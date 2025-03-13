Latest News
IEA rejects Pakistan’s claim of Balochistan train attack being orchestrated from Afghanistan
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has rejected allegations by Pakistani army spokesman linking the attack on a passenger train in Balochistan province with militants in Afghanistan.
The IEA urged Pakistan to focus on resolving their own security issues and internal problems instead of making such “irresponsible remarks”.
“No members of Balouch opposition have a presence in Afghanistan, nor have they ever had one or have any links with the Islamic Emirate.
“We are saddened by the loss of life of innocents in the incident. Sacrificing civilians for political objectives is unjustifiable,” the IEA said.
This comes after the Pakistan Army alleged that the attack on a passenger train in Balochistan this week was orchestrated by militants based in Afghanistan.
The assault on the train, which was carrying 400 passengers, began on Tuesday afternoon and continued until Wednesday. The attack resulted in the deaths of 21 passengers, 33 assailants, and four soldiers.
The Balochistan Liberation Army has claimed responsibility for the incident.
Latest News
MoRRD signs deal for Wakhan road construction
The Ministry of Rural Rehabilitation and Development (MoRRD) announced on Thursday it had signed a 143-million AFN agreement with a private company for the gravelling of the second phase of the Wakhan road in northeastern Badakhshan province.
Speaking at a ceremony to mark the occasion in Kabul, the ministry’s spokesman Mohammad Younus Akhundzada said the road holds significant economic importance for Afghanistan, stating that once it is completed, it will connect Afghanistan to China.
According to Younus Akhundzada, the contract includes the construction of 71 kilometers of road worth 143 million AFN. He stated that by the end of the next [1404] solar year, the construction will be completed.
He emphasized that the practical work on the project will begin once the weather warms up.
Meanwhile, officials from the contracting company also assured the ministry that the road construction work will be completed on time.
“We can only work for four or five months each season, not throughout the year,” said Ghausuddin, chief of the contracting company.
Wakhan Road is 121 kilometers long, with the first phase of work started last year in the Little Pamir. Now, only the construction work remains, which will be completed in the upcoming year.
Latest News
Narcotics production has ‘significantly’ dropped in Afghanistan: Qane
The Ministry of Interior Affairs spokesman Abdul Matin Qane says the processing and smuggling of narcotics in Afghanistan has “significantly” decreased, and that the police forces combating drugs have made “important achievements” in preventing the cultivation, production, and smuggling of drugs.
Qane made these remarks in response to a recent report by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime and added: “We assure that the drug enforcement police have intensified their efforts in the fight against narcotics more than ever, and this process will continue.”
The recent report from the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime mentions that the price of opium has increased in Afghanistan.
In response to this report, Qane stated: “It is normal that when there is no production or supply, the price increases several times, and the statements from the mentioned office are a clear indication of the seriousness of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan in eradicating narcotics from the country.”
Latest News
Qatar urges international community to support Afghanistan’s former poppy farmers
Qatar’s envoy to the UN says there have been some positive indicators in the global fight against drugs, citing Afghanistan as an example
The Qatar government has urged the international community to support Afghanistan in helping former poppy farmers find alternate ways to earn a living.
According to a statement delivered in Vienna by Jassim Yaqoub Al-Hammadi, Qatar’s envoy to the UN, there have been some positive indicators in the global fight against drugs.
He said at the 68th session of the Commission on Narcotic Drugs this week that despite an overall bleak picture globally, “there are some positive indicators, such as the sharp decline in opium production in Afghanistan and the ongoing efforts by the Syrian government to dismantle captagon laboratories and destroy the produced stock.”
He called for concerted international efforts to support Afghanistan and the Syrian Arab Republic, particularly in helping Afghan farmers through alternative development programs and supporting domestic economic alternatives to drug cultivation.
Al-Hammadi said Qatar has emphasized that the challenges the world faces today in combating drugs can only be addressed through the implementation of commitments under the three international drug control conventions, ministerial declarations, and support for the Commission on Narcotic Drugs (CND) as the primary policy-making body of the United Nations responsible for drug control affairs.
Afghanistan has long had a history of opium poppy cultivation and harvest. In 2021, Afghanistan’s harvest produced more than 90 percent of illicit heroin globally, and more than 95 percent of the European supply.
The country has been the world’s leading illicit drug producer since 2001.
MoRRD signs deal for Wakhan road construction
Saar: Ukraine’s proposal for ceasefire with Russia
IEA rejects Pakistan’s claim of Balochistan train attack being orchestrated from Afghanistan
Narcotics production has ‘significantly’ dropped in Afghanistan: Qane
Qatar urges international community to support Afghanistan’s former poppy farmers
Afghanistan to face Pakistan, New Zealand in Champions Trophy warm-ups
Afghanistan transports 3.2 million metric tons via railways this year: Ministry
Iran alerts UN to Trump threat of force, says it will defend itself
Karzai condemns Kunduz bombing
Ex-Pakistan captain says Rashid is greater than legendary cricketer Wasim Akram
Saar: Ukraine’s proposal for ceasefire with Russia
Tahawol: Discussion on President Donald Trump’s letter to Iran
Saar: Ukraine’s acceptance of 30-day ceasefire with Russia discussed
Tahawol: Ahmed al-Sharaa’s accord with SDF to merge forces discussed
Saar: Talks on Ukraine war in Saudi Arabia discussed
Trending
-
Regional5 days ago
Iran will not negotiate under US ‘bullying’, Supreme Leader says
-
Latest News4 days ago
Former Afghan military personnel protest Trump’s call for return of arms
-
Latest News3 days ago
Iran’s interior ministry outlines new rules for Afghan nationals living in Iran
-
International Sports4 days ago
Kohli praises teammates for unbeaten Champions Trophy campaign
-
Latest News3 days ago
Pulling plug on Ukraine would ‘be worse than Afghanistan’, US senator says
-
Latest News3 days ago
Turkish envoy meets with OIC for talks on Afghanistan
-
Latest News3 days ago
Afghanistan, Pakistan forces at Torkham border agree to two-day ceasefire
-
World3 days ago
Zelenskiy in Saudi Arabia as US voices hope for Ukraine peace talks