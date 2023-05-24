Over 4,500 Afghan refugees return home from Iran in last 3 days

(Last Updated On: May 24, 2023)

The Ministry of Refugees and Repatriations (MoRR) has reported the return of 4,790 Afghan refugees to the country from Iran over the past three days.

The ministry tweeted that on Tuesday alone, 2,442 Afghan immigrants returned home from Iran.

The migrants returned home via the Islam Qala crossing point in eastern Herat province of Afghanistan.

According to MoRR, 622 returnees have been introduced to the International Organization for Migration (IOM) to receive humanitarian aid.

The ministry tweeted on Monday that almost 2,400 Afghan refugees had returned home on Sunday from Iran.

“A total of 2,348 Afghan refugees returned to their homeland Afghanistan on Sunday after years of living as refugees in Iran, and the process of returning the refugees to their country continues,” the statement said.

The reports indicated that over the past few months, more than 54,000 Afghan refugees have returned from Iran.