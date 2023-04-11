Double taxation, tax facilities discussed between Afghanistan and Iran

(Last Updated On: April 11, 2023)

Deputy finance minister Mawlavi Ahmadullah Zahed met on Tuesday with Ghulam Reza Najari, Deputy Ambassador of Iran in Kabul, the ministry of finance said.

The ministry said an agreement between Afghanistan and Iran regarding the non-receipt of additional taxes, tax facilities and the establishment of facilities in the customs ports of the two countries was discussed at the meeting.

The ministry added that Najari pledged to reduce taxes, cooperate and to create facilities for Afghan businessmen in Iran.

Ahmadullah Zahed, the deputy finance minister, said the Islamic Emirate welcomes and supports all facilities and solutions that bring prosperity to both sides.

This comes after Afghanistan’s Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI) said in its latest report that the current value of trade exchanges between Tehran and Kabul was at over $1 billion.

The Chamber of Commerce announced that Afghanistan’s trade relations with Iran are on an upward trajectory and suitable ways have been paved for joint investment in the very near future.

The current annual value of trade between Tehran and Kabul has surpassed $1 billion, it said.