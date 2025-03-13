MoRRD signs deal for Wakhan road construction

(Last Updated On: )

The Ministry of Rural Rehabilitation and Development (MoRRD) announced on Thursday it had signed a 143-million AFN agreement with a private company for the gravelling of the second phase of the Wakhan road in northeastern Badakhshan province.

Speaking at a ceremony to mark the occasion in Kabul, the ministry’s spokesman Mohammad Younus Akhundzada said the road holds significant economic importance for Afghanistan, stating that once it is completed, it will connect Afghanistan to China.

According to Younus Akhundzada, the contract includes the construction of 71 kilometers of road worth 143 million AFN. He stated that by the end of the next [1404] solar year, the construction will be completed.

He emphasized that the practical work on the project will begin once the weather warms up.

Meanwhile, officials from the contracting company also assured the ministry that the road construction work will be completed on time.

“We can only work for four or five months each season, not throughout the year,” said Ghausuddin, chief of the contracting company.

Wakhan Road is 121 kilometers long, with the first phase of work started last year in the Little Pamir. Now, only the construction work remains, which will be completed in the upcoming year.