Afghan national shot dead in Karachi
An Afghan national was shot dead and his Pakistani wife was wounded in a shooting allegedly carried out by her first husband in Karachi in Pakistan, local media reported on Sunday.
The deceased, Meer Afzal, and his wife, Saira Afzal, 35, intended to move to Afghanistan along with her 14-year-old daughter Ambareen from her first husband, amid the ongoing process of deportation of Afghans to their home country, The Nation newspaper reported.
Her former husband along with her nephew, Abu Bakar, residents of Charsadda, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, opposed the couple’s decision Amd reportedly shot them in Bacha Khan Chowk in Orangi Town.
Abu Bakar was arrested and taken to the police station, where he stated that he killed Meer Afzal ‘for honour’.
Saira had been married to the suspect and they had a daughter, Ambareen. She later divorced him and married Meer Afzal.
The body and the injured victim were taken to hospital.
The police have opened a murder enquiry and a case of attempted murder against both the suspects.
Moscow claims US wanted to export Afghan heroin to Russia
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has contributed more to the fight against drugs in Afghanistan in the past year than did a two-decade effort by a coalition led by the United States which was interested in exporting Afghan heroin to Russia and other countries, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said.
The Russian politician referred to the Afghan Opium Survey 2023 released by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) earlier this month. According to the report, opium production in Afghanistan saw a 95% decline, from 6,200 tons produced in 2022 to 333 tons in 2023.
“In less than a year, the Taliban (IEA), no matter how we may feel about it, did what the US-led NATO coalition, which was allegedly fighting terrorism in the country, failed to do over a span of 20 years. That’s what happens when those who were, in fact, interested in exporting heroin to Russia and other countries leave the region,” Medvedev wrote on his Telegram channel, TASS news agency reported.
The United States completed the withdrawal of its troops from Afghanistan in the summer of 2021, marking the end of a military operation that was launched in 2001.
Peace in Afghanistan has become a nightmare for Pakistan: Asif Durrani
While claiming that thousands of TTP members have taken sanctuary in Afghanistan, Pakistan’s special envoy to Afghanistan, Asif Durrani, has said that peace in the neighboring country has become a nightmare for Pakistan.
Speaking in an interview with Ambassadors’ Lounge, Durrani said that there are around 6,000 TTP members in Afghanistan, and counting their families, it becomes 60,000-62,000.
Durrani also said that Afghans are involved in attacks in Pakistan. “It cannot be said that the Afghan leadership allows it. There are a section of Afghan youths and ours as well. Their brainwashing is very easy.”
“Peace in Afghanistan has become a nightmare for Pakistan. Because those people who are taking sanctuary inside Afghanistan, they are launching those attacks and as the Prime Minister had rightly pointed out, the increase has been 65 percent ever since the Taliban (Islamic Emirate) have come to power, but the suicide attacks actually have increased five hundred precent,” Durrani said.
He also said the IEA should control TTP and disarm them.
The IEA has repeatedly said that it does not allow anyone to use the territory of Afghanistan against Pakistan.
“The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan is not responsible for maintaining peace in Pakistan, they should solve their internal problems by themselves and not blame Afghanistan for their failures,” IEA’s spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said in a recent statement.
Acting energy minister leaves Kabul for Iran
Islamic Emirate’s acting minister of energy and water Abdul Latif Mansoor left Kabul on Saturday for Iran, the ministry said on X.
During this visit, the acting energy minister will discuss the renewal of the electricity contract, the electricity tariff and other related issues, the ministry said.
