Countries want people of their choice in Afghan government: Shaheen

By calling for an inclusive government in Afghanistan, countries want people of their choice in the government, Suhail Shaheen, head of political office of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) in Qatar, said this week.

“It appears from the tone of certain countries’ call that if people close to them are included in the government, it would become an inclusive government,” Shaheen said in an exclusive interview with Ariana News.

On the issue of closure of schools for girls above sixth grade, Shaheen said that IEA will find a solution to the issue in the light of Islamic principles and Afghan tradition.

“Every society has its own traditions. We have our own Islamic principles. We will find a solution to the issue in the light of these principles,” Shaheen said.

On the Doha peace agreement, Shaheen said that IEA was committed to the deal, but accused the United States of violations.

He mentioned that deal requires the US not to carry out military raids in Afghanistan, and it also requires names of IEA leaders to be removed from the UN blacklist.

Shaheen also criticized the US decision to transfer $3.5 billion in Afghan frozen assets to a Swiss bank.

“We will not allow anyone to use Afghanistan soil against others. We are committed to it. US refusal to remove the names of our leaders and members from the blacklist is a violation,” Shaheen said.

He said that IEA wants positive and meaningful engagement with the international community, and criticized UN’s refusal to give Afghanistan seat to IEA representative as a political game.