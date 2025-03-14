Latest News
India: Pakistan should not blame others for its own failures
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of India has strongly rejected Pakistan’s accusation of supporting terrorism, asking its neighbor “to look inwards instead of pointing fingers and shifting the blame for its own internal problems and failures onto others.”
“We strongly reject the baseless allegations made by Pakistan. The whole world knows where the epicenter of global terrorism lies. Pakistan should look inwards instead of pointing fingers and shifting the blame for its own internal problems and failures onto others,” Randhir Jaiswal, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of India, said.
Recently, militants affiliated with the Balochistan Liberation Army group killed 21 people in an attack on a passenger train in Balochistan province.
Shafqat Ali Khan, the spokesperson of Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said that India is sponsoring terrorism against Pakistan.
He also said that the attackers were in “direct communications with Afghanistan-based planners throughout the incident.”
The Pakistan Army has also linked Afghanistan to the incident.
However, the Islamic Emirate has denied the claim.
Abdul Qahar Balkhi, the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a statement urged Pakistan “to focus on resolving their own security and internal problems instead of such irresponsible remarks.”
Greece at UN: Any engagement with IEA cannot be detrimental to women
Greece’s representative said at a United Nations meeting Tuesday that the Islamic Emirate continues gender discrimination in Afghanistan, and any engagement with it cannot be detrimental to women.
The meeting was held under the theme “Afghanistan to New York: Afghan women calling for action,” a side event of the 69th session of Commission on the Status of Women.
A Greek official said at the meeting that the Islamic Emirate has tried to erase women from the public life by enacting the Propagation of Virtue and Prevention of Vice Law.
He also said that the restrictions on the work of women in the United Nations and NGOs have had a severe repercussion on delivering humanitarian assistance in Afghanistan.
The official asked Islamic Emirate to end the “systematic violation” of women’s rights in Afghanistan.
Isabelle Rome, the Ambassador at Large for Human Rights for France, said that depriving women’s rights is depriving the rights of half of humanity and France will not remain silent about it.
Australian Ambassador for Gender Equality, Stephanie Copus Campbell noted that Australia, Canada, Germany and the Netherlands have initiated proceeds against the Islamic Emirate for women’s rights violations.
In September last year, the four nations had announced that they would take the Islamic Emirate to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) if it does not improve women’s rights in Afghanistan.
The Islamic Emirate has said that the rights of women in Afghanistan are ensured according to Sharia and countries should not interfere in the internal affairs of Afghanistan.
MoRRD signs deal for Wakhan road construction
The Ministry of Rural Rehabilitation and Development (MoRRD) announced on Thursday it had signed a 143-million AFN agreement with a private company for the gravelling of the second phase of the Wakhan road in northeastern Badakhshan province.
Speaking at a ceremony to mark the occasion in Kabul, the ministry’s spokesman Mohammad Younus Akhundzada said the road holds significant economic importance for Afghanistan, stating that once it is completed, it will connect Afghanistan to China.
According to Younus Akhundzada, the contract includes the construction of 71 kilometers of road worth 143 million AFN. He stated that by the end of the next [1404] solar year, the construction will be completed.
He emphasized that the practical work on the project will begin once the weather warms up.
Meanwhile, officials from the contracting company also assured the ministry that the road construction work will be completed on time.
“We can only work for four or five months each season, not throughout the year,” said Ghausuddin, chief of the contracting company.
Wakhan Road is 121 kilometers long, with the first phase of work started last year in the Little Pamir. Now, only the construction work remains, which will be completed in the upcoming year.
IEA rejects Pakistan’s claim of Balochistan train attack being orchestrated from Afghanistan
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has rejected allegations by Pakistani army spokesman linking the attack on a passenger train in Balochistan province with militants in Afghanistan.
The IEA urged Pakistan to focus on resolving their own security issues and internal problems instead of making such “irresponsible remarks”.
“No members of Balouch opposition have a presence in Afghanistan, nor have they ever had one or have any links with the Islamic Emirate.
“We are saddened by the loss of life of innocents in the incident. Sacrificing civilians for political objectives is unjustifiable,” the IEA said.
This comes after the Pakistan Army alleged that the attack on a passenger train in Balochistan this week was orchestrated by militants based in Afghanistan.
The assault on the train, which was carrying 400 passengers, began on Tuesday afternoon and continued until Wednesday. The attack resulted in the deaths of 21 passengers, 33 assailants, and four soldiers.
The Balochistan Liberation Army has claimed responsibility for the incident.
