Afghanistan business sector eager to attend Kazan Halal Expo and Forum in Russia

The Ministry of Industry and Commerce has confirmed that Afghanistan will participate in the XVI (16th) International Economic Forum ‘Russia — Islamic World: Kazan’ and the Kazan Halal Expo in Russia this year.

The forum will run from May 13 to 18 and will bring together experts from Russian regions; the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member states; and other countries to discuss various topics during the 120 sessions planned.

The expo meanwhile will showcase thousands of goods from around the world that meet Halal standards.

Abdul Salam Javad Akhundzada, the ministry’s spokesman, said Sunday that Minister of Industry and Commerce Nooruddin Azizi has stated that Afghanistan is ready to participate in the event and showcase Afghan products.

According to Akhundzada, Azizi has discussed the event with members of the private sector who are eager to participate.

The expo, which is held annually alongside the forum, is Russia’s largest trading platform for Muslims.

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin said in a statement on the forum and expo recently that “Russia values its traditionally friendly ties with Muslim countries. We highly appreciate their desire to pursue an independent foreign policy and increase their role in international affairs.

“Together, we stand for the formation of a democratic multipolar world order, based on the rule of law and principles of justice, free from any form of dictatorship and discrimination.

“Of course, we are also committed to expanding mutually beneficial cooperation in all areas, from trade and investment to sports and tourism,” he said.

Putin went on to say “I believe that the work of the forum will be meaningful and constructive as always and will be held in a spirit of openness and trust. It will serve to further promote the friendship and creative partnership between our countries and peoples.”

