UK envoy says Britain won’t support opposition groups in Afghanistan

The Chargé d'Affaires of the British Embassy in Afghanistan Robert Dickson said in a meeting with Mawlawi Abdul Kabir, political deputy prime minister, that the UK government does not permit the activities of opposition groups in Afghanistan, Arg said in a statement on Friday.

According to the statement, Mawlawi Abdul Kabir met with Dickson in Kabul on Thursday evening.

In the meeting, Dickson highlighted the importance of dialogue between the Islamic Emirate and Britain as a crucial step in addressing key issues, and he reaffirmed London's commitment to ongoing discussions.

Dickson underscored the UK’s aspiration for a stable Afghanistan and reiterated its commitment to ongoing collaboration in humanitarian aid and climate change initiatives.

He proposed that bilateral meetings be held to address specific issues and noted that London is working to facilitate the establishment of relations between the IEA and the Western world.

Meanwhile, Mawlawi Abdul Kabir expressed appreciation for Robert Dickson’s efforts to strengthen relations between Kabul and London.

Kabir indicated a significant focus on human rights in the country, and the IEA is devoted to intensifying its efforts in this regard.

He mentioned IEA has fulfilled its commitments, achieving the complete eradication of poppy cultivation and drug trade in Afghanistan, while effective addiction treatment remains underway.

The deputy prime minister underscored the importance of continuing positive relations between Kabul and London.