Contracts for 18 mines in 7 provinces awarded to private companies: MoMP

(Last Updated On: April 18, 2023)

The Ministry of Mines and Petroleum (MoMP) says contracts have been awarded to private companies for 18 small mines in seven provinces.

Ministry officials said that security at all mines in the country has been ensured and illegal mining has been stopped.

According to them, contracts with private companies will be signed transparently after tender processes are followed.

The ministry also stated once the extraction of these mines starts, hundreds of citizens will be provided with jobs directly and indirectly.

Shahabuddin Delawar, the minister of mines and petroleum, said he hopes that investments in the country’s mines will increase.

The participants meanwhile have said that the tendering process was conducted in a transparent manner and they are satisfied.

MoMP has also warned all the winning bidders to extract minerals in accordance with their contracts. The ministry warned that in the event of any breach of contract, the contracts will be terminated.

All contracts are valid for five years, the ministry said.