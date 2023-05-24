Construction of a half-finished hospital in Nimroz province resumes

(Last Updated On: May 24, 2023)

The construction on an incomplete 100-bed hospital has resumed in Nimroz province, local officials confirmed Tuesday.

According to officials, the project was abandoned under the former government.

The Directorate of Public Health of Nimroz says that the work of this hospital has been resumed under the guidance of the leadership of the Islamic Emirate, and is worth $200,000. They said the hospital will be fully operational within the next two months.

Nimroz residents say that the construction of this hospital is one of the basic needs of the people of this province.

The hospital is in Zaranj, the center of Nimroz, and will fill a major gap in health facilities in the province. Work stopped on the hospital five years ago.

“This hospital has five blocks, two of which will be two storeys, and the other three blocks will be single storeys, which will be enough for the residents of Nimroz; and this hospital will have all the facilities,” said Abdulrahman Abdullah, head of Nimroz Public Health.

Officials said a private contractor was paid a large percentage of the cost to build the hospital but was unable to complete it. Now however, work has resumed to finish the hospital as soon as possible.

“Our work is going on in the molding department, and in the first block, we are working on creating a heating center, and in the second block, we are busy with stone work, and in the third block, our work is going on in the heating center and water and electricity systems. And the work will be finished as soon as possible,” said Ghafoor Rahimi, the project engineer.

Currently, there is only one provincial hospital in Zaranj city, which does not meet the needs of the people of this province.

“Patients should be transferred to the large hospital, because the current hospital is inside the market and there is traffic congestion and it can’t be addressed properly,” said Jamshid, a resident of Nimroz.

“We are very happy that the work of this hospital will be completed as soon as possible so our patients are treated, because it has good facilities,” said Farhad, another resident of Nimroz.

“There are not enough facilities in the current provincial hospital, so we would be happy if the work of the 100-bed hospital is finished soon so that it can be used,” said Enayatullah, another resident of Nimroz.