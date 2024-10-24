China’s Belt and Road Initiative vital for expansion of trade and energy: Mansour

Acting Minister of Energy and Water Abdul Latif Mansour says the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) project is vital in expanding the scope of trade and energy export between Afghanistan and China.

Speaking at the third meeting of energy ministers of BRI in China on Wednesday, Mansour expressed hope that Afghanistan could join this intercontinental construction project.

He stated Afghanistan has significant untouched natural resources and efforts to coordinate Afghanistan's energy sector with China can unlock these resources for the benefit of both countries and support regional energy security.

“Afghanistan is a country located along Central Asia, South Asia and the Middle East, which creates an important land bridge for regional connectivity. This position makes Afghanistan a key partner in China's Belt and Road Initiative, as it can facilitate land trade links and energy corridors connecting China to Europe,” Mansour said.

He added that Afghanistan's constructive partnership is for China's long-term strategic vision to increase connectivity in Asia, Europe and Africa as a belt and road.

According to him, Afghanistan can play an important role in supporting China's broad geopolitical and economic goals through cooperation in energy, trade and infrastructure development.

Referring to the energy production capacities in the country, he stated that based on the prepared plans, Afghanistan will provide its energy needs from domestic sources.

Mansour stressed that the opening of the Wakhan Corridor will further expand the relations between Afghanistan and China.

This route connects the northeast of Afghanistan to the Xinjiang region of China and opens a new window for trade and energy cooperation.