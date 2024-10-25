Deputy PM Hanafi meets Uzbekistan’s delegation of religious scholars

Abdul Salam Hanafi, the administrative deputy of the Prime Minister of Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), on Thursday met with a high-ranking delegation of Uzbekistan’s religious scholars in Kabul.

In the meeting, Mufti Nuruddin Khaliq Nazar, chairman of the Office of Muslims of Uzbekistan, who was heading the delegation, stated that the purpose of their trip to Afghanistan was to strengthen and develop relations between the two countries, saying that Uzbekistan and Afghanistan have religious, historical and cultural commonalities, and considering these commonalities, they can develop and expand their relations in various fields.

Meanwhile, the administrative deputy of the Prime Minister, Abdul Salam Hanafi, called the delegation's visit to Afghanistan a sign of friendship, close relations, neighborliness, and common interests between Afghanistan and Uzbekistan.

Hanafi added that this trip will make it possible to establish new cooperation between the two countries based on commonalities and take effective steps to strengthen relations.