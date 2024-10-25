Latest News
Wife of late boxing legend Mohammad Ali in Kabul to build a stadium
Khalilah Ali, wife of the late boxing great Mohammad Ali, arrived in Kabul on Thursday to build a sports stadium.
The General Directorate of Physical Education and Sports of Afghanistan said in a statement that the stadium will be named Pirozi (victory). Khalilah Ali will also establish a sports association named “Mohammad Ali”.
This is the third time that Khalilah Ali has visited Afghanistan.
IEA says Israel’s actions more complicate situation in the region
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate has condemned the attacks of the "Zionist regime" on Iran and said this country's actions are an attempt to intensify violence in the region, which makes the unpleasant situation in the region even more complicated.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Saturday that Israel's actions are considered a clear violation of Iran's privacy.
“All the influential parties are responsible for stopping the Zionist regime from spreading more violence and crimes in the region,” the statement said.
The statement stated: “Unfortunately, in the course of more than a year, the Zionist regime not only ended its crimes in Gaza but also expanded it to other areas.”
The ministry added that continuing this situation has led to serious concerns about the humanitarian and security situation in the region.
The Iranian army confirmed on Saturday that the country's military bases in three provinces, including Tehran, Khuzestan and Ilam, were targeted by Israeli attacks.
IEA’s restrictions on girls’ education cannot be called Islamic: Khalilzad
Zalmay Khalilzad, former US special envoy for Afghanistan peace, has criticized the Islamic Emirate's restrictions on girls' education, saying that the move cannot be called Islamic.
Zalmay Khalilzad, former US special envoy for Afghanistan peace, has criticized the Islamic Emirate’s restrictions on girls’ education, saying that the move cannot be called Islamic.
Khalilzad said in a post on X that the current IEA leadership has “sadly turned Afghanistan into the only country in the entire world where female education above elementary school is not allowed.”
“This includes the Islamic world, leading to the conclusion that what is being done on girls' and women's higher education can not be called Islamic. In fact, calling it Islamic is a disgrace,” Khalilzad said. “It is not shared by even one other Islamic country.”
The former diplomat mentioned that BRICs in their summit statement added their voices to the uniform global opposition to this policy of the IEA.
The Islamic Emirate has previously said that laws in Afghanistan are based on Sharia, and that the girls’ education is an internal matter.
Mullah Baradar inaugurates construction of second Kabul-Jalalabad road
Mullah Baradar said that the road will be built based on the decree of the leader of the Islamic Emirate and with toll collected on Kabul-Jalalabad highway.
Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar inaugurated the construction of a second road between Kabul and Jalalabad cities on Saturday.
Mullah Baradar said at a ceremony that the road project is important for transportation as it would connect the two major commercial and strategic provinces of Kabul and Nangarhar.
He added that trade facilities between the two important economic, commercial and transit provinces would not only contribute to the growth of domestic trade, but also play an important role in the development of trade relations with countries in the region and beyond and can contribute to the national economy of the country.
Mullah Baradar said that the road will be built based on the decree of the leader of the Islamic Emirate and with toll collected on Kabul-Jalalabad highway.
He said that with the completion of the second Kabul-Jalalabad road, traffic congestion in the first road will be reduced, which will reduce traffic accidents.
Mullah Baradar said that the construction of the road will facilitate traffic, safe, low-cost and fast transportation of commercial goods, and will also lead to the growth of small and medium-sized businesses along the road.
The second road of Kabul-Jalalabad highway, which is 150 kilometers long, starts from Bagrami district of Kabul and passes through Kabul’s Khak Jabbar district and Hesarak, Khogyani and Surkhrod districts in Nangarhar province before it is connected to Nangarhar’s ring road.
