Contracts for salt and nephrite mining given to private companies

The contracts to extract salt in Takhar and nephrite in Nangarhar was given to private companies by the Ministry of Mines and Petroleum (MoMP) following a tender process, the ministry said Tuesday.

Shahabuddin Delawar, the minister of mines and petroleum, has asked these companies to start extracting the minerals based on the contracts.

According to MoMP officials, the duration of these contracts is for five years.

Meanwhile, the winning companies say they will not deviate from the terms of the contract.

According to experts, if the mining process continues in a transparent manner, it will attract many domestic and foreign investors, and with the expansion of investment in the country’s mines, Afghanistan will gradually recover from its economic crisis.

The contracts will meanwhile provide dozens of job opportunities for Afghans, the officials said.