Deputy UN chief stresses on ‘collective action and solidarity’ to support Afghan women

Speaking at the Open Debate of the UN Security Council on Women and Peace and Security, United Nations Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed on Thursday said that “collective action and solidarity” are crucial to support women in Afghanistan.

Amina said that in Afghanistan, “the regression of women's rights highlights the severe impact of excluding women from governance – and society altogether.”

“It is imperative that we reinforce our resolve to support women in Afghanistan and elsewhere, advocating for their rights, agency and inclusion at every opportunity,” she said.

Meanwhile, Sima Bahous, UN Under-Secretary-General and UN Women Executive Director, said that millions of Afghan women and girls are robbed of an education, a future, and a voice.

She, however, said that women have stepped up by opening schools in their homes.

This comes as the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has repeatedly said that women and girls’ rights are ensured in the country according to Sharia.