Iran exports non-oil goods worth over $2 billion to Afghanistan in 11 months

Iran exported non-oil commodities worth $2.2 billion to Afghanistan during the 11-month period from March 20, 2024 to February 18, 2025, the head of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) said.

Foroud Asgari said Afghanistan was Iran’s fifth top export destination in the mentioned 11-month period, Tehran Times reported Sunday.

In the past year, Afghanistan and Iran have forged closer trade ties. In February, the governors of both central banks met on the sidelines of a banking technology summit in Yekaterinburg, Russia, where they discussed strengthening monetary and banking cooperation.

Also, in October, ports and maritime officials of Iran and Afghanistan met to discuss investment opportunities for the Afghan private sector in Iran’s southeastern Chabahar Port.

Tehran Times reported that this meeting was attended by the director general of the Ports and Maritime Department of Sistan-Baluchestan Province, the governor-general of the province, some Iranian MPs, and officials of the Afghanistan Trade and Industry Ministry.

Meanwhile, in a meeting with an Iranian trade delegation in Kabul last August, Afghanistan’s interim Deputy Prime Minister Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar Akhund said that his country is eager to attract Iranian investors in order to develop the Afghan mining industry, generate solar electricity and expand railway connectivity.

The Iranian delegation also proposed to launch a joint special industrial zone with Afghanistan.

Afghanistan supplies more than 80 percent of its market needs through imports, and imports from Iran constitute 25 percent of this amount.

The establishment of national security and the central government in Afghanistan over the past two years have improved the conditions of trade between the two countries.