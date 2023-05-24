Latest News
Construction of a half-finished hospital in Nimroz province resumes
The construction on an incomplete 100-bed hospital has resumed in Nimroz province, local officials confirmed Tuesday.
According to officials, the project was abandoned under the former government.
The Directorate of Public Health of Nimroz says that the work of this hospital has been resumed under the guidance of the leadership of the Islamic Emirate, and is worth $200,000. They said the hospital will be fully operational within the next two months.
Nimroz residents say that the construction of this hospital is one of the basic needs of the people of this province.
The hospital is in Zaranj, the center of Nimroz, and will fill a major gap in health facilities in the province. Work stopped on the hospital five years ago.
“This hospital has five blocks, two of which will be two storeys, and the other three blocks will be single storeys, which will be enough for the residents of Nimroz; and this hospital will have all the facilities,” said Abdulrahman Abdullah, head of Nimroz Public Health.
Officials said a private contractor was paid a large percentage of the cost to build the hospital but was unable to complete it. Now however, work has resumed to finish the hospital as soon as possible.
“Our work is going on in the molding department, and in the first block, we are working on creating a heating center, and in the second block, we are busy with stone work, and in the third block, our work is going on in the heating center and water and electricity systems. And the work will be finished as soon as possible,” said Ghafoor Rahimi, the project engineer.
Currently, there is only one provincial hospital in Zaranj city, which does not meet the needs of the people of this province.
“Patients should be transferred to the large hospital, because the current hospital is inside the market and there is traffic congestion and it can’t be addressed properly,” said Jamshid, a resident of Nimroz.
“We are very happy that the work of this hospital will be completed as soon as possible so our patients are treated, because it has good facilities,” said Farhad, another resident of Nimroz.
“There are not enough facilities in the current provincial hospital, so we would be happy if the work of the 100-bed hospital is finished soon so that it can be used,” said Enayatullah, another resident of Nimroz.
Latest News
Over 4,500 Afghan refugees return home from Iran in last 3 days
The Ministry of Refugees and Repatriations (MoRR) has reported the return of 4,790 Afghan refugees to the country from Iran over the past three days.
The ministry tweeted that on Tuesday alone, 2,442 Afghan immigrants returned home from Iran.
The migrants returned home via the Islam Qala crossing point in eastern Herat province of Afghanistan.
According to MoRR, 622 returnees have been introduced to the International Organization for Migration (IOM) to receive humanitarian aid.
The ministry tweeted on Monday that almost 2,400 Afghan refugees had returned home on Sunday from Iran.
“A total of 2,348 Afghan refugees returned to their homeland Afghanistan on Sunday after years of living as refugees in Iran, and the process of returning the refugees to their country continues,” the statement said.
The reports indicated that over the past few months, more than 54,000 Afghan refugees have returned from Iran.
Latest News
Pakistan appoints Asif Khan Durrani as special envoy for Afghanistan
Pakistan’s prime minister has appointed veteran diplomat Asif Khan Durrani as the special envoy for Afghanistan, Islamabad’s foreign ministry said Tuesday in a statement.
Durrani, is a highly experienced diplomat who brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his new role. Having served in various key positions within the diplomatic corps, including as Pakistan’s ambassador to several countries, Durrani is well-versed in regional dynamics and possesses a deep understanding of the complex challenges faced by Afghanistan, the ministry said.
In his last official mission, Durrani served as Pakistan’s ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Iran before retiring.
He has also worked as ambassador to the United Arab Emirates, the deputy of the Pakistani embassy in Tehran and the deputy of the Pakistani embassy in Afghanistan during his 30 years of work experience in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan.
Durrani replaces Mohammad Sadiq, the former special representative of Pakistan for Afghanistan, who resigned affairs, resigned at the beginning of March after three years in the position.
Latest News
Nadeem meets Chinese envoy, calls for more student scholarships
The Higher Education Minister of the Islamic Emirate Mawlavi Neda Mohammad Nadeem met with China’s Ambassador to Kabul Wang Yu on Monday to discuss various issues including education.
At the meeting, Nadeem thanked China for its cooperation in the sectors of trade, industry and higher education, the ministry said in a statement.
He also acknowledged Afghanistan and China’s historic ties and their current relations, which he said he hoped would continue.
“Challenges facing Afghan students in China should be resolved and for further strengthening the two countries’ relations, more Afghan students should be provided with scholarships and educational opportunities in that country,” the statement quoted Nadeem as saying.
Meanwhile, Wang noted the accomplishments achieved by the IEA in the past year and assured Nadeem that Beijing would continue its cooperation with Afghanistan and provide more scholarships and education opportunities to Afghan students, the statement read.
This comes after Nadeem met with Pakistan’s ambassador to Afghanistan, Ubaid-ur-Rehman Nizamani, on the same day and emphasized the need for both countries to respect each other and to foster stronger ties.
The ministry tweeted that the meeting took place in Kabul and that Nadeem reiterated the importance of Afghan culture being respected.
“Afghans live in a traditional society, the Islamic Emirate does not allow anyone to criticize the culture and ideas of Afghans and is committed to this goal in implementing Islamic affairs,” said Nadeem.
At the meeting, Nadeem spoke of the “cruelty and tyranny of the past governments and their international partners” and said the false defenders of human rights ignored their cruelty and crimes and now they are trying to interfere in Afghanistan’s internal affairs under various pretexts.
Pakistan’s ambassador to Kabul also said that Afghanistan and Pakistan are two friendly countries with religious, and cultural commonalities.
“Considering common issues, we are more ready than others to cooperate with Afghanistan,” said Nizamani.
