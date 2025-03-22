International Sports
Boxing legend George Foreman dies at 76
American George Foreman, one of the great second acts in sports, who reclaimed the heavyweight boxing title at age 45 and became a celebrated product pitchman, died on Friday at age 76.
“With profound sorrow, we announce the passing of our beloved George Edward Foreman Sr. who peacefully departed on March 21, 2025 surrounded by loved ones,” his family said in an Instagram post.
An intimidating, thunderous puncher who lost his first title to Muhammad Ali in their famous “Rumble in the Jungle” in 1974, “Big George” was a more rotund, jovial figure when he knocked out Michael Moorer for his second crown two decades later.
Foreman’s comeback and the fortune he made selling fat-wicking electric cooking grills made him an icon of self-improvement and success for the Baby Boom generation.
Born in Marshall, Texas, on Jan. 10, 1949, Foreman’s family soon moved to Houston where he and his six siblings were raised by a single mother. Growing up poor in the segregated American South, Foreman dropped out of junior high school and used his size and fists in street robberies.
“George’s journey from the streets of Fifth Ward to boxing and business success was an inspiration,” Houston Mayor John Whitmire said in a statement.
“He never forgot where he came from … Houston will forever be proud to call George Foreman one of our own.”
The Job Corps, part of President Lyndon B. Johnson’s “Great Society” reforms, “rescued me from the gutter,” Foreman later wrote. Through the program, 16-year-old Foreman moved out of Texas and was encouraged to channel his rage and growing bulk into boxing.
At age 19 and in his 25th amateur fight, Foreman captured the heavyweight boxing gold medal at the 1968 Olympics in Mexico City. Turning pro, he won 37 straight matches on his way to face reigning champion Joe Frazier in Kingston, Jamaica, winning by technical knockout in round two.
Foreman defended the belt twice more before meeting Ali in Kinshasa, Zaire, now the Democratic Republic of the Congo, in one of the most celebrated boxing matches in history.
Ali had been stripped of his crown seven years prior for refusing to be drafted into the Vietnam War and came into the match a heavy underdog against the bigger, younger champion. But for seven rounds, Ali laid against the ropes and fended off Foreman’s clubbing blows, tiring him before knocking him out in the eighth round.
“I was one strong heavyweight punching fighter,” Foreman told Reuters in 2007. “I was one punching machine and that was the first time I delivered everything I had and nothing worked.”
The loss devastated Foreman. He took a year off before returning to the ring and then, after a second professional loss, retired in 1977 to become an ordained minister in the Church of the Lord Jesus Christ.
A decade later and considerably heavier at 315 pounds (143 kg), Foreman staged an unlikely return to the ring to raise money for a youth center he founded in Texas.
He went on to win 24 straight matches, gradually slimming along the way, before losing to Evander Holyfield in a 12-round decision in 1991. Three years later, he knocked out undefeated southpaw Moorer to become the oldest ever heavyweight champion at age 45.
Foreman’s last match was in 1997, ending his career with a professional record of 76 wins and five losses.
Foreman was married four times in the 1970s and 1980s. In 1985, he married for the fifth time to Mary Joan Martelly, with whom he remained for the rest of his life. He had five sons – all called George – five biological daughters, and two adopted daughters.
Throughout the 1990s and after retirement, he was an enthusiastic pitchman for various products, most notably an electric grill from home appliance maker Salton Inc. In 1999, the company paid Foreman and his partners $137.5 million to put his name on the grill and other goods.
“What I do is fall in love with every product I sell,” Foreman wrote in his autobiography, “By George.”
“That’s what sells. Just like with preaching.”
Turkey hosts prestigious Snowcross World Championship
The high-altitude terrain and unpredictable snow tracks of Erciyes added to the excitement of the adrenaline-fueled competition.
Turkey’s Erciyes Ski Resort hosted the prestigious FIM Snowcross World Championship 2025 this past weekend which saw the world’s best snowmobile athletes battle it out for the title.
With competitors from Scandinavia, North America, and Europe, the championship showcased elite snowmobile racing, where riders took advantage of extreme winter conditions in pursuit of the world title.
The high-altitude terrain and unpredictable snow tracks of Erciyes added to the excitement of the adrenaline-fueled competition.
Over the past decade, Erciyes Ski Resort has emerged as a premier winter sports destination. Located in central Turkey, it features over 100 kilometers of ski slopes, modern facilities, and world-class event-hosting capabilities.
Turkey’s investment in winter tourism and international sporting events has positioned Erciyes as a top location for extreme sports.
Snowcross is one of the most extreme winter motorsports, requiring speed, strength, and technical skill. Riders navigate sharp turns, icy terrain, and intense jumps, pushing their limits as they compete head-to-head on a fast-paced track.
Bayern’s Harry Kane sets his sights on lifting FIFA Club World Cup trophy
The English star-striker said Bayern is one of the best teams in the world and every tournament they go into their ‘idea is to win’
With just three months to go before the start of the Club World Cup, Bayern München’s star striker Harry Kane reveals he’s set his sights on lifting the coveted trophy.
In a chat with FIFA about the new Club World Cup, which will take place in the United States from June 14, the English player said: “We’re one of the best teams in the world, without a doubt, so every tournament we go into, the idea is to win.”
