Service issued flash flood warnings across parts of southeastern New York, describing it as “life threatening,” as well as warnings in northeastern New Jersey.
By Monday, “a considerable flood threat with a high risk of excessive rainfall is expected across much of New England,” NWS said in a tweet. Intense rain may be especially strong in Vermont, where Gov. Phil Scott declared a state of emergency Sunday, and northeastern New York.
Showers and thunderstorms in New York City could lead to flash flooding, the National Weather Service New York tweeted.
The city’s emergency notification system tweeted that the heavy rain could cause “life-threatening flooding to basements” and instructed residents Sunday to “prepare now to move to higher ground if needed.”
State Route 9W was flooded, and the Palisades Interstate Parkway became so drenched that parts of it were closed, the New York State Police said in a statement. The police asked the public to avoid the parkway, Associated Press reported.
Climate Change
Climate-hit Pakistan to cooperate with Switzerland on ways to manage risks
Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Saturday his country looked forward to cooperating with Switzerland on managing the effects of climate change and receiving an advanced weather warning system from the European country.
Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis and the head of Pakistan’s disaster management authority, Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik, signed a Memorandum of Understanding at the Nathia Gali resort, located about 85 kilometers from Islamabad, to cooperate on ways to manage natural disaster risks, AP reported.
The two countries announced they will “pool resources” to help strengthen Pakistan’s response to such disasters.The Swiss foreign minister, who was on a three-day visit to Pakistan, said the MoU signing was a “vital step” in helping Pakistan overcome the catastrophic effects of climate change. The situation in Pakistan was a “stark reminder” of the urgent need for international cooperation against climate change beyond borders, he added.
The South Asian nation has been grappling with the effects of climate-induced rains and floods.
Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, present at the event, said that despite his country’s less than one percent contribution to carbon emissions, it was bearing the brunt of global climate disasters.
Pakistan is among the top 10 countries highly vulnerable to climate change. Last summer’s flash floods killed over 1,700 people and left millions homeless, besides incurring $30 billion in losses to the national economy.
The current monsoon rains which began in June have claimed the lives of 55 people including eight children.
