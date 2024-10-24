EU donates €31 million to support health sector in Afghanistan

The European Union has allocated €31 million ($33 million) to the World Health Organization (WHO) and the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) to support Afghanistan's health sector.

The EU said in a statement on Thursday that €16 million has been allocated to the WHO and €15 million to UNFPA.

The aid is to improve the provision of quality health services for non-communicable diseases (NCDs), including cancer, and expand reproductive, maternal, neonatal, child and adolescent health services in Afghanistan.

This union also emphasized that the aid will support mothers, children and teenagers in the remote areas of Afghanistan.

EU described the health condition of pregnant women, babies and children in Afghanistan as dire and added that the death rate among them is at the top of the world list.

Every two hours, a mother dies from preventable complications related to pregnancy and childbirth, the statement said.