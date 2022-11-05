Science & Technology
NASA rolls Artemis I mission rocket back to launch pad
NASA is making another run at launching the Artemis I spacecraft on its maiden voyage to the moon, rolling the $4.1 billion rocket back onto the launch pad late Thursday night at Kennedy Space Center.
This comes after months of delays pushed the liftoff to November 14.
The launch is scheduled a week from Monday at 12:07 a.m., but NASA was keeping an eye on a low-pressure system in the Caribbean that threatened to bring heavy rain and strong winds to the area in the coming days, UPI reported.
The agency still has about 10 days for a contingency plan if conditions worsen, although the rocket is built to withstand moderately strong weather.
Mission controllers considered the storm to be a very low threat and expressed confidence in their decision to move forward.
“I think everyone feels really good about the launch,” said Jim Free, associate administrator of the Exploration Systems Development Mission Directorate at NASA headquarters in Washington.
“If we weren’t confident, we wouldn’t roll out. If we weren’t confident, we wouldn’t start the countdown when we do so. We’re confident moving forward.”
The unmanned Artemis I mission has been dogged by several malfunctions, including fuel leaks and engine-related problems before NASA put the ship back into storage in late September just days before Hurricane Ian came ashore.
The first launch attempt on Aug. 29 was canceled due to a fuel leak and a bad sensor on one of the main engines. The next launch attempt on Sept. 3 was scrubbed due to a fuel leak that NASA has since repaired.
The agency next eyed a launch window between Sept. 19 and Oct. 4, but the approaching storm put a stop to those plans.
The Artemis I mission sets the stage for astronauts to return to the lunar surface for the first time since 1972, which will happen sometime in 2025 or 2026 as part of the Artemis 3 mission.
For now, Artemis I will fly more than a half-million miles to the moon and back over 42 days while testing the limits of the Orion crew module and its Space Launch System rockets.
Next year, astronauts will be aboard the Artemis 2 capsule, which will circle the Earth and moon in the mission’s first manned test flight.
Science & Technology
Twitter layoffs to start Friday, company tells staff in an email
Twitter will tell employees by email on Friday about whether they have been laid off, temporarily closing its offices and preventing staff access, following a week of uncertainty about the company’s future under new owner Elon Musk, Reuters reported.
The social media company said in an email to staff that it will alert employees by 9 a.m. Pacific time on Friday (12 p.m. EDT/1600 GMT) about staff cuts.
“In an effort to place Twitter on a healthy path, we will go through the difficult process of reducing our global workforce on Friday,” said the email sent on Thursday, seen by Reuters.
Twitter said its offices will be temporarily closed and all badge access will be suspended in order “to help ensure the safety of each employee as well as Twitter systems and customer data.”
According to Reuters the social media platform said Twitter employees who are not affected by the layoffs will be notified via their work email addresses.
Staff who have been laid off will be notified with next steps to their personal email addresses, the memo said.
Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment, read the report.
The notification of layoffs caps off a week of purges by Musk as he demanded deep cost cuts and imposed an aggressive new work ethic across the social media company.
He has directed Twitter’s teams to find up to $1 billion in annual infrastructure cost savings, according to two sources familiar with the matter and an internal Slack message reviewed by Reuters.
He had already cleared out the company’s senior ranks, firing its chief executive and top finance and legal executives. Others, including those sitting atop the company’s advertising, marketing and human resources divisions, departed throughout the past week.
Musk’s first week as Twitter’s owner has been marked by chaos and uncertainty. Two company-wide meetings were scheduled, only to be canceled mere hours later. Employees told Reuters they were left to piece together information through media reports, private messaging groups and anonymous forums, Reuters reported.
The layoffs, which were long expected, have chilled Twitter’s famously open corporate culture that has been revered by its employees.
Shortly after the email landed in Twitter employee inboxes, hundreds of people flooded the company’s Slack channels to say goodbye, two employees told Reuters. Someone invited Musk to join the channel, the sources said.
“If you are in an office or on your way to an office, please return home,” Twitter said in the email on Thursday.
Science & Technology
Elon Musk cutting Twitter’s workforce by half
Elon Musk is reportedly planning to cull 3,700 employees from Twitter in an effort to cut costs, Bloomberg reported.
Twitter employees have been bracing for the mass layoffs since Musk began his takeover of the company.
According to Bloomberg, the website’s new owner and “Chief Twit” and a team of advisers are still reportedly in the midst of finalizing the terms for the layoffs, but one option they’re considering is offering the people they let go 60 days’ of severance pay.
The executive could break the news to affected staffers as soon as Friday, Bloomberg reported.
After the deal to purchase Twitter was sealed, Musk’s first move was to fire former CEO Parag Agrawal, Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal and other top execs, Engadget reported.
More director and VP jobs were let go over the weekend, while some remaining Twitter employees in leadership roles were asked to write up lists of staff members that can be cut.
In addition to ordering a mass layoff to save money, Musk is also implementing huge changes to make money, such as raising the price of Twitter Blue to $8 a month from $3. Bloomberg says the new pricing could go live as soon as Monday next week. The subscription will also be a requirement for blue verification badges going forward, though users who are already verified will be given months to start paying before they lose their check mark.
Science & Technology
Elon Musk to charge $8 a month for Twitter’s verification tick
Twitter’s new owner Elon Musk on Tuesday said the platform would be offering an $8-per-month subscription model that would give users a blue tick, among other benefits.
Currently, Twitter sometimes places a blue tick next to a user’s name to show that it is a genuine account. Verified users must provide proof of their identity or an official email address.
In a series of tweets, Musk, the world’s richest man, decried the current practice as a “lords and peasants” system.
He said subscribers to the new system would get benefits beyond the tick mark, including fewer advertisements and the ability to post long video and audio.
Musk also said the price would be adjusted by country, “proportionate to purchasing power parity”.
Musk’s comments come as he seeks to increase revenue for Twitter, which cost him $44 billion, the National reported.
Twitter last year launched its first subscription service, Twitter Blue, which offers users access to premium features and editing tweets.
