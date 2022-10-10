Sport
Pakistan confirms New Zealand tour set for late December
The Pakistan Cricket Board announced on Monday that New Zealand will tour Pakistan from late December, more than a year after abandoning a series there over security concerns.
New Zealand abruptly withdrew from their first tour of the country in nearly two decades, minutes before the start of the first one-day international in Rawalpindi in September last year.
The Pakistan Cricket Board said the first Test against New Zealand will start on December 27 in Karachi, with the second and final Test in Multan from January 4.
New Zealand will also play three ODI in Pakistan in mid-January and return to the country in April for a total of 10 white-ball fixtures across a four-week period that are included to make-up for the abandoned tour from September last year.
“New Zealand is one of the high-performing sides and the more we will play against the top teams in our backyard, the better we will get as a unit, which is crucial to our objective of featuring inside the top-three across all formats,” PCB Director of International Cricket Zakir Khan said.
“The New Zealand matches will also provide opportunities to our youngsters to continue to watch and follow their favorite players in action, something they have missed when we were forced to play our international cricket offshore,” he said.
Sport
Cricket – Ahmad Shah Abdali First Class Tournament gets underway
The fifth edition of the Ahmad Shah Abdali Regional First Class Tournament kicked off in Ghazi Amanullah Khan Cricket Stadium in Nangarhar province on Saturday.
The event features five regional teams that will compete in a single round-robin format across two different venues in Khost and Nangarhar provinces.
A total of 11 games will be played across 35 days from 8th October to 11th November, with the final being scheduled for November 7. Khost National Stadium will host six matches including the final, whereas the Ghazi Amanullah Khan Cricket Stadium in Nangarhar province scheduled to host 5 first-round matches.
Speenghar region faced the Amo regional team in the opening game of the event in Ghazi Amanullah Khan Stadium in Nangarhar whereas Band-e-Amir Region – the defending champions are taking on the Mis-e-Ainak region for their first match in the event in Khost.
According to Afghanistan Cricket Board, the tournament is a major part of the domestic cricket structure and largely contributes to the players’ and game development in Afghanistan.
The Ahmad Shah Abdali First Class Tournament is the second multi-day event of the year after conducting the Mirwais Neka Three-day event in June-July and will be followed by Ghazi Amanullah Khan Regional One Day Cup 2022 in late November.
Sport
Afghanistan beat Mongolia 5-0 in AFC U-17 Asian Cup Qualifiers
Afghanistan U-17 team thrashed Mongolia 5-0 in the Asian Cup Qualifiers in Tajikistan capital Dushanbe on Friday.
Hakim Khan Niazi claimed a hat-trick as he scored three goals in the first half of the play.
Ali Ramazani scored the fourth goal for Afghanistan in the 74th minute, before captain Ali Reza Rahimi hitting the last goal in the 89th minute.
With the win, Afghanistan sit on top of the Group H table.
“We showed to Mongolia what football is. We will play better against Tajikistan,” Rahimi said following the match.
Afghanistan will next take on Tajikistan on Sunday.
Sport
Saudi Arabia wins bid to host 2029 Asian Winter Games at NEOM
Saudi Arabia said on Tuesday it has won a bid to host the 2029 Asian Winter Games at a planned mountain resort in the Gulf Arab state’s $500 billion flagship NEOM project, Reuters reported.
The TROJENA development is expected to be completed in 2026 and will offer outdoor skiing, a man-made freshwater lake and a nature reserve, according to the project’s website.
“With the unlimited support by the Saudi leadership & HRH Crown Prince to the sport sector we are proud to announce we have won the bid to host AWG TROJENA2029 as the first country in west Asia,” Sports Minister Prince Abdulaziz Bin Turki Al-Faisal said on Twitter.
According to Reuters NEOM is Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s most ambitious project under the kingdom’s Vision 2030 development plan to reduce reliance on oil and transform the economy, including by developing sports.
NEOM, a 26,500-square-km (10,230-square-mile) high-tech development on the Red Sea, will include zero-carbon city “The Line” as well as industrial and logistics areas.
