Business
Double taxation, tax facilities discussed between Afghanistan and Iran
Deputy finance minister Mawlavi Ahmadullah Zahed met on Tuesday with Ghulam Reza Najari, Deputy Ambassador of Iran in Kabul, the ministry of finance said.
The ministry said an agreement between Afghanistan and Iran regarding the non-receipt of additional taxes, tax facilities and the establishment of facilities in the customs ports of the two countries was discussed at the meeting.
The ministry added that Najari pledged to reduce taxes, cooperate and to create facilities for Afghan businessmen in Iran.
Ahmadullah Zahed, the deputy finance minister, said the Islamic Emirate welcomes and supports all facilities and solutions that bring prosperity to both sides.
This comes after Afghanistan’s Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI) said in its latest report that the current value of trade exchanges between Tehran and Kabul was at over $1 billion.
The Chamber of Commerce announced that Afghanistan’s trade relations with Iran are on an upward trajectory and suitable ways have been paved for joint investment in the very near future.
The current annual value of trade between Tehran and Kabul has surpassed $1 billion, it said.
Business
Railway Authority’s claims marked increase in rail cargo volume over past year
Afghanistan Railway Authority officials said on Monday at a press conference that during the year 1401, 4.67 million metric tons of goods were transferred by rail into the country.
“During the year 1401, a total of 4,673,929 metric tons of transfers were made through the Hairatan, Aqena and Torghondi ports which is a 36 percent increase compared to last year,” said Mullah Bakhtur Rahman Sharaf, head of the railway authority.
According to Sharaf, a total of 3.1 billion afghanis in revenue has been collected through the management of railways coming into the country.
Officials said that during the year 1401, a total of 12,492 metric tons of exports, 253,603 metric tons of transit and 4,407,834 metric tons of imports were handled by the country’s ports, most of which were dry and fresh fruits, food items, and minerals.
Sharaf said that during the last solar year, visits have been made to the countries of Uzbekistan, Pakistan and Iran in order to strengthen the level of regional cooperation, create an economic corridor and start the preliminary stages of implementing the Trans-Afghan railway project.
ARA officials said the contract for services and transfers at Hairatan – Mazar-e-Sharif port, which was previously signed with the Uzbek Sogdiana Trans Company at a total cost of about $32 million dollars, has been renewed but at a vast reduction. Fees are now $3.7 million dollars.
Officials say that during the last year, necessary coordination has been provided to technical teams from Uzbekistan and Pakistan, and as a result of the initial survey of the Trans Afghanistan route, work will soon start. Once complete, this will connect the countries of Central Asia with Afghanistan through to South Asia.
According to the officials, the restoration of parts of the Khaf-Herat Railway Project, the completion of work on the Aqina-Andkhoy railway line and its handover by Turkmenistan to the IEA government, training of 39 railway authority employees by Iran and Turkmenistan and obtaining scholarships from neighboring countries are other achievements in the past solar year.
According to the officials, in order to provide better and reliable services, speed up the process of transfers and collect revenues in a transparent manner, continuous efforts have been started to digitize the systems.
Business
Finance ministry reports 37% rise in revenues
The Finance Ministry of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) announced Sunday it had collected around 194 billion Afghanis in the last solar year, 1401, which shows an increase of 37 percent compared to the year 1400.
Meraj Mohammad Meraj, deputy director of revenues department of the Ministry of Finance said in a press conference that revenues in the year 1400 was 141.8 billion Afghanis but in 1401, it stood at 194.4 billion Afghanis.
Officials in this ministry also said that the draft budget for 1401 is expected to be approved by the leader of the Islamic Emirate within a week. In the budget of the current fiscal year, 150 development projects have also been included.
Exemption from tax penalties, extension of working hours in customs from 16 to 24 hours, the fight against corruption, electronic revenue collection, installation of digital scales in customs, increase in transit through Afghanistan are among the other achievements officials highlighted.
“Last year, we promised that we would serve the Islamic system and the people. Now we also say that your assets are really spent. There will be no corruption. We will eliminate corruption,” Abdul Mateen Saeed, General Director of Customs of the Ministry of Finance, said.
Ahmad Wali Haqmal, the spokesman of the Ministry of Finance, said: “Last year was a very good year from the financial point of view. The Ministry of Finance with an aim to strengthen the economic pillars of the country, injected 8 to 10 billion Afghanis to the markets every month through salaries etc.”
According to the officials, during the last year, the total value of exports was more than 170 billion Afghanis and imports were more than 599 billion Afghanis. They added that there has been 50 to 70 percent reduction in customs duties on 326 items of basic and food materials.
Business
Afghanistan’s cumin exports reach $39 million in past year: ministry
The Ministry of Industry and Commerce (MoIC) said on Sunday Afghanistan exported nearly 30,000 tons of cumin worth $39 million in the past 1401 solar year.
On Twitter, the ministry said that cumin is one of the valuable agricultural products of Afghanistan.
Kandahar, Uruzgan, Badghis, Badakhshan and Herat have the highest production of cumin, according to MoIC.
Medicinal plants, fresh and dry fruits are the main export items of Afghanistan.
The officials added that the assessment of this ministry shows that attention to quality and standard packaging increases the value of export products. Therefore, officials have asked traders to pay more attention to this important issue than in the past.
