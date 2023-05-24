Latest News
Over 4,500 Afghan refugees return home from Iran in last 3 days
The Ministry of Refugees and Repatriations (MoRR) has reported the return of 4,790 Afghan refugees to the country from Iran over the past three days.
The ministry tweeted that on Tuesday alone, 2,442 Afghan immigrants returned home from Iran.
The migrants returned home via the Islam Qala crossing point in eastern Herat province of Afghanistan.
According to MoRR, 622 returnees have been introduced to the International Organization for Migration (IOM) to receive humanitarian aid.
The ministry tweeted on Monday that almost 2,400 Afghan refugees had returned home on Sunday from Iran.
“A total of 2,348 Afghan refugees returned to their homeland Afghanistan on Sunday after years of living as refugees in Iran, and the process of returning the refugees to their country continues,” the statement said.
The reports indicated that over the past few months, more than 54,000 Afghan refugees have returned from Iran.
Latest News
Iran must stop ‘saber-rattling’ over Afghan water rights: Khalilzad
Iranian leaders are saber-rattling, threatening Afghanistan with a range of hostile actions, including war, over water rights from Afghanistan, former US special envoy for Afghanistan reconciliation, Zalmay Khalilzad, said on Wednesday.
Khalilzad said on Twitter that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) authorities are being “surprisingly restrained and statesmanlike” over the issue.
He said that IEA authorities have acknowledged the 1973 water treaty while arguing that the lower amount of water is due to drought and climate change.
“They have expressed sympathy for the difficulties and water shortage places on civilians in Iran in Iran, while pointing out that their own civilians are experiencing the same,” he said.
The envoy noted that the treaty envisages remedies for circumstances of disagreement, including bilateral engagement to find a solution, make use of the good offices of a third party, and if neither step works, then the issue should be submitted to arbitration.
“None of these have been tried yet. The Iranian regime must stop saber rattling,” Khalilzad said.
Iranian officials have warned Afghanistan’s rulers not to violate the 1973 water treaty, despite IEA’s claims that there is not enough water in the Helmand River.
Latest News
Iran, Indonesia voice support for female education in Afghanistan
Iran and Indonesia’s presidents on Tuesday voiced support for the right to education for females in Afghanistan and expressed commitment to help resolve the humanitarian crisis in the country.
Speaking at a joint press conference during his visit to Indonesia, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said that women should be able to access education at all levels.
He pointed out that after the Islamic Revolution in 1979, Iran had successfully elevated women to be present in various sectors, such as politics, social affairs, education, and culture.
“Afghan women and girls could elevate the honor of the country because they are an honor for Islam,” Raisi emphasized.
He also said that Iran will support Afghanistan in realizing an inclusive government that represents the country’s faiths and ethnic groups.
Indonesian President Joko Widodo also voiced support for female education in Afghanistan.
“We agree to continue supporting the struggle of the Palestinian people and address the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan by continuing to voice support for education access for women in Afghanistan and provide humanitarian assistance,” Widodo said.
Raisi’s visit to Indonesia, at Widodo’s official invitation, is his first since being inaugurated as president in 2021.
Latest News
Construction of a half-finished hospital in Nimroz province resumes
The construction on an incomplete 100-bed hospital has resumed in Nimroz province, local officials confirmed Tuesday.
According to officials, the project was abandoned under the former government.
The Directorate of Public Health of Nimroz says that the work of this hospital has been resumed under the guidance of the leadership of the Islamic Emirate, and is worth $200,000. They said the hospital will be fully operational within the next two months.
Nimroz residents say that the construction of this hospital is one of the basic needs of the people of this province.
The hospital is in Zaranj, the center of Nimroz, and will fill a major gap in health facilities in the province. Work stopped on the hospital five years ago.
“This hospital has five blocks, two of which will be two storeys, and the other three blocks will be single storeys, which will be enough for the residents of Nimroz; and this hospital will have all the facilities,” said Abdulrahman Abdullah, head of Nimroz Public Health.
Officials said a private contractor was paid a large percentage of the cost to build the hospital but was unable to complete it. Now however, work has resumed to finish the hospital as soon as possible.
“Our work is going on in the molding department, and in the first block, we are working on creating a heating center, and in the second block, we are busy with stone work, and in the third block, our work is going on in the heating center and water and electricity systems. And the work will be finished as soon as possible,” said Ghafoor Rahimi, the project engineer.
Currently, there is only one provincial hospital in Zaranj city, which does not meet the needs of the people of this province.
“Patients should be transferred to the large hospital, because the current hospital is inside the market and there is traffic congestion and it can’t be addressed properly,” said Jamshid, a resident of Nimroz.
“We are very happy that the work of this hospital will be completed as soon as possible so our patients are treated, because it has good facilities,” said Farhad, another resident of Nimroz.
“There are not enough facilities in the current provincial hospital, so we would be happy if the work of the 100-bed hospital is finished soon so that it can be used,” said Enayatullah, another resident of Nimroz.
Iran must stop ‘saber-rattling’ over Afghan water rights: Khalilzad
Iran, Indonesia voice support for female education in Afghanistan
All-round Ravindra Jadeja leads Chennai into IPL final
Over 4,500 Afghan refugees return home from Iran in last 3 days
Construction of a half-finished hospital in Nimroz province resumes
Iran seizes oil tanker heading for US
At least three dead, many wounded in Pakistan explosion
Mexico bus plunges off cliff, at least 18 die
Sudan war rages despite truce pledges
Pakistan militant attack kills three troops, officials say
Tahawol: Concerns over humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Demands of G7 countries from IEA discussed
Tahawol: Tensions over Iran’s water rights discussed
Saar: IEA’s call for Afghanistan’s seat at UN discussed
Tahawol: World’s concerns over situation in Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
Sport4 days ago
Hetmyer, Jaiswal dump Curran’s Punjab out of IPL
-
Latest News4 days ago
Iran: IEA should ensure water rights within one month
-
Latest News2 days ago
India delivers more assistance to Habibia High School in Kabul
-
Latest News5 days ago
Ukraine could be abandoned by US like Afghanistan: Lavrov
-
Latest News3 days ago
Iran’s deputy chief of army visits Kabul
-
Science & Technology5 days ago
Meta announces AI training and inference chip project
-
World4 days ago
Zelenskiy arrives in Japan’s Hiroshima for ‘talks with friends’
-
Latest News4 days ago
G7 leaders call on IEA to ensure political inclusivity through national dialogue