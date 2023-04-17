Business
IEA unveils new development in Kabul
Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar Akhund, the economic deputy of the Ministry of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), says that major infrastructure projects will start soon.
Mullah Baradar, who spoke at the announcement of a new development, the Gulbahar Plaza project in Kabul on Sunday, said that with the rule of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, security has been ensured throughout the country and investment opportunities have become more favorable – with the plaza being one example.
Baradar said that the citizens of the country consider it their duty and responsibility to create facilities and facilitate work opportunities for the people.
He added that for the purpose of economic stability of the country, the Islamic Emirate will start the reconstruction of major roads, expansion of the railway network and other large infrastructure projects in the near future, which will turn Afghanistan into a connecting point between South and Central Asia – specifically with the establishment of railway networks.
Baradar assured national businessmen and foreign investors that they can safely invest in the country.
Gulbahar Plaza is a commercial and residential center and is being built by the private sector in the 9th district of Kabul city.
The center will include hundreds of shops and apartments and will cost an estimated $70 million. The project is expected to be completed in three years.
Business
Kazakhstan’s deputy PM visits Kabul, calls for expansion of trade ties
Serik Zhomangarin, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan, arrived in Kabul on Saturday and met with senior officials of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA).
Amir Khan Muttaqi, IEA’s foreign minister, said in meeting with Zhomangarin that there are good opportunities for investment in Afghanistan, and that the level of trade between the two countries has increased to $900 million annually.
Muttaqi also called on the Kazakh government to facilitate visa issuance processes for Afghan traders.
On the other hand, the Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan said that his country has maintained relations with Afghanistan for a long time, and it did not close its embassy in Kabul in difficult circumstances, according to a statement from IEA’s foreign ministry.
Zhomangarin said that he brought a group of traders to Kabul with the aim of expanding relations between the two countries.
He also said that Afghanistan is the connecting point of Central and South Asia. He added that his country wants Afghanistan to be connected to the region through railway.
Zhomangarin also met IEA’s Minister of Industry and Commerce Nooruddin Azizi. The two sides discussed raising the level of trade to $3 billion annually, building railways, regional connectivity, and investing in Afghanistan’s mineral resources.
Business
Chinese firm offers IEA $10 billion investment in lithium reserves
The Ministry of Mines and Petroleum (MoMP) said on Thursday that a Chinese Company, Gochin expressed its interest in investing $10 billion in Afghanistan’s lithium deposits.
According to the statement, the minister for mine and Petroleum, Shahabuddin Delawar, met with the Chinses company representatives in Kabul.
The statement said the investment would create 120,000 direct and a million indirect jobs in the country.
The statement meanwhile added that the company would repair the Salang Pass within seven months and carve another tunnel.
The company also stressed that the process of the lithium deposits will get done inside the country, and to process it, a hydroelectric dam will be built, and Kumar and Laghman Road will be asphalted.
In January, the Ministry of Mines and Petroleum signed the extraction contract of the Amu oil field with the Chinese company “China Petroleum Economics and Information Research Center (CPEIC)”.
According to the contract, Afghanistan’s share is 20 per cent, which will reach 75 per cent in the future.
Since the IEA’s takeover, China has increased its influence via economic ties with the current regime.
According to several media reports, Chinese companies have long aspired to access Afghanistan’s extensive and rich lithium deposits, estimated to be worth more than $1 trillion, Bloomberg said.
Business
Afghan farmers harvest 337 MT of strawberries in past year
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s ministry of agriculture, irrigation and livestock said Wednesday that farmers had in the past solar year, 1401, harvested a whopping 337 metric tons of strawberries in the country.
The ministry said that Balkh had the highest overall volume with 125 metric tons, from 25 hectares of cultivated land. Other strawberry producing provinces included Kabul, Herat, Takhar, Daikundi, Khost, Nangarhar, and Nimroz.
In total, 118 hectares of land was used to cultivate strawberries, the ministry said.
According to officials, the ministry is hoping to increase the yield of strawberries by cultivating more land this solar year.
