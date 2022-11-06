Science & Technology
Closest known black hole to Earth spotted by astronomers
Astronomers have discovered the closest known black hole to Earth, just 1,600 light-years away.
Scientists reported Friday that this black hole is 10 times more massive than our sun. And it’s three times closer than the previous record-holder, AP reported.
It was identified by observing the motion of its companion star, which orbits the black hole at about the same distance as Earth orbits the sun.
The black hole was initially identified using the European Space Agency’s Gaia spacecraft, said Kareem El-Badry of the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics.
El-Badry and his team followed up with the International Gemini Observatory in Hawaii to confirm their findings, which were published in Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society.
The researchers are uncertain how the system formed in the Milky Way. Named Gaia BH1, it’s located in the constellation Ophiuchus, the serpent-bearer.
Science & Technology
NASA rolls Artemis I mission rocket back to launch pad
NASA is making another run at launching the Artemis I spacecraft on its maiden voyage to the moon, rolling the $4.1 billion rocket back onto the launch pad late Thursday night at Kennedy Space Center.
This comes after months of delays pushed the liftoff to November 14.
The launch is scheduled a week from Monday at 12:07 a.m., but NASA was keeping an eye on a low-pressure system in the Caribbean that threatened to bring heavy rain and strong winds to the area in the coming days, UPI reported.
The agency still has about 10 days for a contingency plan if conditions worsen, although the rocket is built to withstand moderately strong weather.
Mission controllers considered the storm to be a very low threat and expressed confidence in their decision to move forward.
“I think everyone feels really good about the launch,” said Jim Free, associate administrator of the Exploration Systems Development Mission Directorate at NASA headquarters in Washington.
“If we weren’t confident, we wouldn’t roll out. If we weren’t confident, we wouldn’t start the countdown when we do so. We’re confident moving forward.”
The unmanned Artemis I mission has been dogged by several malfunctions, including fuel leaks and engine-related problems before NASA put the ship back into storage in late September just days before Hurricane Ian came ashore.
The first launch attempt on Aug. 29 was canceled due to a fuel leak and a bad sensor on one of the main engines. The next launch attempt on Sept. 3 was scrubbed due to a fuel leak that NASA has since repaired.
The agency next eyed a launch window between Sept. 19 and Oct. 4, but the approaching storm put a stop to those plans.
The Artemis I mission sets the stage for astronauts to return to the lunar surface for the first time since 1972, which will happen sometime in 2025 or 2026 as part of the Artemis 3 mission.
For now, Artemis I will fly more than a half-million miles to the moon and back over 42 days while testing the limits of the Orion crew module and its Space Launch System rockets.
Next year, astronauts will be aboard the Artemis 2 capsule, which will circle the Earth and moon in the mission’s first manned test flight.
Science & Technology
Twitter layoffs to start Friday, company tells staff in an email
Twitter will tell employees by email on Friday about whether they have been laid off, temporarily closing its offices and preventing staff access, following a week of uncertainty about the company’s future under new owner Elon Musk, Reuters reported.
The social media company said in an email to staff that it will alert employees by 9 a.m. Pacific time on Friday (12 p.m. EDT/1600 GMT) about staff cuts.
“In an effort to place Twitter on a healthy path, we will go through the difficult process of reducing our global workforce on Friday,” said the email sent on Thursday, seen by Reuters.
Twitter said its offices will be temporarily closed and all badge access will be suspended in order “to help ensure the safety of each employee as well as Twitter systems and customer data.”
According to Reuters the social media platform said Twitter employees who are not affected by the layoffs will be notified via their work email addresses.
Staff who have been laid off will be notified with next steps to their personal email addresses, the memo said.
Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment, read the report.
The notification of layoffs caps off a week of purges by Musk as he demanded deep cost cuts and imposed an aggressive new work ethic across the social media company.
He has directed Twitter’s teams to find up to $1 billion in annual infrastructure cost savings, according to two sources familiar with the matter and an internal Slack message reviewed by Reuters.
He had already cleared out the company’s senior ranks, firing its chief executive and top finance and legal executives. Others, including those sitting atop the company’s advertising, marketing and human resources divisions, departed throughout the past week.
Musk’s first week as Twitter’s owner has been marked by chaos and uncertainty. Two company-wide meetings were scheduled, only to be canceled mere hours later. Employees told Reuters they were left to piece together information through media reports, private messaging groups and anonymous forums, Reuters reported.
The layoffs, which were long expected, have chilled Twitter’s famously open corporate culture that has been revered by its employees.
Shortly after the email landed in Twitter employee inboxes, hundreds of people flooded the company’s Slack channels to say goodbye, two employees told Reuters. Someone invited Musk to join the channel, the sources said.
“If you are in an office or on your way to an office, please return home,” Twitter said in the email on Thursday.
Science & Technology
Elon Musk cutting Twitter’s workforce by half
Elon Musk is reportedly planning to cull 3,700 employees from Twitter in an effort to cut costs, Bloomberg reported.
Twitter employees have been bracing for the mass layoffs since Musk began his takeover of the company.
According to Bloomberg, the website’s new owner and “Chief Twit” and a team of advisers are still reportedly in the midst of finalizing the terms for the layoffs, but one option they’re considering is offering the people they let go 60 days’ of severance pay.
The executive could break the news to affected staffers as soon as Friday, Bloomberg reported.
After the deal to purchase Twitter was sealed, Musk’s first move was to fire former CEO Parag Agrawal, Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal and other top execs, Engadget reported.
More director and VP jobs were let go over the weekend, while some remaining Twitter employees in leadership roles were asked to write up lists of staff members that can be cut.
In addition to ordering a mass layoff to save money, Musk is also implementing huge changes to make money, such as raising the price of Twitter Blue to $8 a month from $3. Bloomberg says the new pricing could go live as soon as Monday next week. The subscription will also be a requirement for blue verification badges going forward, though users who are already verified will be given months to start paying before they lose their check mark.
IEA rejects Kabulov’s claims of Daesh threat in Afghanistan
Closest known black hole to Earth spotted by astronomers
China posts 6-month high COVID count as it sticks with strategy
Unknown gunmen kill two mine workers and a security guard in Faryab
Mullah Baradar visits Kamal Khan Dam to observe progress
Earthquake Of Magnitude 5.1 strikes Afghanistan’s Fayzabad
Pakistan imports up to 400 trucks of onion and tomato daily from Afghanistan
Trade volume between Pakistan and Afghanistan increases by 66% in past year
Export of Afghan pine nuts resumes via air corridor to China
Nakamura Memorial Garden inaugurated in Nangarhar province
Tahawol: Afghanistan and Iran relations discussed
Saar: US new remarks on Afghanistan discussed
Exclusive interview with Nooruddin Azizi, Afghan commerce minister
Saar: Afghanistan hopes to join CPEC project discussed
Saar: Qatar’s aid to Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
World4 days ago
US concerned about Iranian threats to Saudi Arabia
-
Latest News5 days ago
Muttaqi calls for foreign cooperation and positive engagement
-
Business4 days ago
Jawzjan to get a dedicated carpet weaving facility
-
Latest News4 days ago
Blast in Kabul targets bus carrying IEA admin employees, injures seven
-
Science & Technology4 days ago
Elon Musk to charge $8 a month for Twitter’s verification tick
-
Saar5 days ago
Saar: Afghanistan-Turkey relations discussed
-
Sport4 days ago
Rashid Khan expected to be fit after twisting his knee in Sri Lanka match
-
Latest News3 days ago
Imran Khan survives ‘assassination attempt’