Kane has struggled to secure significant silverware throughout his career to match his personal achievements with England, Tottenham Hotspur, and now Bayern.
And after a run of 11 straight Bundesliga triumphs, Bayern were astonishingly bumped down into third place during Kane’s debut season in Germany, with Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen winning the title following an unprecedented unbeaten campaign.
This term, under new head coach Vincent Kompany, the Allianz Arena outfit are back on top of the Bundesliga rankings by a comfortable margin and have booked their place in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League after defeating Bayer Leverkusen 5-0 in the round of 16, where Kane scored three times across the two legs.
Kane’s focus is naturally on those two more immediate challenges, but the prospect of competing at the inaugural 32-team Club World Cup presents a new and exciting opportunity, with Bayern having been drawn into Group C alongside CA Boca Juniors, SL Benfica and Auckland City FC.
He said: “We know it’ll be tough, of course, as every major tournament will be. But we’re having a good season. We’re focused on the Bundesliga and the Champions League, but once we’re there in June, I think there’ll be a real hunger to try and be the first ones to win this tournament.”
One of the biggest and most interesting matches of the group stage will be the Bayern vs Boca Juniors game. Kane said: “That will be a special match. I think it’ll be one of the stand-out matches in the whole of the group phase and in the whole tournament.
“That game is in Miami, which will be pretty special with the fanbase there. It’ll be a really tough game but one we’ll enjoy.”
The Club World Cup is clearly beginning to look like an unmissable event, especially after FIFA’s announcement last week that the prize pool for the event has been set at a staggering $1 billion.
Taking place from June 14 to July 13, the challenge will bring together 32 of the world’s top clubs and 63 matches will be held across 12 US cities.
Teams qualified across four seasons by winning titles or through consistent performances in continental club competitions until 2024.
Kohli praises teammates for unbeaten Champions Trophy campaign
India won five straight games to claim the Champions Trophy 2025 and in each of those contests, a handful of their star players shone bright.
Cricketing hero Virat Kohli has praised his teammates for all stepping up at various points in their successful ICC Champions Trophy 2025 mission.
In the Final, it was Rohit Sharma that led the way. In the semi-final, it was Virat Kohli with the bat and Mohammed Shami with the ball, among others.
India won five straight games to claim the Champions Trophy 2025 and in each of those contests, a handful of their star players shone bright.
Those contributions led to another title-yielding run in a major ICC event. And Kohli exemplified that in Dubai, scoring an unbeaten ton against Pakistan and a crucial 84 off 98 balls against Australia to help his side qualify for the decider.
“I think to win titles, which has been missing in the past, the whole team must step up in different games,” Kohli said after India’s memorable Final win against New Zealand.
“If you look at this tournament, over the course of five matches, everyone has put their hand up somewhere or another.
“These are the things, after playing for so long, you look forward to. Being in situations where you are put under pressure, and you walk in, and you put your hand up.”
After Rohit took full advantage of the new ball, it was Shreyas Iyer that came in and played a commanding helping hand, as India went about surging towards the Black Caps’ total of 251.
Shreyas scored a clutch 48 through the middle overs, where runs had proven infamously hard to come by on the Dubai surface, which was enough to set up KL Rahul for finishing duties, with one over to spare.
“That is why we ended up winning this tournament,” Kohli continued.
“People have made such impactful knocks and produced such impactful spells, and it is only a collective effort that can win you a title. I am just so happy we were able to play as a unit and really enjoy ourselves. We have had such an amazing time as a team. It has been an amazing tournament for us.”
Kohli believes the future is bright for India, with the experienced batter now tipping a prolonged period of dominance in the coming years.
“We have the squad that is ready to take on the world in the next eight to 10 years and these guys definitely have the talent to do so,” Kohli said.
“They have stepped up already with so many impactful innings that this guy (Gill) has played. Shreyas beautiful, KL (Rahul) has been finishing games and Hardik (Pandya) is a match-winner so we are in good hands.”
One of the stories of the Champions Trophy has been India’s mid-campaign inclusion of Varun Chakaravarthy, who took 5/42 against the Kiwis in the group stage, in his first tournament appearance.
He would go on to become a crucial member of India’s knockout stage run, finishing with nine wickets from his three games.
Chakaravarthy was a key cog in his side’s spin bowling cartel that, game after game, choked the life out of their opponent’s batting innings.
Kuldeep Yadav was the other slow bowler that reaped rewards, picking up two scalps in the Final, while Ravindra Jadeja’s accurate and quality execution was also on full display, finishing with figures of 1/30 off 10 overs.
New Zealand’s captain Mitchell Santner was full of praise for India’s attack.
“It was good bowling,” Santner said.
“We lost a couple of wickets after the powerplay and then they really got the squeeze on. Credit to the way their spinners bowled, all four of them. They are world class bowlers, and they showed that again today.”
It’s now back-to-back ICC events for India’s Men’s team, after their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup success last year.
It sets them up to be the team to beat at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia in 2028.
Indian players spoke about riding the momentum they have created through their dominance in ICC tournaments. And that certainly shone through on the big stage in Dubai.
