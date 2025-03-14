Greece at UN: Any engagement with IEA cannot be detrimental to women

(Last Updated On: )

Greece’s representative said at a United Nations meeting Tuesday that the Islamic Emirate continues gender discrimination in Afghanistan, and any engagement with it cannot be detrimental to women.

The meeting was held under the theme “Afghanistan to New York: Afghan women calling for action,” a side event of the 69th session of Commission on the Status of Women.

A Greek official said at the meeting that the Islamic Emirate has tried to erase women from the public life by enacting the Propagation of Virtue and Prevention of Vice Law.

He also said that the restrictions on the work of women in the United Nations and NGOs have had a severe repercussion on delivering humanitarian assistance in Afghanistan.

The official asked Islamic Emirate to end the “systematic violation” of women’s rights in Afghanistan.

Isabelle Rome, the Ambassador at Large for Human Rights for France, said that depriving women’s rights is depriving the rights of half of humanity and France will not remain silent about it.

Australian Ambassador for Gender Equality, Stephanie Copus Campbell noted that Australia, Canada, Germany and the Netherlands have initiated proceeds against the Islamic Emirate for women’s rights violations.

In September last year, the four nations had announced that they would take the Islamic Emirate to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) if it does not improve women’s rights in Afghanistan.

The Islamic Emirate has said that the rights of women in Afghanistan are ensured according to Sharia and countries should not interfere in the internal affairs of Afghanistan.