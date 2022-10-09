Sport
Cricket – Ahmad Shah Abdali First Class Tournament gets underway
The fifth edition of the Ahmad Shah Abdali Regional First Class Tournament kicked off in Ghazi Amanullah Khan Cricket Stadium in Nangarhar province on Saturday.
The event features five regional teams that will compete in a single round-robin format across two different venues in Khost and Nangarhar provinces.
A total of 11 games will be played across 35 days from 8th October to 11th November, with the final being scheduled for November 7. Khost National Stadium will host six matches including the final, whereas the Ghazi Amanullah Khan Cricket Stadium in Nangarhar province scheduled to host 5 first-round matches.
Speenghar region faced the Amo regional team in the opening game of the event in Ghazi Amanullah Khan Stadium in Nangarhar whereas Band-e-Amir Region – the defending champions are taking on the Mis-e-Ainak region for their first match in the event in Khost.
According to Afghanistan Cricket Board, the tournament is a major part of the domestic cricket structure and largely contributes to the players’ and game development in Afghanistan.
The Ahmad Shah Abdali First Class Tournament is the second multi-day event of the year after conducting the Mirwais Neka Three-day event in June-July and will be followed by Ghazi Amanullah Khan Regional One Day Cup 2022 in late November.
Sport
Afghanistan beat Mongolia 5-0 in AFC U-17 Asian Cup Qualifiers
Afghanistan U-17 team thrashed Mongolia 5-0 in the Asian Cup Qualifiers in Tajikistan capital Dushanbe on Friday.
Hakim Khan Niazi claimed a hat-trick as he scored three goals in the first half of the play.
Ali Ramazani scored the fourth goal for Afghanistan in the 74th minute, before captain Ali Reza Rahimi hitting the last goal in the 89th minute.
With the win, Afghanistan sit on top of the Group H table.
“We showed to Mongolia what football is. We will play better against Tajikistan,” Rahimi said following the match.
Afghanistan will next take on Tajikistan on Sunday.
Sport
Saudi Arabia wins bid to host 2029 Asian Winter Games at NEOM
Saudi Arabia said on Tuesday it has won a bid to host the 2029 Asian Winter Games at a planned mountain resort in the Gulf Arab state’s $500 billion flagship NEOM project, Reuters reported.
The TROJENA development is expected to be completed in 2026 and will offer outdoor skiing, a man-made freshwater lake and a nature reserve, according to the project’s website.
“With the unlimited support by the Saudi leadership & HRH Crown Prince to the sport sector we are proud to announce we have won the bid to host AWG TROJENA2029 as the first country in west Asia,” Sports Minister Prince Abdulaziz Bin Turki Al-Faisal said on Twitter.
According to Reuters NEOM is Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s most ambitious project under the kingdom’s Vision 2030 development plan to reduce reliance on oil and transform the economy, including by developing sports.
NEOM, a 26,500-square-km (10,230-square-mile) high-tech development on the Red Sea, will include zero-carbon city “The Line” as well as industrial and logistics areas.
Sport
At least 174 people dead after riot at Indonesian football match
At least 174 people were killed and around 180 injured at a soccer match in Indonesia after panicked fans were trampled and crushed trying to flee during a riot, police said on Sunday, in what appeared to be one of the world’s worst stadium disasters, Reuters reported.
When supporters of the losing home team invaded the pitch in East Java province on Saturday night to express their frustration, officers fired tear gas in an attempt to control the situation, triggering a stampede and cases of suffocation, East Java police chief Nico Afinta told reporters.
“It had gotten anarchic. They started attacking officers, they damaged cars,” Nico said, adding that the crush occurred when fans fled for an exit gate.
Video footage from local news channels showed fans streaming onto the pitch in the stadium in Malang after Arema FC lost to Persebaya Surabaya. Scuffles can be seen, with what appeared to be tear gas in the air, read the report.
Images showed people who appeared to have lost consciousness being carried away by other fans.
According to Reuters the head of one of the hospitals in the area treating patients told Metro TV that some of the victims had sustained brain injuries and that the dead included a five-year-old child.
World soccer’s governing body FIFA specifies in its safety regulations that no firearms or “crowd control gas” should be carried or used by stewards or police.
East Java police did not immediately respond to a request for comment on whether they were aware of such regulations.
Indonesia’s human rights commission planned to investigate security at the ground, including the use of tear gas, its commissioner told Reuters.
The country’s chief security minister, Mahfud MD, said in an Instagram post that the stadium had been filled beyond its capacity. He said 42,000 tickets had been issued for a stadium that is only supposed to hold 38,000 people.
Financial aid would be given to the injured and the families of victims, East Java Governor Khofifah Indar Parawansa told reporters.
There have been outbreaks of trouble at matches in Indonesia before, with strong rivalries between clubs sometimes leading to violence among supporters, Reuters reported.
Zainudin Amali, Indonesia’s sports minister, told KompasTV the ministry would re-evaluate safety at football matches, including considering not allowing spectators in stadiums.
The Indonesian top league BRI Liga 1 has suspended games for a week and an investigation had been launched, the Football Association of Indonesia said.
Among global stadium disasters, 96 Liverpool supporters were crushed to death in Britain in April 1989, when an overcrowded and fenced-in enclosure collapsed at the Hillsborough Stadium in Sheffield.
According to Reuters Indonesia is scheduled to host the FIFA under-20 World Cup in May and June next year. They are also one of three countries bidding to stage next year’s Asian Cup, the continent’s equivalent of the Euros, after China pulled out as hosts.
