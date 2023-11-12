Afghan national shot dead in Karachi

(Last Updated On: November 12, 2023)

An Afghan national was shot dead and his Pakistani wife was wounded in a shooting allegedly carried out by her first husband in Karachi in Pakistan, local media reported on Sunday.

The deceased, Meer Afzal, and his wife, Saira Afzal, 35, intended to move to Afghanistan along with her 14-year-old daughter Ambareen from her first husband, amid the ongoing process of deportation of Afghans to their home country, The Nation newspaper reported.

Her former husband along with her nephew, Abu Bakar, residents of Charsadda, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, opposed the couple’s decision Amd reportedly shot them in Bacha Khan Chowk in Orangi Town.

Abu Bakar was arrested and taken to the police station, where he stated that he killed Meer Afzal ‘for honour’.

Saira had been married to the suspect and they had a daughter, Ambareen. She later divorced him and married Meer Afzal.

The body and the injured victim were taken to hospital.

The police have opened a murder enquiry and a case of attempted murder against both the suspects.