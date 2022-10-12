Qatar adds third ‘floating hotel’ for incoming World Cup fans

(Last Updated On: October 12, 2022)

World Cup organizers in Qatar have hired a third cruise ship to function as a floating hotel for fans visiting the Gulf state during the upcoming World Cup, Geneva-based MSC Cruises announced on Monday.

The agreement adds much-needed rooms for more than 1 million visitors expected to flock to Qatar for the biggest sporting event in the world, Doha News reported.

This agreement comes six weeks ahead of kick off for the opening game between Qatar and Ecuador on November 20 at the Al Bayt stadium.

The 1,075-cabin MSC Opera will be available from November 19 to Devember 19, Associated Press (AP) reported.

Prices for the Opera were posted on the MSC website on Monday, with a two-night minimum stay starting at $470 per person per night during the group stage.

The cheapest rooms on MSC Opera cost $360 during the Round of 16 and quarterfinals, and $220 during the final week.

Two more giant cruise ships will also serve as floating hotels during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, both of which are set to reach Doha Port on November 10 and 14, Qatar officials announced in August.

Both cruise ships, with a combined capacity of 4,000 rooms, can accommodate up to 9,400 people. The cruise ship hotels will offer a variety of cabin options, from traditional and ocean-view cabins to balcony cabins and luxurious suites.