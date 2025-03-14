India: Pakistan should not blame others for its own failures

(Last Updated On: )

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of India has strongly rejected Pakistan’s accusation of supporting terrorism, asking its neighbor “to look inwards instead of pointing fingers and shifting the blame for its own internal problems and failures onto others.”

“We strongly reject the baseless allegations made by Pakistan. The whole world knows where the epicenter of global terrorism lies. Pakistan should look inwards instead of pointing fingers and shifting the blame for its own internal problems and failures onto others,” Randhir Jaiswal, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of India, said.

Recently, militants affiliated with the Balochistan Liberation Army group killed 21 people in an attack on a passenger train in Balochistan province.

Shafqat Ali Khan, the spokesperson of Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said that India is sponsoring terrorism against Pakistan.

He also said that the attackers were in “direct communications with Afghanistan-based planners throughout the incident.”

The Pakistan Army has also linked Afghanistan to the incident.

However, the Islamic Emirate has denied the claim.

Abdul Qahar Balkhi, the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a statement urged Pakistan “to focus on resolving their own security and internal problems instead of such irresponsible remarks.”