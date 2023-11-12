Latest News
Construction resumes on water supply network in Balkh after two years
Local officials in Balkh province say that construction work on a water supply network has resumed after two years of suspension.
This is one of the largest water supply networks in Balkh – a project started under the former government.
The project, which will cost 260 million afghanis will be completed in two months.
The water project will provide more than 100,000 people with drinking water.
“The length of this network is 36 km. It is a transmission network for the city of Mazar-e-Sharif, which takes water from five wells and transfers it from the area of Takhta Pul,” said Nematullah Ahmadi, the general director of Balkh’s water supply department.
“The Ministry of Higher Education is very attentive to the problems of professors and students and has dealt with the existing problems in a timely manner,” said Zia ul-Rahman Zia, president of Balkh University.
The contractors say they will try to complete the work within two months.
“The water supply project of the Takhta Pul is almost 95 percent finished, and to complete the remaining five percent, the contracting company, in cooperation with the water supply department, has a plan to complete the remaining work in the future two months,” said Mirwais Ayubi, the head of the contracting company.
Balkh residents say they have faced serious problems in the past and are happy they will soon have access to drinking water.
“Today we are witnessing that the remaining works of the Takhta Pul project started and students and fellow citizens will benefit from its water,” said Mouluddin, a tribal elder in Balkh.
The construction of this 36 km long water supply network starts from Takhta Pul village of Dehdadi district and continues to Balkh’s new university.
Bayat Power set to launch phase two of its gas to electricity power generating project
Bayat Power is hoping to start work on phase two of Bayat Power-1 in northern Jawzjan province in order to increase its electricity production output for Afghanistan.
Company officials said Sunday they have started discussions with relevant government departments in order to start the project.
Mohammad Shoaib Sahibzada, the technical head of Bayat Power, said once complete the second phase of the power plant project will add about 100 megawatts of electricity to the national grid. He said eventually, phase three will push output up to 200 megawatts.
In 2019, Bayat Power started work on Bayat Power-1’s 40MW gas-fired turbine, which achieved commercial operation later that year in Sheberghan. The plant uses Siemens Energy’s SGT-A45 mobile gas turbine, which will be integrated into phase two of the project.
Sahibzada meanwhile said phase one of the project, completed in November four years ago, has an output capacity of 40 megawatts and has provided hundreds of thousands of people with electricity in this time.
He also stated that the SGT-A45 turbine has the ability to produce 300 million kilowatts of electricity annually, which will be supplied to residential areas, mosques, universities, schools and hospitals in Jawzjan, Sar-e-Pul and Balkh provinces.
“The leadership of Bayat Power is in contact with the relevant departments and officials. Talks have started so that we can begin and implement the second phase of this project,” said Sahibzada.
He added that they have a contract with Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS), the country’s power supply company, for the distribution and regulation of electricity produced by Bayat Power, and that the company has signed another contract with Afghan Gas Company to increase the supply of natural gas.
Sahibzada also said Bayat Power has close working partnerships with DABS, Afghan Gas and other institutions including the Ministries of Mines and Petroleum, Energy and Water, as well as Siemens Energy – all of which help to provide more electricity to the nation.
“The benefits of this project from the point of view of electricity supply is that it was already able to provide electricity to hundreds of thousands of families, and the installed turbine has the [output] capacity of 40 megawatts of electricity,” Sahibzada added.
He also said phase two will bring the company closer to reaching its goal of producing 300 million kilowatt hours of electricity annually.
The Islamic Emirate has meanwhile welcomed Bayat Power’s plans to expand the output capacity. The IEA’s spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said the Islamic Emirate gives its full support to the private sector.
“For the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, electrical energy is very important, it has vital value. Therefore, the Islamic Emirate pays a lot of attention to the private sector, if a company obtains an achievement, it means that it has been paid attention to. The Islamic Emirate has used all the possibilities to support the private sector and they are definitely moving forward,” said Mujahid.
Bayat Power was founded by the Bayat Group in 2013 with the aim of providing domestically produced electricity to the people of Afghanistan.
The power plant utilizes advanced and efficient technology, offering significantly more power and higher efficiency compared to other mobile gas turbines worldwide.
The project, in addition to generating significant tax revenues to the government, has created thousands of direct and indirect job opportunities for Afghans, contributing to the nation’s economic condition and fostering new technical skill sets amongst talented citizens.
Bayat Power, is in fact a trailblazer in Afghanistan’s independent power production sector, and just last week was awarded the prestigious Asian Power Award 2023 for its groundbreaking gas-fired mobile power plant.
On hand to accept the award on Wednesday night was Bayat Power’s CEO Ali Kasemi who said it was an honor and a privilege for the company to receive the accolade. He also said the award was an acknowledgement of the hard work and tenacity of Afghans in their quest for energy security and self-sufficiency in the power sector.
“Bayat Power is extremely proud that the Asian Power Awards have recognized our project as the Gas Power Project of the Year in Afghanistan. But we are even prouder of our continued efforts to improve the lives of Afghans across the country, enabling students to study at night, allowing health workers to provide critical services 24/7, supporting factory production, and lighting up cities, streets, mosques, and homes nationwide,” said Kasemi.
About 100 couples tie the knot in a mass wedding in Herat
One hundred couples were married in a mass ceremony in Herat province on Sunday with the help of charitable organizations.
Local officials and cultural experts in Herat say that due to financial problems, unemployment and the economic crisis, many young people are unable to afford a wedding, but charities have stepped in to help.
“We conducted a survey. These people are from all walks of life. They are poor. Those who were not able to hold their wedding were identified and registered, and then their wedding ceremony was held today. Sixty gift items have been arranged for them with clothes for the bride and groom,” Abdulhaq Seddiqi, the organizer of this ceremony, said.
A bride and groom in Afghanistan are expected to hold lavish ceremonies in accordance with tradition, but these events are no longer affordable for most young people today.
“This charity foundation came and organized our wedding. People are poor,” Ismail, one groom, said.
“We had economic problems. Our economy is very weak. We could not arrange our wedding,” Ghulam Sediq, another groom, said.
Many mass weddings have been held in recent years. Some cultural experts say that such events need to be promoted in order to avoid excessive wedding expenses.
“We consider this culture beautiful and praiseworthy and for the benefit of our beloved country, youth and families, and we wish that the cultural and social activities of the Habib Yar Foundation will be an example for all charity institutions throughout Afghanistan,” Naeem-ul-Haqqani, head of the government’s media center, said.
Khalilullah Mohammadi, a religious scholar, said: “When two people get married, as a result of their marriage, good children are born in the society and moral corruption is prevented.”
The mass wedding comes nearly two weeks after another one which was held in Nimroz province.
Afghan national shot dead in Karachi
An Afghan national was shot dead and his Pakistani wife was wounded in a shooting allegedly carried out by her first husband in Karachi in Pakistan, local media reported on Sunday.
The deceased, Meer Afzal, and his wife, Saira Afzal, 35, intended to move to Afghanistan along with her 14-year-old daughter Ambareen from her first husband, amid the ongoing process of deportation of Afghans to their home country, The Nation newspaper reported.
Her former husband along with her nephew, Abu Bakar, residents of Charsadda, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, opposed the couple’s decision Amd reportedly shot them in Bacha Khan Chowk in Orangi Town.
Abu Bakar was arrested and taken to the police station, where he stated that he killed Meer Afzal ‘for honour’.
Saira had been married to the suspect and they had a daughter, Ambareen. She later divorced him and married Meer Afzal.
The body and the injured victim were taken to hospital.
The police have opened a murder enquiry and a case of attempted murder against both the suspects.
