Contracts for salt and nephrite mining given to private companies
The contracts to extract salt in Takhar and nephrite in Nangarhar was given to private companies by the Ministry of Mines and Petroleum (MoMP) following a tender process, the ministry said Tuesday.
Shahabuddin Delawar, the minister of mines and petroleum, has asked these companies to start extracting the minerals based on the contracts.
According to MoMP officials, the duration of these contracts is for five years.
Meanwhile, the winning companies say they will not deviate from the terms of the contract.
According to experts, if the mining process continues in a transparent manner, it will attract many domestic and foreign investors, and with the expansion of investment in the country’s mines, Afghanistan will gradually recover from its economic crisis.
The contracts will meanwhile provide dozens of job opportunities for Afghans, the officials said.
Afghan farmers harvest 337 MT of strawberries in past year
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s ministry of agriculture, irrigation and livestock said Wednesday that farmers had in the past solar year, 1401, harvested a whopping 337 metric tons of strawberries in the country.
The ministry said that Balkh had the highest overall volume with 125 metric tons, from 25 hectares of cultivated land. Other strawberry producing provinces included Kabul, Herat, Takhar, Daikundi, Khost, Nangarhar, and Nimroz.
In total, 118 hectares of land was used to cultivate strawberries, the ministry said.
According to officials, the ministry is hoping to increase the yield of strawberries by cultivating more land this solar year.
Double taxation, tax facilities discussed between Afghanistan and Iran
Deputy finance minister Mawlavi Ahmadullah Zahed met on Tuesday with Ghulam Reza Najari, Deputy Ambassador of Iran in Kabul, the ministry of finance said.
The ministry said an agreement between Afghanistan and Iran regarding the non-receipt of additional taxes, tax facilities and the establishment of facilities in the customs ports of the two countries was discussed at the meeting.
The ministry added that Najari pledged to reduce taxes, cooperate and to create facilities for Afghan businessmen in Iran.
Ahmadullah Zahed, the deputy finance minister, said the Islamic Emirate welcomes and supports all facilities and solutions that bring prosperity to both sides.
This comes after Afghanistan’s Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI) said in its latest report that the current value of trade exchanges between Tehran and Kabul was at over $1 billion.
The Chamber of Commerce announced that Afghanistan’s trade relations with Iran are on an upward trajectory and suitable ways have been paved for joint investment in the very near future.
The current annual value of trade between Tehran and Kabul has surpassed $1 billion, it said.
Railway Authority sees marked increase in rail cargo volume over past year
Afghanistan Railway Authority officials said on Monday at a press conference that during the year 1401, 4.67 million metric tons of goods were transferred by rail into the country.
“During the year 1401, a total of 4,673,929 metric tons of transfers were made through the Hairatan, Aqena and Torghondi ports which is a 36 percent increase compared to last year,” said Mullah Bakhtur Rahman Sharaf, head of the railway authority.
According to Sharaf, a total of 3.1 billion afghanis in revenue has been collected through the management of railways coming into the country.
Officials said that during the year 1401, a total of 12,492 metric tons of exports, 253,603 metric tons of transit and 4,407,834 metric tons of imports were handled by the country’s ports, most of which were dry and fresh fruits, food items, and minerals.
Sharaf said that during the last solar year, visits have been made to the countries of Uzbekistan, Pakistan and Iran in order to strengthen the level of regional cooperation, create an economic corridor and start the preliminary stages of implementing the Trans-Afghan railway project.
ARA officials said the contract for services and transfers at Hairatan – Mazar-e-Sharif port, which was previously signed with the Uzbek Sogdiana Trans Company at a total cost of about $32 million dollars, has been renewed but at a vast reduction. Fees are now $3.7 million dollars.
Officials say that during the last year, necessary coordination has been provided to technical teams from Uzbekistan and Pakistan, and as a result of the initial survey of the Trans Afghanistan route, work will soon start. Once complete, this will connect the countries of Central Asia with Afghanistan through to South Asia.
According to the officials, the restoration of parts of the Khaf-Herat Railway Project, the completion of work on the Aqina-Andkhoy railway line and its handover by Turkmenistan to the IEA government, training of 39 railway authority employees by Iran and Turkmenistan and obtaining scholarships from neighboring countries are other achievements in the past solar year.
According to the officials, in order to provide better and reliable services, speed up the process of transfers and collect revenues in a transparent manner, continuous efforts have been started to digitize the systems.
