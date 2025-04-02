Panjshir to Kabul water conduit project ‘waiting for budget approval’

(Last Updated On: )

Afghanistan’s Ministry of Energy and Water is waiting for budget approval on the much-needed Panjshir to Kabul water conduit project – which, once completed, will alleviate the severe water shortage crisis in the capital.

Matiullah Abid, spokesperson for the Ministry of Energy and Water, confirmed the initial phase of reviewing and planning of the project is complete and construction work will start as soon as the budget has been approved.

Abid said the aim of the project is to help reduce water shortage issues in Kabul..

“The survey, design, and technical studies of the Panjshir water transfer project have been completed by the Ministry of Energy and Water, and the project [budget] has been sent to the leadership of the Islamic Emirate for approval,” he said.

“This project will commence once it is approved and the budget is available.”

The water conduit project will cover a distance of over 200 kms starting in Bazarak in Panjshir and ending in Tarakhail in Kabul.

Residents of Kabul have welcomed the plan and said once complete the additional water will help alleviate the drinking water crisis.

Experts meanwhile believe that this project could help Kabul’s groundwater levels to improve.

“I believe that the Panjshir water transfer project will help replenish underground water sources once again, and the people will have access to clean and healthy water. Additionally, with the transfer of Panjshir water, the agricultural lands around Kabul will also be managed with water, which, in turn, will create job opportunities for the people,” said Abdul Nasir Reshtia, an economic expert.

The plan to transfer water from the Panjshir River to Kabul was designed in 2012. In the 2020 budget of under the previous government, around $5 million was allocated for the annual transfer of 100 million cubic meters of Panjshir River water to Kabul.

The project was expected to be completed by 2023 but never got off the ground until the Islamic Emirate takeover.