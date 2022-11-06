Closest known black hole to Earth spotted by astronomers

(Last Updated On: November 5, 2022)

NASA is making another run at launching the Artemis I spacecraft on its maiden voyage to the moon, rolling the $4.1 billion rocket back onto the launch pad late Thursday night at Kennedy Space Center.

This comes after months of delays pushed the liftoff to November 14.

The launch is scheduled a week from Monday at 12:07 a.m., but NASA was keeping an eye on a low-pressure system in the Caribbean that threatened to bring heavy rain and strong winds to the area in the coming days, UPI reported.

The agency still has about 10 days for a contingency plan if conditions worsen, although the rocket is built to withstand moderately strong weather.

Mission controllers considered the storm to be a very low threat and expressed confidence in their decision to move forward.

“I think everyone feels really good about the launch,” said Jim Free, associate administrator of the Exploration Systems Development Mission Directorate at NASA headquarters in Washington.

“If we weren’t confident, we wouldn’t roll out. If we weren’t confident, we wouldn’t start the countdown when we do so. We’re confident moving forward.”

The unmanned Artemis I mission has been dogged by several malfunctions, including fuel leaks and engine-related problems before NASA put the ship back into storage in late September just days before Hurricane Ian came ashore.

The first launch attempt on Aug. 29 was canceled due to a fuel leak and a bad sensor on one of the main engines. The next launch attempt on Sept. 3 was scrubbed due to a fuel leak that NASA has since repaired.

The agency next eyed a launch window between Sept. 19 and Oct. 4, but the approaching storm put a stop to those plans.

The Artemis I mission sets the stage for astronauts to return to the lunar surface for the first time since 1972, which will happen sometime in 2025 or 2026 as part of the Artemis 3 mission.

For now, Artemis I will fly more than a half-million miles to the moon and back over 42 days while testing the limits of the Orion crew module and its Space Launch System rockets.

Next year, astronauts will be aboard the Artemis 2 capsule, which will circle the Earth and moon in the mission’s first manned test flight.