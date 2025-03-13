Narcotics production has ‘significantly’ dropped in Afghanistan: Qane

(Last Updated On: )

The Ministry of Interior Affairs spokesman Abdul Matin Qane says the processing and smuggling of narcotics in Afghanistan has “significantly” decreased, and that the police forces combating drugs have made “important achievements” in preventing the cultivation, production, and smuggling of drugs.

Qane made these remarks in response to a recent report by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime and added: “We assure that the drug enforcement police have intensified their efforts in the fight against narcotics more than ever, and this process will continue.”

The recent report from the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime mentions that the price of opium has increased in Afghanistan.

In response to this report, Qane stated: “It is normal that when there is no production or supply, the price increases several times, and the statements from the mentioned office are a clear indication of the seriousness of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan in eradicating narcotics from the country.”