Paul beats Tyson as former heavyweight champ can’t turn back clock
Jake Paul beat boxing legend Mike Tyson by unanimous decision to win an intergenerational heavyweight battle in Texas on Friday that failed to live up to its enormous hype.
The bout between the 27-year-old social media influencer-turned-prizefighter Paul and the 58-year-old former heavyweight champion Tyson was streamed live on Netflix and played out in front of a sold-out crowd at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Reuters reported.
Those fans were left largely disappointed as Tyson showed his age and was never able to generate any offense against his younger opponent, landing just 18 punches to Paul's 78.
"First and foremost, Mike Tyson - it's an honor to be able to fight him," said Paul.
"It was as tough and hard as I thought it would be."
He admitted after the contest to fighting through a leg injury.
"Yeah, but I can't use that as an excuse. If I did, I wouldn't be in here," Tyson said.
"I knew he was a good fighter. He was prepared, I came to fight. I didn't prove nothing to anybody, only to myself. I'm not one of those guys that live to please the world. I'm just happy with what I can do."
Tyson, one of the most fearsome heavyweight champions of all time during his heyday in the late 1980s and early 1990s, was in his first professional fight in nearly 20 years. He was non-committal when asked if he would return to the ring again.
"I don't know. It depends on the situation," he said.
Paul (11-1) said he can now fight anyone he wants, possibly even Mexican Canelo Alvarez, after being the main attraction in the mega event that brought out a star-studded crowd and 72,300 fight fans to the home of the NFL's Dallas Cowboys.
"This is the biggest event, over 120 million people on Netflix. We crashed the site, The biggest U.S. boxing gate, $20 million, in U.S. history, and everyone is next on the list."
TAYLOR BEATS SERRANO
In the co-main event earlier in the evening, Ireland's Katie Taylor retained her super lightweight title by beating Puerto Rico's Amanda Serrano in a controversial unanimous decision after a violent affair.
Serrano came forward throughout the fight but their heads crashed together hard in the early stages, resulting in a deep cut over Serrano's right eye. The referee later took a point off Taylor for head butts.
In the end all three judges scored it 95-94 for Taylor, who denied accusations from Serrano's corner that she was fighting dirty.
Taylor won the pair's previous meeting at New York's Madison Square Garden in April 2022 and said there would be a third meeting.
Eighteen Afghan players shortlisted for IPL auction
Eighteen Afghan players have been shortlisted for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) auction scheduled in Saudi Arabia on November 24 and 25.
A total of 29 Afghan cricketers had registered for the auction.
On Friday, the IPL governing body unveiled the shortlist of 574 players, which includes 18 Afghans.
Out of the 574 Players, 366 are Indian and 208 are overseas, including 3 players from associate nations. The auction will include 318 Indian uncapped players and 12 uncapped overseas players.
204 slots will be up for grabs with 70 available slots for overseas players.
Full list of Afghan players shortlisted for the auction:
- Rahmanullah Gurbaz
- Noor Ahmad
- Waqar Salamkheil
- Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar
- Mujeeb-ur-Rahman
- Azmatullah Omarzai
- Naveen-ul-haq
- Zahir Khan Pakten
- Sediqullah Atal
- Mohammad Nabi
- Gulbadin Naib
- Fazalhaq Farooqi
- Najibullah Zadran
- Ibrahim Zadran
- Qais Ahmad
- Karim Janat
- Faridoon Dawoodzai
- Nangyal Kharote
Afghanistan beat Pakistan in U-19 Tri-Nation Series
Afghanistan's under-19 national cricket team defeated Pakistan's under-19 players by 100 runs in the first match of the Tri-Nation Series.
The match was held on Friday in Dubai which hosts this tournament.
Afghanistan's under-19 cricket team will face the United Arab Emirates in the second match of the Tri-Nation Series which is scheduled on November 18.
Gurbaz ton guides Afghanistan to seal ODI series over Bangladesh
Rahmanullah Gurbaz hit a cracking century and Azmatullah Omarzai showed allround skills on Monday to give Afghanistan a five wicket victory over Bangladesh in their third ODI in Sharjah on Monday night.
Omarzai took four wickets before hitting an undefeated 77-ball 70 and opener Gurbaz hit a 120-ball 101 as Afghanistan chased down a 245-run target in 48.2 overs in Sharjah.
The victory gave Afghanistan a 2-1 win in the series in Sharjah. Afghanistan won the first match by 92 runs while Bangladesh took the second by 68 runs.
The series win is Afghanistan's third successive this year, having also beaten Ireland (2-0) and South Africa (2-1) following their wins over England, Pakistan and Sri Lanka in last year's World Cup in India.
Omarzai hit five sixes and three boundaries and added 58 runs with Mohammad Nabi (27-ball 34) to avoid any turnaround, hitting the winning six.
Speaking after the match, Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi said he was proud of his team.
"I am very happy as a captain," said Shahidi. "When we lost the toss we were a bit worried because it's tough to bat second in Sharjah but our batters did very well."
Bangladesh’s stand-in skipper Mehidy Hasan Miraz praised Afghanistan.
"I think credit goes to Afghanistan the way they played in this series," he said.
"Gurbaz and Omarzai did very well and we couldn't get wickets to win the match."
Omarzai was awarded the Player of the Match for his outstanding all-round performance and managed to grab the award for the first time in international cricket.
The Player of the Series award went to Mohammad Nabi for his heroic all-round performance in the series.
He scored 135 runs at an impressive average of 67.50, including a crucial half-century (84).
Afghanistan National Cricket Team will now be gearing up for their all-format tour to Zimbabwe where they will be meeting the hosts in three T20Is, starting on December 9 in Harare, followed by as many ODIs and a two-match test series in Bulawayo.
