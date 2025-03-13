IEA rejects Pakistan’s claim of Balochistan train attack being orchestrated from Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: )

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has rejected allegations by Pakistani army spokesman linking the attack on a passenger train in Balochistan province with militants in Afghanistan.

The IEA urged Pakistan to focus on resolving their own security issues and internal problems instead of making such “irresponsible remarks”.

“No members of Balouch opposition have a presence in Afghanistan, nor have they ever had one or have any links with the Islamic Emirate.

“We are saddened by the loss of life of innocents in the incident. Sacrificing civilians for political objectives is unjustifiable,” the IEA said.

This comes after the Pakistan Army alleged that the attack on a passenger train in Balochistan this week was orchestrated by militants based in Afghanistan.

The assault on the train, which was carrying 400 passengers, began on Tuesday afternoon and continued until Wednesday. The attack resulted in the deaths of 21 passengers, 33 assailants, and four soldiers.

The Balochistan Liberation Army has claimed responsibility for the incident.