IEA unveils new development in Kabul

(Last Updated On: April 17, 2023)

Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar Akhund, the economic deputy of the Ministry of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), says that major infrastructure projects will start soon.

Mullah Baradar, who spoke at the announcement of a new development, the Gulbahar Plaza project in Kabul on Sunday, said that with the rule of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, security has been ensured throughout the country and investment opportunities have become more favorable – with the plaza being one example.

Baradar said that the citizens of the country consider it their duty and responsibility to create facilities and facilitate work opportunities for the people.

He added that for the purpose of economic stability of the country, the Islamic Emirate will start the reconstruction of major roads, expansion of the railway network and other large infrastructure projects in the near future, which will turn Afghanistan into a connecting point between South and Central Asia – specifically with the establishment of railway networks.

Baradar assured national businessmen and foreign investors that they can safely invest in the country.

Gulbahar Plaza is a commercial and residential center and is being built by the private sector in the 9th district of Kabul city.

The center will include hundreds of shops and apartments and will cost an estimated $70 million. The project is expected to be completed in three years.